Bruce Springsteen, 74, postpones remaining 2023 tour dates as music icon recovers from peptic ulcer disease

27 September 2023, 20:52

Bruce Springsteen's remaining tour dates for 2023 have been postponed until next year.
Bruce Springsteen's remaining tour dates for 2023 have been postponed until next year. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Jenny Medlicott

Bruce Springsteen has postponed all his remaining shows for the year until 2024 as he recovers from peptic ulcer disease.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The music icon, 74, announced on social media on Wednesday that all the remaining dates of his tour with The E Street Band would be rescheduled for 2024.

Shared across social media platforms, the post read: “Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice.

“With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024.

“Rescheduled dates for each of the 2023 shows, including those postponed earlier this month, will be announced next week, all taking place at their originally scheduled venues.

“When the new 2024 dates are announced, those unable to attend on the new date who purchased their tickets through official ticketing companies have 30 days to request a refund.

“All tickets for postponed performances will remain valid for the newly announced dates.

A statement included from Springsteen himself said: “Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year.”

Peptic ulcer disease happens when a sore forms in the lining of the oesophagus, stomach or small intestine.

The music icon was scheduled to perform at 14 more shows in Canada and the US in November and December.

It comes after the artist announced earlier this month that he would be postponing his remaining September shows due to health problems.

It was said at the time he was receiving treatment for “symptoms of peptic ulcer disease.”

Read more: Louise Redknapp remains 'best of friends' with Eternal bandmate Kelle Bryan as singer addresses trans rights row

Read more: 'Get out of ma swamp!': Shrek's secluded swamp hut is now available to rent on Airbnb

The Born in the USA singer is recovering from peptic ulcer disease.
The Born in the USA singer is recovering from peptic ulcer disease. Picture: Alamy

The Dancing in the Dark singer said: “Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows."

“First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some.

“Thank you for your understanding and support. We've been having a blast at our US shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon. Love and God bless all, Bruce.”

It comes off the back of Bruce Springsteen’s tour with E Street Band, which consists of 37 shows in 32 locations across the world.

The new dates for Springsteen’s rescheduled shows will be announced next week.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Beaton has been sacked after admitting taking drugs to a stewardess

BA tells employees 'report senior staff for drug use' after pilot sacked for snorting cocaine off woman's breasts before flight
Forensics officers found a love note at the scene in Croydon

'Love note' found at Croydon stabbing scene after girl, 15, killed when fight broke out 'over flowers' on bus

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in March 2021, is led into court

Supermarket shooting suspect ‘wanted police to kill him’

Lottery forms

Winner of £1.32 billion Mega Millions jackpot claims prize

Michele Donelan insisted the government remains committed to net zero.

Science Secretary stumbles as she’s pressed on whether new Rosebank oil field will actually benefit UK

Meta Zuckerberg

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg kicks off developer conference with focus on AI

Jill Dando was killed after being shot in the head in 1999

'I'll go to my grave never knowing who killed her': Jill Dando's brother fears journalist's murder will never be solved

Bear cubs released at Woburn Safari Park

Mexican mother shields son from bear as it eats birthday picnic

South Korea North Korea US

Soldier ‘in US custody after being deported from North Korea’

With a statue of a cameraman in the foreground, Sag-Aftra picketers carrying signs cross a street near the gates of Warner Bros studios

Late-night TV shows announce their return after Hollywood writers’ strike ends

Police released footage of another shocking dog attack

Shocking moment mother injured in dog attack as she desperately tries to protect toddler

An empty cinema

Turkish film festival threatened by accusations of censorship

Bob Menendez speaks during a press conference on Monday

US senator Bob Menendez pleads not guilty to accepting bribes

Health chiefs have alerted people on the cholesterol-lowering drug to a potential serious health condition.

Health chiefs issue warning over 'rare but serious complication' associated with statin use

The Hyundai badge

Millions of Hyundai and Kia drivers told to park outside amid fire warning

A girl, 15, was stabbed to death in Croydon on Wednesday morning

Family of girl, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon rushed to scene but 'did not make it in time before she died'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Scotland's first safe drug consumption space set to be openned

'Isn't this just decriminalising heroin?': Tom Swarbrick questions Labour MSP over first safe drug consumption room
Israel’s national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir

Israel ‘foiIs Iranian plot to target and spy on senior politicians’

Louise Redknapp remains 'best of friends' with Eternal bandmate Kelle Bryan as singer doubles down on trans rights row

Louise Redknapp remains 'best of friends' with Eternal bandmate Kelle Bryan as singer addresses trans rights row
Gareth Bull said the project was a good 'distraction' during lockdown.

EuroMillions £40.6m jackpot winner says building dream home during lockdown 'saved him from getting lonely'
Players have been complaining about the shirts 'retaining sweat'

Aston Villa's women's team 'dreading' first game of season due to 'wet-look shirts'

Ten former Wilko stores set to reopen as Poundland on Saturday

Exact date first 10 Wilko stores will reopen as Poundland in days

Space-Station Return

American and two Russians return to Earth after a year in space

Juan Pablo Hernandez Lima died after being hit in the city centre

Tributes paid to Cuban student hit and killed by van on first day at university in Liverpool
Cork has been battered by Storm Agnes

Storm Agnes roars in: Cork hit by torrential rain as Britain braces for 80mph winds

Armenia Azerbaijan

Ex-head of Nagorno-Karabakh’s separatist government detained by Azerbaijan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate and William have "closed their minds" to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed

William and Kate 'closed their minds to mending family rift after being 'hurt and insulted' by Harry and Meghan
"Growing concern" that armed police handing in their weapons could affect security of the Royal Family

'Growing concern' revolt by armed police handing in their weapons could impact security of the Royal Family
Prince Harry turned down the olive branch

Prince Harry rejects offer to spend anniversary of Queen’s death at Balmoral with father King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lucy Frazer is flustered by Rugby World Cup questioning.

Sports Secretary stumbles over who England could face in Rugby World Cup quarter final

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules those prioritising Labour's private school VAT plans over the cost of living crisis
Sangita Myska and gymnastic story

'If it's not racism, then what is it?': Mother reacts to young black gymnast denied medal

James O'Brien

'I mean this is a novel': James O'Brien hears why this caller blames Labour for HS2 problems
Putin’s strategy is to drag out the war to cripple Ukraine forces and test the West’s staying power, writes Megan Gittoes.

Zelenskyy knows his most important battle for Ukraine’s future is being played out on Capitol Hill, writes Megan Gittoes
Nick and caller Chris

Boris Johnson 'misled' the country over Brexit, declares this adamant Nick Ferrari caller

James O'Brien

James O'Brien takes aim at uninformed 'idiots' criticising Keir Starmer for not wanting to diverge from EU rules
Shelagh and caller Mike

The Conservative Party is now infiltrated by 'UKIP-ers' and 'self-serving individuals' says Shelagh Fogarty caller
JOB on Rishi Sunak Bins

Rishi 'seven-bin' Sunak is lifting bans that 'don't exist', asserts James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak's net zero speech shows he has 'found a target to attack and people to defend', says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rishi Sunak has found a ‘target to attack’ in net zero 'U-turn' but risks alienating others

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit