'Our hearts are completely broken': Family of woman, 31, stabbed to death 'by stranger' call killing 'senseless'

4 May 2023, 12:26 | Updated: 4 May 2023, 12:29

Johanita's family have spoken out after her death
Johanita's family have spoken out after her death. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Will Taylor

The family of a woman who was stabbed to death while on the phone to her grandmother in Brixton say they are "devastated" at her killing.

Heartbroken relatives of Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey described the 31-year-old as a "smart, dedicated and loving" woman who did not have "one bad bone in her body".

She was on her way from a party when she was attacked shortly after 4pm on Monday on Stockwell Park Walk in Brixton and was reportedly on the phone to her grandmother who heard her scream as she was attacked.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

In a statement issue through police, her family said: "We are devastated by the news of the passing of our daughter.

"Johanita was a smart, dedicated, and loving girl who always helped anyone. She hasn't got one bad bone in her body. She wouldn't hurt a fly.

Johanita was stabbed to death by a stranger on Monday
Johanita was stabbed to death by a stranger on Monday. Picture: Metropolitan Police

"We can't believe a senseless crime like this has happened as we can't imagine who would do this to her.

"Our hearts are completely broken and will not understand why someone would take our beautiful girl away from us, she will forever be in our hearts as we will carry on living life as gracefully and beautifully as she did."

Johanita was found with stab wounds when police and paramedics rushed to help her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe she was approached from behind and attacked by a man who was not known to her.

A neighbour said Ms Dogbey had been on the way to a party at the family home at the time of the attack.

Johanita's family said they were devastated
Johanita's family said they were devastated. Picture: Metropolitan Police

She said: "I was with her dad at the crime scene.

"He said his daughter had gone to buy a present for her mother and was on her way home."

"She was on the phone to her grandmother when she was attacked. The grandmother heard a terrible scream and then the phone dropped. The grandmother phoned the dad who then tried to call his daughter's number but got no answer."

The mother-of-two told the Evening Standard: "The victim lived at home in a very close, loving family. They can't believe what has happened.

"This area has got safer recently. Affluent people who work in central London have moved in.

"If it is random, it's terrifying. It's a brazen attack in the open in daylight."

Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, local policing commander for Lambeth, said: "I am in regular contact with officers leading the investigation into this brutal attack and my thoughts continue to be with the woman's family and friends as they come to terms with this awful news.

"We will do everything we can to support them at this unimaginably difficult time."

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 4728/01May.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

