Bruce Springsteen, 74, postpones remaining 2023 tour dates as music icon recovers from peptic ulcer disease

By Jenny Medlicott

Bruce Springsteen has postponed all his remaining shows for the year until 2024 as he recovers from peptic ulcer disease.

The music icon, 74, announced on social media on Wednesday that all the remaining dates of his tour with The E Street Band would be rescheduled for 2024.

Shared across social media platforms, the post read: “Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice.

“With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024.

“Rescheduled dates for each of the 2023 shows, including those postponed earlier this month, will be announced next week, all taking place at their originally scheduled venues.

“When the new 2024 dates are announced, those unable to attend on the new date who purchased their tickets through official ticketing companies have 30 days to request a refund.

“All tickets for postponed performances will remain valid for the newly announced dates.

(1/5) Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice. pic.twitter.com/rMgZZsKcfo — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) September 27, 2023

A statement included from Springsteen himself said: “Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year.”

Peptic ulcer disease happens when a sore forms in the lining of the oesophagus, stomach or small intestine.

The music icon was scheduled to perform at 14 more shows in Canada and the US in November and December.

It comes after the artist announced earlier this month that he would be postponing his remaining September shows due to health problems.

It was said at the time he was receiving treatment for “symptoms of peptic ulcer disease.”

The Born in the USA singer is recovering from peptic ulcer disease. Picture: Alamy

The Dancing in the Dark singer said: “Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows."

“First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some.

“Thank you for your understanding and support. We've been having a blast at our US shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon. Love and God bless all, Bruce.”

It comes off the back of Bruce Springsteen’s tour with E Street Band, which consists of 37 shows in 32 locations across the world.

The new dates for Springsteen’s rescheduled shows will be announced next week.