Exclusive

I've never known a budget cause such a serious and extraordinary crisis, Ken Clarke tells LBC

28 September 2022, 19:28 | Updated: 28 September 2022, 19:32

Lord Clarke spoke out over the crisis
Lord Clarke spoke out over the crisis. Picture: Getty/LBC

By Will Taylor

Tory grandee Ken Clarke has told LBC that the financial turmoil unfolding in the wake of Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget is a "serious" and "extraordinary crisis".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former chancellor and long-time MP, who now sits as a Conservative member of the House of Lords, told Tonight with Andrew Marr that he had never known a budget to cause a crisis like it.

The pound did tumble during the day but rallied more than 1% against the dollar by 5.30pm, taking it to $1.0843.

But Wednesday also saw the Bank of England step in to buy Government debt, effectively having to save pension funds.

It came after Mr Kwarteng's big tax-cutting budget, which critics derided as full of spending that was not properly funded.

Lord Clarke told LBC this was a "serious crisis, it's an extraordinary crisis, politically as well as economically".

Read more: Marr: It is a dereliction of duty that Truss and Kwarteng didn't speak today - cowardly and shameful

He added: "I've never known a budget to cause a financial crisis like this, I think the Government and the Bank of England are still going to have to act to calm it down and get us back to normality before we work out how we're going to recover."

Lord Clarke said that what the Government says next has got to be "spot on".

"Sooner they make it clear we are going to have sensible, disciplined economic policy from now on… the sooner the better," he added.

Lord Clarke, a former home secretary who was a Tory MP between 1970 and 2019, said announcing "big measures" like tax cuts "without knowing what the economic circumstances are surrounding your budgets" should not happen.

He wanted to see a full commitment to financial discipline, a full statement on economic policy-making inside of two weeks and a position of not rushing into quick policy making without first taking advice.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

The main thing is to restore confidence, Lord Clarke said, and he said his Tory colleague Simon Hoare was showing restraint when he branded Ms Truss's financial policy as "inept madness".

The yield on 10-year gilts - a proxy for the effective interest rate on public borrowing - had also soared by the most in a five-day period since 1976, experts said.

As the pound tumbled and banks began withdrawing mortgage products given ongoing economic uncertainty, the Bank of England said: "Were dysfunction in this market to continue or worsen, there would be a material risk to UK financial stability.

"This would lead to an unwarranted tightening of financing conditions and a reduction of the flow of credit to the real economy.

"In line with its financial stability objective, the Bank of England stands ready to restore market functioning and reduce any risks from contagion to credit conditions for UK households and businesses."

Its bond-buying programme will run until October 14.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, accused Liz Truss of being a "danger" who had "lost control".

Some Tories are also said to be concerned by the reaction to Mr Kwarteng's mini-budget on Friday, in which he said he would abolish the top rate of income tax, ended the limit on banker's bonuses and cut the standard rate on income tax by 1p per pound.

Rishi Sunak, Ms Truss's leadership rival who fought a campaign rooted in his professed financial competence, will not attend the weekend's Tory conference in Birmingham.

But Andrew Griffith, the city minister, said after that the Government still believes Kwasi Kwarteng's big tax-cutting policies, announced on Friday, were correct.

"We think they are the right plans because those plans make our economy competitive," he said.

He added: "Get on and deliver that plan. That's what I, the Chancellor and my colleagues in Government are focused on is getting on and delivering that growth.

"That is what is going to allow consumers to benefit. In the meantime, we are protecting every household and every business from the biggest macro shock out there at the moment, which is the cost of energy."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Clarke has been given a suspended sentence

Property manager who faked cladding safety forms gets suspended jail sentence after LBC investigation

Asian hornets have been discovered in Essex

Asian hornets spotted in Essex as public warned to be extra 'vigilant' over invasive insects

Footage of the Nord Stream leaks has been published

Watch: Dramatic footage of Nord Stream leak as EU warns sabotage will not be tolerated and Moscow denies involvement

The hosepipe ban could go into 2023

Hosepipe bans set to continue into 2023 despite return of rain, water companies warn

1

Toppling of Bristol's Colston statue was ‘violent act’ not protected by ECHR, judges rule

A For Sale Savills estate agent board sign outside...

Record drop in choice of mortgage products as the economic fallout from Friday’s budget continues

Brazil v Tunisia - International Friendly

Fury as Spurs star Richarlison has banana thrown at him during game in Paris

Rishi Sunak Delivers the Spring Statement

Rishi Sunak will not attend the Conservative conference to give Truss space to 'own the moment'

Archie Battersbee's mother has insisted that a 'party' held in the cemetery where he is buried was a one-off to mark her birthday, and revealed someone had left a “mock noose” at her son’s resting place.

Archie Battersbee's mum targeted by trolls after 'party' at son's grave

jamin Mandy (left) Louis Saha Matturie (right)

Trial of footballer Benjamin Mendy adjourned after juror tests positive for Covid-19

Detectives have issued CCTV footage after a violent robbery in Fulham.

CCTV shows moment thug smashes man's head before stealing his luxury Tag Heuer watch

Brewdog CEO James Watts

Brewdog boss James Watts subject of ‘vicious and relentless’ abuse led by an ex-lover who wanted to ‘take him down’

The new podcast launches on October 4th

LBC launches new 'Clear the Air' climate change podcast with Sadiq Khan

Britain's financial turmoil came after Mr Kwarteng announced his mini-budget

Liz Truss's mini-budget is the 'right plan' minister insists after Bank intervenes to save pensions and pound slumps

Kwasi Kwarteng called for ‘cool heads’ after his economic gamble on tax cuts spooked markets

Chancellor pleas for 'cool heads' as he meets global finance chiefs for crisis talks - as millions face rocketing mortgage bills
Previously, female Virgin Atlantic workers were required to wear a red uniform, while their male counterparts wore burgundy.

Virgin Atlantic scraps gendered uniforms as part of inclusivity drive

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Fleeing Mobilization

Moscow tries to draft fleeing Russian men at the borders

The landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany

Gas leaks ‘could emit equivalent of a third of Denmark’s CO2 emissions’

A dog is walked through floodwater as the tide rises in Key West, Florida as the first bands of rain associated with Hurricane Ian pass to the west of the island chain

Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155mph winds

Arnold Schwarzenegger visits Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi German death camp in Oswiecim, Poland

Schwarzenegger visits Auschwitz to deliver message against hatred

Fallen utility poles and branches line a street after Hurricane Ian hit Pinar del Rio, Cuba

Cuba begins to turn lights back on after Hurricane Ian blacks out island

Brexit

Referendums which back Russian rule in Ukraine a sham – Coveney

Sea disturbance

EU officials vow ‘robust and united response’ if gas pipeline damage is sabotage

A Chinese clerk counts US dollar and yuan bills at a bank in Huaibei, east China's Anhui province

China’s yuan slides to 14-year low against dollar after US rate hikes

A Donetsk People’s Republic serviceman stands guard at a polling station prior to a referendum in Donetsk, Donetsk People’s Republic, controlled by Russia-backed separatists, eastern Ukraine

Russia prepares to annex occupied areas of Ukraine despite outcry

A rescue helicopter prepares to land at a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal

Body of missing US extreme skier recovered in Nepal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

"I feel genuinely scared of my government."

LBC caller feels 'genuinely scared' of the government following mini-budget fallout

Andrew Marr was furious on LBC

Marr: It is a dereliction of duty that Truss and Kwarteng didn't speak today - cowardly and shameful
kwasi

'Economic chaos': Former Bank of England policy maker slams Chancellor's 'utterly incompetent' mini-budget
James O'Brien plays 'crackpot conkers' with Conservative commentators who've reacted to IMF warning

James O'Brien plays 'crackpot conkers' with Conservative commentators who've reacted to IMF warning
Mini-budget a communication 'error' that 'sent out the wrong signals', says Tory MP

Tory MP brands mini-budget a communication 'error' that 'sent out the wrong signals'

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/09/2022 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/09| Watch again

Iain Dale Cross Queestion 27/09/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 27/09 | Watch again

SF

LBC Caller: 'I live in fear of the police needing to help me...I don't trust them'

Lord Grade

OFCOM's Lord Grade: 'tech companies have got to take responsibility' for their part in Molly Russel's death
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/09| Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London