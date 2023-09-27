Louise Redknapp remains 'best of friends' with Eternal bandmate Kelle Bryan as singer addresses trans rights row

Louise Redknapp remains 'best of friends' with Eternal bandmate Kelle Bryan as singer doubles down on trans rights row
Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Louise Redknapp has assured fans her Eternal bandmate Kelle Bryan are "still the best of friends" as the singer addressed Eternal's ongoing trans rights row.

It comes on the day Eternal member Vernie Bennett broke her silence amid the ongoing row over band members' refusal to play LGBTQ+ festivals as part of a reunion tour, thanking fans for their "Eternal support".

It followed a statement on behalf of Redknapp which stated the singer had pulled out of the 90s R&B group's 2024 UK reunion tour following a clash of views concerning the trans community.

The singer, 48, joined fellow bandmate Kelle Bryan, 48 - who is also a panelist on daytime television show Loose Women, to address the controversy.

"I just feel passionately that the LGBTQ+ community were involved and included and it's just that simple," said Redknapp of the public fallout.

A move bandmate Kelle insists was not orchestrated, the joint appearance is said to have been booked a month prior.

The band's reunion plans appear to have been shelved, as both Redknapp and Eternal's fourth band member Kéllé Bryan are said to have walked away from discussions as a result of their bandmate's opinions.
Picture: LBC / Alamy

Redknapp was the biggest star to emerge from the UK pop band, who were in the midst of reunion tour discussions when the row erupted.

"Personally, I think I've always been open... I would always have loved to do a reunion with the girls - and I've been very open about that over the years," said Redknapp during the television appearance.

"I just feel passionately that the LGBTQ+ community were involved and included and it's just that simple."

Turning and grasping the hand of her bandmate, who is now a presenter on ITV daytime show Loose Women, Redknapp added: "But I have a lot of love for what we've done together and we're still the best of friends".

Adding: "It's that simple."

Kelle added of her time in Eternal: 'It's been life changing for me. Obviously the music and the fans are so important."

Following Redknapp's initial statement, her bandmates, sisters Easther and Vernie Bennett, hit back at Louise Redknapp in a row over their refusal to play LGBTQ+ festivals.

Breaking her silence on instagram, Vernie said she was "Eternally grateful" for the support of fans and she will "place this moment in God's hands".

Both Redknapp and fourth band, singer Kéllé Bryan, are said to have walked away from the reunion as a result.
Picture: Getty

Vernie said in the statement: "I am 'Eternally' grateful for the family, friends, and amazing fans who have and continue to support our incredible journey and artistry.

"I've been blessed to connect with so many diverse and wonderful people from all walks of life during my career. You all have a piece of my heart.

"Though it is impossible and counterproductive to respond to the overwhelming number of statements and allegations made online recently, I place this moment in God's hands.

"I truly appreciate all who continue to express love and support for my family and Eternal."

Redknapp's bandmates, sisters Easther and Vernie Bennett, are said to have refused to play specific tour dates after expressing their stance on transgender issues.

The details were revealed after her management released a statement to the BBC claiming the sisters were against performing for the LGBT community.

According to Redknapp's publicist, her bandmates believed the "gay community was being hijacked by the trans community".

Following the row, Eternal's original manager, Denis Ingoldsby, slammed Redknapp, claiming on behalf of the sisters that she had "thrown them under the bus".

Turning and grasping the hand of her bandmate, who is now a presenter on ITV daytime show Loose Women, Redknapp added: "But I have a lot of love for what we've done together and we're still the best of friends".
Picture: LBC / Alamy

Rising to fame in the 1990s with UK hits including 'Stay', 'Power Of A Woman' and 'Just A Step From Heaven', the band's reunion was due to take place in 2024.

The band disbanded in 1995 to pursue solo singing careers, before Louise shot to fame as a solo artist.

She later married footballer Jamie Redknapp, before the couple divorced in 2017 following 19 years of marriage.

Now, the band's reunion plans appear to have been shelved, as both Redknapp and Eternal's fourth band member Kéllé Bryan are said to have walked away from discussions as a result of their bandmate's opinions.

Redknapp's publicist, Simone Jones, has since confirmed the decision.

"A message was sent to the team putting together the Eternal reunion stating that if it was to go ahead, neither Vernie nor Easther would perform at Pride shows or LGBTQ+ festivals," he said.

"This was because the duo felt that the gay community was being hijacked by the trans community and they do not support this.

Eternal member Vernie Bennett breaks silence after Louise Redknapp quits reunion tour amid trans rights row
Picture: LBC / Alamy

"Louise is a huge supporter and ally of the LGBTQ+ community and both herself and Kéllé told the duo they would not work with anyone who held these views, and as such the reunion as a four would not be going ahead.

"The team behind the proposed Eternal reunion are gay including management, PR and tour promoter, and neither myself nor any of the team would work with artists who held such views about the trans community."

Sisters Easther and Vernie Bennett are yet to speak out following the claims.

File photo of North Sea oil rigs

Largest untapped UK oil field approved for drilling to help 'secure energy independence', despite eco-activists' outcry

