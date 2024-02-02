Bruce Springsteen’s mother Adele dies aged 98 as singer shares emotional tribute

Bruce Springsteen's mother has died. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Bruce Springsteen has announced the death of his mother aged 98 as he shared a heartbreaking tribute to her.

The musician said Adele Springsteen died on Wednesday but did not give a cause of death.

He shared a video of his mother dancing on Instagram with the lyrics from his 1998 song The Wish - a track he previously wrote about her.

Adele was a champion of her son's music and sometimes joined him on stage to dance at his concerts.

Springsteen previously spoke about his mother's decade-long struggle with Alzheimer's disease.

"Adele Springsteen - May 4, 1925 - January 31, 2024," his post read.

"I remember in the morning mum hearing your alarm clock ring. I’d lie in bed and listen to you getting ready for work, the sound of your makeup case on the sink.

"And the ladies at the office all lipstick, perfume and rustling skirts, how proud and happy you always looked walking home from work.

"It ain’t no phone call on Sunday, flowers or a Mother’s Day card. It ain’t no house on the hill with a garden and a nice little yard.

"I’ve got my hot rod down on Bond Street I’m older but you’ll know me in a glance. We’ll find us a Little rock ‘n roll bar and we’ll go out and dance."

Alzheimer's Research UK also paid tribute to Adele saying: "Our heartfelt condolences to Bruce Springsteen and his family after the loss of his mother Adele, who had Alzheimer's disease.

"By sharing this heartbreaking news, the family will help raise much-needed awareness."