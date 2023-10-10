Britney Spears fans worried for star's safety as she shows off bandaged hand after 'bizarre' knife dance

Britney Spears has posted some 'bizarre' videos in recent months. Picture: Instagram

By Kieran Kelly

Britney Spears fans are "concerned" about the American pop star after she posted a video of her bandaged hand - a week after posting a separate video of her dancing with knives.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police were called to Britney's home to carry out a safety check after footage of her dancing with knives went viral.

In one of her latest videos, Britney danced along to Beyonce's song 'Daddy Lessons', wearing just a top, underwear, and boots.

The pop star was also surrounded by trash, including white boots and towels scattered across the floor.

Read More: Britney Spears' male pal licks her leg at party after shock split from actor Sam Asghari

Read More: Kanye West 'instructs wife Bianca Censori to never speak again' as rapper sets 'strict rules for her to obey'

Britney was also spotted sporting an injured hand, which may have occurred during her knife dance routine.

She captioned her post: "So many people have done remixes to my songs without my knowledge.

"So I guess it’s safe to say I will be redoing this song eventually !!! Just need to meet Jay-Z and add a rap to it...what’s up?"

Britney had a bandage on her finger in her latest video. Picture: Instagram

Fans voiced their concern in the comments below, with one saying: "White towels everywhere? You good?"

"It’s sad to watch," said a second person.

"I watched you from a young girl till now and I pray for you - for peace (in many ways)," a third added.