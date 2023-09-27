'Get out of ma swamp!': Shrek's secluded swamp hut is now available to rent on Airbnb

A prime opportunity for film fans to scream "get out of ma swamp!", Airbnb's latest all-star getaway is set to send Shrek fans screaming. Picture: LBC / Airbnb

By Danielle DeWolfe

Shrek fans are preparing to yell "get out of ma swamp!" after the secluded shack belonging to film's favourite green ogre became available to rent on a leading holiday listing website.

Shrek and donkey enthusiasts rejoice, for the dream of declaring "I'm making waffles!" from Shrek's very own kitchen is now within grasp thanks to Airbnb.

A prime opportunity for film fans, Airbnb's latest all-star getaway is located within the grounds of Ardverikie Estate, in the Scottish Highlands, and is described as a "stumpy, secluded haven fit for a solitude-seeking ogre".

Allowing guests to book from Friday October 27 to Sunday October 29 - just in time for Halloween, the forest escape allows visitors to "live their own versions of the layered ogre life".

"Once upon a time, a very chatty donkey agreed to swamp-sit for Shrek. Before he hits the road again, Donkey is inviting guests near and far, far away to sleep like an ogre in Shrek’s Swamp," reads the lettings ad, 'written' by the film's star Donkey.

"Shrek’s Swamp is a stumpy, secluded haven fit for a solitude-seeking ogre – and for the first time ever, a handful of his biggest fans.

According to Airbnb, the "mud-laden" and "moss covered" tree stump, the stay will see Airbnb make a one-time donation to the HopScotch Children’s Charity.

The charity provides some of Scotland’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged children "with respite breaks through nurturing and dynamic holiday trips" according to the site.

"Shrek's Swamp is lovely. Just beautiful. The perfect place to entertain guests," continues the ad.

"You know what I like about it? Everything. The overgrown landscaping, the modest interiors, the nice boulders, all of it.

"I can't wait for guests to experience this muddy slice of paradise for themselves."

However, potential guests better keep their wits about them, as the fine print points out that the nighttime trip to the bathroom might just be an adventure in itself.

"Please note, the bathroom is located 20 meters from the main living area in a standalone facility."

”With Donkey in charge, guests will have the chance to live their own versions of the layered ogre life for two special, starry nights (minus the torches, pitchforks, and intrusive Duloc Knights).

Ogre enthusiasts can request to book Shrek’s Swamp on the Airbnb site from October 13 at 6pm BST.

It comes just months after Airbnb listed Barbie's Dream House - an oceanfront mansion launch ahead of the highly anticipated cinema release, located on the Malibu coast.