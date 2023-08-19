Britney Spears breaks silence following split with husband Sam Asghari: 'I couldn't take the pain anymore'

19 August 2023, 17:32

Britney Spears breaks silence following split with husband Sam Asghari: 'I couldn't take the pain anymore'
Britney Spears breaks silence following split with husband Sam Asghari: 'I couldn't take the pain anymore'. Picture: LBC / Alamy / Instagram

By Danielle DeWolfe

Britney Spears has spoken out for the first time following her split from husband Husam Asghari, admitting she "couldn't take the pain anymore".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 41-year-old singer took to social media to announce she was "shocked" by the separation from her husband of 14 months, with Asghari adding it was the "end our journey together" in a separate statement.

The couple, who first met six years ago, tied the knot in 2022 shortly after Spears won her highly-publicised conservatorship battle.

The legal agreement had seen Spears' family control all aspects of the singer's affairs since it was put in place in 2008.

The termination of the agreement by a US court last year saw the singer take control of both her life and estate - estimated to be worth $60m (£45m).

The 41-year-old singer took to social media to announce she was "shocked" by the separation from her husband of 14 months, with Asghari adding it was the "end our journey together" in a separate statement.
The 41-year-old singer took to social media to announce she was "shocked" by the separation from her husband of 14 months, with Asghari adding it was the "end our journey together" in a separate statement. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Confirming the news in a video of her dancing in a bikini uploaded to social media - a now regular occurrence for the hitmaker - the caption revealed: "Hesam and I are no longer together".

The singer added she had been "playing it strong for way too long".

Taking to Instagram, the Hit Me Baby One More Time singer said: "6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!!

"In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!"

It comes as 29-year-old Asghari, an Iranian-born actor and model, added in a statement: "Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."

Read more: Mason Greenwood 'dumped out of Manchester United' after fan and charities' backlash

Read more: ‘If you want to ruin farmers go to the supermarket!’: Jeremy Clarkson hits back at farm critic after making bold joke

As part of the length caption accompanying the Instagram video, Spears continued: "I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!

"If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!!

"But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!!

"So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!"

The latest LA court filings note the value of the couples assets, and those they own jointly, are yet to be determined.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Deadly Russian missile attack hits Ukrainian city as Zelensky visits Sweden

Canada Wildfires

Canadian firefighters wage battle to save communities after mass evacuations

Olympics Paris Seine

Water quality concerns halt Paris Olympics swimming test in the Seine

An anonymous mother of a baby who was cared for by Lucy Letby has spoken to Lucy Letby.

Hospital bosses ‘in denial’ as calls grow for full public inquiry into Letby killings

Michel Roux Jr took over the restaurant in 1991

Michel Roux Jr to close celebrated London restaurant Le Gavroche to focus on work-life balance

Mason Greenwood is expected to be dumped by the club

Mason Greenwood 'dumped out of Manchester United' after fan and charities' backlash

Storm Betty has arrived in the UK after wreaking havoc in Ireland

Storm Betty hits UK as police warn of flooded roads and fallen trees after motorway shut

Ecowas chief

Last-ditch diplomatic bid to find solution to Niger crisis

Orca performing at a water park

Killer whale dies at Miami Seaquarium after half-century in captivity

Migrants are pictured making the perilous journey on a dinghy

Channel smugglers 'offering buy one get one free deals so migrants can try again'

Chinese warship

China launches military drills as warning after Taiwan official appears in US

Owner Adam Taylor told a journalist to 'p*** off and let us have a holiday'

'P*** off and let us have a holiday': Crooked House owners deny responsibility for pub blaze

Canada Wildfires

Thousands flee raging wildfire in Canada’s Northwest Territories

Exclusive
An anonymous mother of a baby who was cared for by Lucy Letby has spoken to Lucy Letby.

‘I was afraid to leave my baby with her’: Mother says despite 'gut instinct' she did not complain about Lucy Letby

Dominican Republic Explosion

Dominican officials blame plastics company for explosion that killed 31 people

Here is a selection of text messages sent by Lucy Letby to colleagues during her 12-month attack spree at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Revealed: Disturbing text messages Lucy Letby sent as she killed babies

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michael Jackson in 2005

Michael Jackson sexual abuse lawsuits revived by appeals court

Cyprus UN Turkey

UN peacekeepers trying to halt road work inside Cyprus’ buffer zone attacked

A mother has said she fears child murderer Lucy Letby attacked her newborn baby as an act of revenge the day after she made a complaint about the nurse.

Mother fears child murderer Lucy Letby attacked her newborn baby out of revenge after she made a complaint
Camp David Summit

US, Japan and South Korea agree to expand security ties at historic summit

Staff were made to apologise to Lucy Letby after raising concerns

Doctors who raised concerns over Lucy Letby were ordered to apologise – as probe launched into handling of the case
Surrey Police have identified the three individuals they are looking for.

Police hunt father, stepmother and uncle in connection with death of Sara Sharif, 10, in Surrey
Camp David summit

US, Japan and South Korea open summit to bolster Pacific security

Sweden Koran

Woman sprays Koran-burning protester in Sweden with fire extinguisher

Bonnie Prince Charlie's appearance has been revealed using 3D mapping

'Bonnie' Prince Charlie? How handsome rebel prince may have looked revealed using 3D mapping technology
Lucy Letby has been found guilty of murdering seven babies

Families of Lucy Letby’s victims say verdict ‘will not take away extreme hurt, anger and distress’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan are set to make their first joint public appearance since May at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set for first joint public appearance since New York paparazzi chase
The trailer for Harry's latest documentary for Netflix has dropped.

Prince Harry releases first look at 'Heart of Invictus' documentary ahead of games

Harry and Meghan are set to be invited to Charles' birthday

Harry and Meghan 'set for invite to King Charles' birthday' but duke will be told 'get lost' if he chases apology

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind the Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels
Nick Ferrari

'Spain sends its Queen and we send the Culture Secretary', criticises Nick Ferrari ahead of World Cup final
In Great Britain, the United Kingdom, people should afford food’: caller is distraught at the state of his country

'In Great Britain people should afford food’: Caller is distraught over the inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari caller on grading

'How do you prepare someone for that?' Irate dad vents frustrations as grading returns to pre-pandemic levels
James O'Brien

‘The less you’ve got, the more you have at stake', says James O'Brien as A-level results are released
James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

Nick Ferrari

'There was definitely no rioting': Caller defends social media yobs after Oxford Street chaos
SNP MP Ian Blackford speaks to Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith at Edinburgh Fringe

SNP's Ian Blackford tells Iain Dale there was a 'coup' behind his Westminster exit

Fans protest against Mason Greenwood return

'If they keep him I will abandon the club': Outrage at possibility of Mason Greenwood return
James O'Brien

'Government, media, and gender critical movement' fuel rise in LGBTQ+ hate, says broadcaster India Willoughby

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit