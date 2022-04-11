Inside Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham's £2.7m lavish star-studded Florida wedding

11 April 2022, 09:48 | Updated: 11 April 2022, 10:18

The wedding celebrations included a wedding brunch
The wedding celebrations included a wedding brunch. Picture: Shutterstock

By Daisy Stephens

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have shared the first images from their lavish Florida wedding with the groom appearing to confirm he has taken his bride's surname as he captioned a picture of them "Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham".

The 23-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham and US actress Nicola, 27, said "I do" in a ceremony held on April 9 at her family home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Guests at the star-studded event included Venus and Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and Spice Girls Mel B and Mel C.

The British and American editions of Vogue have both shared pictures on social media, with an article on British Vogue's website providing details about the ceremony, dress and more.

The bride wore a custom Valentino gown, with Peltz's stylist, Leslie Fremar, telling British Vogue the dress was "the ultimate couture experience" and included a "something blue" surprise from Peltz's mother, Claudia Heffner Peltz, with a message sewn into the skirt for her daughter.

Sharing a picture on Instagram of his new wife, aspiring chef Brooklyn captioned the picture, "My beautiful bride", also sharing a picture of himself with footballer father David, and brothers Romeo and Cruz all suited-up, writing, "The boys".

Brooklyn's sister Harper was a flower girl and his brothers were among the line-up of his best men, with them and his father all giving speeches at the event, British Vogue reported.

The magazine said the couple's first dance was to a rendition of Only Fools Rush In performed by upcoming South African singer Lloyiso.

Transformers star Peltz is the daughter of model Claudia and American billionaire businessman and investor Nelson Peltz, with the new bride sharing a picture of herself and her father, writing: "Thank you for the most beautiful weekend of my life. You're the wind beneath my wings."

Victoria, who was pictured wearing a floor-length silver dress at the wedding believed to be one of her own designs, congratulated the couple on social media.

The wedding, reported to have cost up to around £3 million, also had Beckham family friend and chef Gordon Ramsay and his family on the guest list, with British Vogue revealing that singer Marc Anthony "closed out the celebrations" on the DJ decks.

Gordon Ramsay and his family attended the celebrations
Gordon Ramsay and his family attended the celebrations. Picture: Shutterstock

Paris Hilton, Japanese celebrity chef and restaurateur Nobu Matsuhisa and actress and photographer Amanda de Cadenet were among those who shared their congratulations under the posts.

After performing, singer Lloyiso also commented: "This was amazing to experience. You guys are beautiful."

The Peltz Florida home was previously the site for a re-election fundraiser for Donald Trump, hosted by Peltz's father but he withdrew his public support for Mr Trump following the US Capitol riot in January 2021.

The couple, who effusively share their feelings for each other on social media, have reportedly signed a prenuptial agreement stipulating that they will retain their own assets and properties should they divorce.

The couple also partnered with international humanitarian organisation Care and asked wedding guests to donate in aid of the crisis in the Ukraine.

