Britney Spears breaks silence following split with husband Sam Asghari: 'I couldn't take the pain anymore'. Picture: LBC / Alamy / Instagram

By Danielle DeWolfe

Britney Spears has spoken out for the first time following her split from husband Husam Asghari, admitting she "couldn't take the pain anymore".

The 41-year-old singer took to social media to announce she was "shocked" by the separation from her husband of 14 months, with Asghari adding it was the "end our journey together" in a separate statement.

The couple, who first met six years ago, tied the knot in 2022 shortly after Spears won her highly-publicised conservatorship battle.

The legal agreement had seen Spears' family control all aspects of the singer's affairs since it was put in place in 2008.

The termination of the agreement by a US court last year saw the singer take control of both her life and estate - estimated to be worth $60m (£45m).

Confirming the news in a video of her dancing in a bikini uploaded to social media - a now regular occurrence for the hitmaker - the caption revealed: "Hesam and I are no longer together".

The singer added she had been "playing it strong for way too long".

Taking to Instagram, the Hit Me Baby One More Time singer said: "6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!!

"In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!"

It comes as 29-year-old Asghari, an Iranian-born actor and model, added in a statement: "Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."

As part of the length caption accompanying the Instagram video, Spears continued: "I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!

"If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!!

"But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!!

"So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!"

The latest LA court filings note the value of the couples assets, and those they own jointly, are yet to be determined.