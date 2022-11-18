British Transport Police officer who sexually assaulted colleague on train during work night out spared jail

Davis was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court (left). Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A British Transport Police (BTP) officer has avoided jail after sexually assaulting a colleague on a train during a work night out.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police Sergeant Tristan Davis slapped the female officer on her bottom on the escalator at London Bridge station and then shoved his hand inside her jacket to touch her breast on the train.

He later put his hand down the back of her pants during the assault on April 23 2021 and touched her bottom again.

She had to get up and stand in the aisle to escape him, and later reported the incident to the BTP's professional standards department.

Davis, of Northfleet, Gravesend, was sentenced to 15 months in prison, suspended for two years. He was previously suspended from the force when a criminal investigation was launched.

On Friday, Davis, wearing a navy suit and grey tie, listened at Inner London Crown Court as his victim's impact statement was read out to the court.

She described herself as feeling "worthless" on the train.

Read more: Chilling phone call as mother and daughter tell police their murderer is attacking and police say they'll call back next day

"When I joined the British Transport Police I swore an oath that I would protect people," she said, adding: "I never expected that I would have to protect myself from another officer."

She said: "I knew that I could not protect myself that night, but reporting it was something I could do to protect myself, and to protect others."

A fast-tracked misconduct hearing is set to take place and Reka Hollos, mitigating for Davis, said he will lose his job as a cop, saying it was "virtually certain" he will get sacked before the end of the year.

"He will never be a police officer again. He will be barred from working with vulnerable children and adults as a result of this conviction," she said.

Judge Silas Reid, sentencing Davis, said the victim was "shocked" after he slapped her on the escalator.

He made comments to her on the train about her chest, and after saying he wanted to compare it to a male colleague's he unzipped her jacket and put his hand inside repeatedly.

Read more: Trial date set for man accused of murdering Met police officer in South London station

"She said 'no, please, there is nothing there, I have the body of a boy'," the judge said.

"Later on the same train ride you put your hand down the back of her pants."

"You looked at her and said 'your arse is very cold'."

He added: "You may still not understand the impact of your pathetic behaviour. If so, you must be the only person in this court who doesn't."

Davis was not given an immediate sentence because of the impact it would have on his family, the judge said.

He will also have to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and 35 days on the Horizon programme, and was given a 50 day rehabilitation requirement and a curfew for between 7pm and 6am for six months.