British woman, 62, dies on mountain slope after ‘violent collision’ with another UK tourist

The Les Arcs resort in the Savoie region in France. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

A British woman has died on a French mountain slope after colliding with another tourist, a 35-year-old tourist from the UK.

According to reports, the 62-year-old was involved in a "violent collision" with another British national at a black slope of the Aiguille Rouge mountain.

Ski patrollers at the Les Arcs resort in the Savoie region were alerted to the incident at about 10.30am on Tuesday.

The woman reportedly lost control of her skis and died after experiencing traumatic shock, according to French news outlet Le Dauphine.

The other skier involved was also British - a 35-year-old man who was stationary at the time of the crash.

The ski patrollers, assisted by the CRS (Republican Company of Security of the Alps) teams from Courchevel and an emergency doctor, quickly arrived at the scene but were unable to resuscitate the victim, according to Le Dauphine.

The Aiguille Rouge mountain, Savoie, Alps, France. Picture: Alamy

He suffered a broken leg and was rushed to a local hospital in the region, reports said.

Both victims were reportedly wearing helmets.

Black slopes are intended for experienced skiers, and are considered the hardest courses due to their steep runs and difficult drops.

Investigations into the circumstances that led to the collision are ongoing as authorities try to determine what exactly happened.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in France and are in contact with the local authorities."

The Les Arcs resort has been approached for comment.