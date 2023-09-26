Jill Dando killer 'wanted five minutes of notoriety' says brother, as he dismisses 'professional hit' speculation

26 September 2023, 05:51 | Updated: 26 September 2023, 08:01

Jill Dando was killed by someone who wanted '5 minutes of notoriety', her brother has said
Jill Dando was killed by someone who wanted '5 minutes of notoriety', her brother has said. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Crimewatch host Jill Dando was shot in an opportunistic killing by someone who wanted "five minutes of notoriety", her brother has claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Dando was gunned down in the street near her home in west London in 1999. Barry George was convicted of her murder, but the verdict was later overturned and the identity of her killer remains a mystery.

Ahead of the release of a Netflix documentary about her, Ms Dando's brother Nigel said: "My belief is that it was someone who was in that street who was armed, saw Jill, recognised her and for whatever reason wanted five minutes of notoriety and killed her."

Some have claimed that the killing was an underworld hit because of Ms Dando's impassioned work on Crimewatch.

But her brother said: "When you sit back and think about it and look at the ­evidence there is, I just think (an organised hit) is highly unlikely.

Read more: Jill Dando a victim of a ‘professional’ underworld hit, with ‘two London crime families resentful of her crusading TV’

Read more: Hopefully 24 years is not long and Jill Dando can get the justice she deserves

Jill Dando
Jill Dando. Picture: Alamy

"To organise something like that, probably Jill would have had to have been followed, or someone would have had to have been in her street 24/7.

"But Jill didn’t ­actually live at her home in Gowan Avenue at the time.

“She was toing and froing between the house where she lived in Chiswick with her fiance, Alan.

"Nobody could have known when she was going to be at her house."

Barry George was sent to prison in 2001 for Jill Dando’s murder. George was wrongly convicted and was unanimously acquitted at a retrial in 2008.

Nigel Dando
Nigel Dando. Picture: Alamy

Noel ‘Razor’ Smith, an armed robber turned writer, said he thought she was killed in a "professional" assassination.

Asked who killed her, Smith told the documentary-makers: “I don’t really want to talk about that for my own safety.

“There are rumours in the criminal world. It’s not who you would think and it’s not Barry George. It was a professional hit.”

Jill Dando's killer is still out there and was likely a 'professional' hit man
Jill Dando's killer is still out there and was likely a 'professional' hit man. Picture: Getty

He said he couldn’t give any further insight because “If I tell you why, you’d know who did it.”

George was jailed due to a particle of gunshot residue so small it was not admissible at his retrial. He lived close to Dando in Fulham.

Other theories remain about who was behind her murder.

The car of murdered TV Presenter Jill Dando being taken away to the Police Forensics Laboratory
The car of murdered TV Presenter Jill Dando being taken away to the Police Forensics Laboratory. Picture: Getty

One is that she was killed on the orders of a Russian mafia don whose advances she rejected while filming a holiday programme in Cyprus, the Daily Mail reports.

Another was that her killing was the work of a Serb hitman after she fronted a fundraising programme in aid of Kosovo refugees.

There were also claims of a mistaken identity killing, following an investigation by another blonde BBC colleague into alleged abuse at a French model agency.

At least two senior London crime families were supposedly resentful of her crusading TV role on Crimewatch.

Jill’s family hope that the Netflix programme might lead to new information being brought to light.

The last hours of her life remain a mystery to this day. Her neighbour Richard Hughes said he heard two bleeps from a BMW car alarm and then footsteps. He told that after 30 seconds he heard a ‘startled scream’.

He said he heard no shot but head a gate clang when he went to the window - he saw a man walking away at a brisk pace.

Another neighbour said they saw a similar looking man ‘running’ along the pavement.

Police who arrived on the scene quickly ruled out a stabbing or a robbery gone wrong, her watch and jewellery had not been taken.

Police concluded she was taken by surprise from behind as she was about to unlock her door. She was killed by a single gunshot wound to the head.

The new Netflix show raises multiple theories as to who was behind her murder, with some - including police - still maintaining that George is the killer.

Dando’s former agent Jon Roseman, meanwhile, argues that “if anybody… thinks Barry George did it, they need to get help”.

‘Who Killed Jill Dando?’ is out on Netflix on 26 September

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The man police want to identify

Hunt for sick flasher who 'exposed himself to young woman on London bus'

Alan Knapp

Wounded hero of London post office shooting backs armed police standing down over Chris Kaba murder charge

Storm Agnes is set to hit the UK later this week

Storm Agnes to hit Britain with 80mph gusts and heavy downpours, as Met Office issues 'danger to life' warning

Paul Cattermole died of heart disease

Paul Cattermole’s S Club 7 bandmates urge Brits to learn more about 'silent killer' that claimed the life of their friend
Sick leave has risen

Sick leave from work 'at highest level for a decade', with stress behind much of the increase

Suella Braverman is taking aim at refugee conventions

Weak rules 'allow 780m people to move country when they want' as Braverman takes aim at 'absurd' asylum system

McCallum died in New York surrounded by his family

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and NCIS star David McCallum dies aged 90

David McCallum

David McCallum, star of TV series The Man From U.N.C.L.E., dies aged 90

Elijah went into cardiac arrest on Acorn Drive in Belper

Teenager charged with four-month-old boy's murder as mother accused of child cruelty

The furious man unleashed a tirade at a female driver

Shocking moment furious driver bangs on woman's car and calls her 'f***ing s**g' in foul-mouthed road rage rant

Azerbaijan Armenia

Nagorno-Karabakh blast ‘injures more than 200’ as thousands flee to Armenia

Langford has been jailed for nine years

Science teacher abused 15-year-old pupil then wrote to her 17 years later begging her not to help police convict him

Hawaii Wildfire

Lahaina residents begin returning to sites of homes destroyed by deadly wildfire

A new study has estimated the date humans could go extinct.

Outlook for humans appears 'very bleak’ as new study reveals when humanity could be wiped from Earth

Thousands of people are stranded at Gatwick

Dozens of flights at Gatwick face being cancelled after mass delays following air traffic control staff shortages

Exclusive
Ellwood said he got it wrong over his praise for the Taliban

Tory MP Tobias Ellwood admits he 'got it wrong' over Taliban praise but insists he will stand again as MP

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Fleet commander killed in attack on Russian navy headquarters, Ukraine claims

Admiral Viktor Sokolov is among the dead following the attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet, Ukraine says

Russia's Black Sea Fleet commander among dozens killed in Storm Shadow strike on Crimea

Kosovo Serbia Tension

Kosovo mourns police officer as Serb gunmen remain at large after siege

The bin strikes are set to last two weeks.

Cleaner, greener borough? Foul stinking rubbish piled chest high as bin men walk out in Tower Hamlets in pay dispute
Brand denies the allegations against him

Detectives launch full investigation into 'number of allegations' of sexual assault against Russell Brand
Booking.com

European Commission blocks Booking’s planned acquisition of Etraveli

Michael Schumacher has been subjected to a cruel joke by Spanish F1 pundit

Cruel Michael Schumacher joke made on Spanish TV leads to angry backlash from F1 fans

Rescuers search for bodies of flood victims at the Corniche of the city of Derna

Eight Libyan officials ‘jailed as part of investigation into dams’ collapse’

The black gymnast was passed over for a medal. The official involved said it was an honest mistake

Outpouring of support for black girl ‘overlooked’ for gymnastics medal in Ireland as official body issues ‘unreserved’ apology
AA issues travel warning ahead of Storm Agnes

AA issues travel warning as Storm Agnes set to batter Britain with 80mph winds and 2.5 inches of rain

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate and William have "closed their minds" to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed

William and Kate 'closed their minds to mending family rift after being 'hurt and insulted' by Harry and Meghan
"Growing concern" that armed police handing in their weapons could affect security of the Royal Family

'Growing concern' revolt by armed police handing in their weapons could impact security of the Royal Family
Prince Harry turned down the olive branch

Prince Harry rejects offer to spend anniversary of Queen’s death at Balmoral with father King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita Myska and gymnastic story

'If it's not racism, then what is it?': Mother reacts to young black gymnast denied medal

James O'Brien

'I mean this is a novel': James O'Brien hears why this caller blames Labour for HS2 problems
Putin’s strategy is to drag out the war to cripple Ukraine forces and test the West’s staying power, writes Megan Gittoes.

Zelenskyy knows his most important battle for Ukraine’s future is being played out on Capitol Hill, writes Megan Gittoes
Nick and caller Chris

Boris Johnson 'misled' the country over Brexit, declares this adamant Nick Ferrari caller

James O'Brien

James O'Brien takes aim at uninformed 'idiots' criticising Keir Starmer for not wanting to diverge from EU rules
Shelagh and caller Mike

The Conservative Party is now infiltrated by 'UKIP-ers' and 'self-serving individuals' says Shelagh Fogarty caller
JOB on Rishi Sunak Bins

Rishi 'seven-bin' Sunak is lifting bans that 'don't exist', asserts James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak's net zero speech shows he has 'found a target to attack and people to defend', says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rishi Sunak has found a ‘target to attack’ in net zero 'U-turn' but risks alienating others
JOB

Rishi Sunak's weakening of Net Zero policies is his 'stupidest intervention' to date, asserts James O'Brien
The joint doctors strike on Wednesday is 'a moment in history', Andrew Marr said.

Andrew Marr: First ever joint doctors' strikes are an ‘immensely worrying’ moment in history that will cause ‘real harm’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit