Moment hapless burglar pauses during Gatwick hotel robbery to pull himself a pint

Hotel burglar caught pouring himself a pint behind the bar

By Kit Heren

The moment a clueless burglar robbing a hotel at Gatwick airport stopped to pour himself a pint has been caught on CCTV.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harry Rose, 25, broke into a hotel close to the London airport on February 20 this year and took a bagful of spirits bottles worth about £450.

Rose stopped to pour himself a pint from the hotel bar during the burglary, even leaving the beer tap on. His friend Connor Gooderson, 21, acted as a look-out.

They were stopped by a hotel staff member as they were making their escape and Rose dropped the bag in panic, leaving it behind.

Rose and Gooderson were soon arrested in Gatwick's North Terminal.

Read more: Have-a-go heroes fight back against machete-wielding robbers during designer store raid

Read more: Phone thieves who set off on London 'rampage' and stabbed anyone who tried to stop them jailed for 12 years

Harry Rose. Picture: Sussex Police

The pair had earlier stolen meat and drinks from a branch of M&S in the airport.

Both men admitted theft from a shop and burglary at Brighton Magistrates’ Court.

Rose was sentenced to eight weeks in prison and given a £150 fine. Gooderson was hit with 20 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay more than £400 in compensation and costs.

The moment Rose is caught pouring himself a pint. Picture: Sussex Police

Speaking after the case, Detective Sergeant Ian Warncken from Gatwick CID said: "Burglary and shop theft causes disruption for businesses and causes concern for the staff who work in them.

"We work alongside Gatwick Airport and businesses here to both prevent crime and to ensure the safety of the public.

"This case shows our determination to catch offenders and ensure that we reduce the harm and disruption they cause."