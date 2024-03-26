Russia blames Britain for concert hall terror attack despite ISIS confession

Russia blames Britain for concert hall terror attack despite Isis confession. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

Russian officials have blamed Britain for Friday's terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall, despite Isis claiming responsibility for the massacre.

Alexander Bortnikov, the head of the Federal Security Service, said on Tuesday that the UK, US and Ukraine were behind the attacks on Moscow which killed 139 people on Friday.

It's the latest attempt by Russia to link the jihadist massacre to the West, with Moscow laying the blame on Western nations after three terrorists opened fire on the venue, located outside of Moscow.

It comes as the Russian security director admitted that investigators had not yet established who ordered the attack, but asserted the West and Ukraine were directly involved.

The claims come despite Islamic terrorists taking responsibility for the attack.

The UK, US and Ukraine continue to deny any involvement.

Pointing the finger of blame at Britain, the United States and Ukraine, the director of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said the attack was conducted by ISIS but facilitated by Western 'special services' and Ukraine.

Russian news agencies quote Mr Bortnikov as saying: “We believe the action was prepared both by the radical Islamists themselves and, of course, facilitated by Western special services, and Ukraine’s special services themselves have a direct connection to this.

“The one who ordered it has not been identified yet. We understand and see those who organised this process, who recruited and set specific tasks.”

Mr Bortnikov went on to say: “The USA, Britain and Ukraine are behind the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall.”

It comes as the three terrorists accused of the attack appeared in a Russian court on Monday looking bloodied and bruised.

Russia arrested an eighth man on Tuesday in connection with the fatal terrorist attack.

The FSB claimed the three suspects were detained in the Bryansk region on their way to the Ukrainian border.

Mr Bortnikov added they would have been “greeted as heroes on the other side” if they had completed the journey successfully, he's reported to have said.

The news also coincides with the Russian soldier, who claims to have sliced off one terrorist's ear, auctioning off the knife he reportedly used.

The officer, who was previously seen sporting a neo-Nazi patch, has now put up the short, bloodied blade for auction.

Saidakrami Rachabalizoda, who is belived to be one of those responsible for the Moscow terror attack, was seen crying and screaming on the ground as Russian soldiers beat him with the butts of their guns in a clip shared to Telegram.