Moment hapless burglar pauses during Gatwick hotel robbery to pull himself a pint

31 August 2023, 17:29

Hotel burglar caught pouring himself a pint behind the bar

By Kit Heren

The moment a clueless burglar robbing a hotel at Gatwick airport stopped to pour himself a pint has been caught on CCTV.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Rose, 25, broke into a hotel close to the London airport on February 20 this year and took a bagful of spirits bottles worth about £450.

Rose stopped to pour himself a pint from the hotel bar during the burglary, even leaving the beer tap on. His friend Connor Gooderson, 21, acted as a look-out.

They were stopped by a hotel staff member as they were making their escape and Rose dropped the bag in panic, leaving it behind.

Rose and Gooderson were soon arrested in Gatwick's North Terminal.

Read more: Have-a-go heroes fight back against machete-wielding robbers during designer store raid

Read more: Phone thieves who set off on London 'rampage' and stabbed anyone who tried to stop them jailed for 12 years

Harry Rose
Harry Rose. Picture: Sussex Police

The pair had earlier stolen meat and drinks from a branch of M&S in the airport.

Both men admitted theft from a shop and burglary at Brighton Magistrates’ Court.

Rose was sentenced to eight weeks in prison and given a £150 fine. Gooderson was hit with 20 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay more than £400 in compensation and costs.

The moment Rose is caught pouring himself a pint
The moment Rose is caught pouring himself a pint. Picture: Sussex Police

Speaking after the case, Detective Sergeant Ian Warncken from Gatwick CID said: "Burglary and shop theft causes disruption for businesses and causes concern for the staff who work in them.

"We work alongside Gatwick Airport and businesses here to both prevent crime and to ensure the safety of the public.

"This case shows our determination to catch offenders and ensure that we reduce the harm and disruption they cause."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Federal Police agents at Federal Police headquarters minutes before the arrival of Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil

Brazil’s Bolsonaro questioned about diamond jewellery and sale of luxury watches

The man was caught driving his car down the highway

Man caught driving with huge bull in passenger seat

Fire marshals inspect the scene of a deadly blaze in Johannesburg

At least 74 dead as fire rips through rundown building in South Africa

Trump was pictured arriving in Georgia last week before he surrendered at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.

Donald Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election interference case and waives arraignment

Junior doctors and consultants will hold a joint strike for the first time in the history of the NHS

Junior doctors and consultants in England to go on joint strike for first time in NHS history amid ongoing pay dispute

Donald Trump

Donald Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election case

Top Russian rocket scientist dies just weeks after Putin’s failed moon landing

Top Russian rocket scientist dies from 'mushroom poisoning' in latest suspicious demise in Putin's state

A view of the grave of Dmitry Utkin, who oversaw the Wagner Group’s military operations, at the Federal Military Memorial Cemetery in Mytishchy, outside Moscow, Russia

Wagner mercenary group’s second-in-command Utkin buried in quiet Moscow ceremony

Don and Gail Patterson died after eating the mushroom, served up by Erin Patterson, and her estranged husband and Simon paid tribute to his parents

Son of couple killed after eating 'poisonous' mushroom in beef wellington reveals mother's heartbreaking last message

Sgt Saville was hit by a train while saving a man

Heartbroken widow of hero cop killed when he was hit by a train as he saved a distressed man praises 'wonderful' husband

Firefighters and fire engines line the streets

At least 73 killed in Johannesburg building fire

More than 150 schools have been contacted by the government (stock images)

School classrooms in England forced to close if they were made with certain type of concrete prone to collapsing

Italy Train Accident

Five railway workers killed by train at Italian station

Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky says Ukraine has developed a long-range weapon

Penny Mordaunt has backed proposals for a new National Service schemes for 16-year-olds

New National Service scheme for teenagers backed by Cabinet Minister Penny Mordaunt to 'boost community spirit'

Indonesia US Military Drills

US and Indonesia hold war drills amid rising concerns over Chinese aggression

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sam Newey joined the war in Ukraine when he was 21

British volunteer, 22, dies fighting in Ukraine as devastated brother pays tribute

Both pubs caught fire yards away from each other

Fires that gutted two London pubs yards away from each other being treated as suspicious by police
Greece Wildfires

Greece bolsters firefighting forces as wildfire burns for 13th day

The teens' deaths sparked a riot in Ely, Cardiff

Police driver who followed Cardiff teenagers moments before they crashed and died now under criminal investigation
Europe Microsoft Investigation

Microsoft to stop packaging Teams with Office to head off EU anti-trust action

Germany Pandas

Germany-born pandas celebrate their 4th birthday ahead of expected trip to China

Lily-Mae was rushed to hospital following the accident.

Schoolgirl, 8, broke 15 bones and suffered brain injury after ‘freak zorbing accident’ while on family holiday
Variable speed signs showing a 60 mph speed limit on a gantry over a smart motorway with National Highways vehicle in foreground in England.

'People need to stay away if they can - it's not safe': Whistleblower tells LBC a smart motorway outage is risking lives
Sgt Saville was hit by a train while saving a man

Honour the hero cop who died after he was hit by train while saving distressed man from rail track, police minister says
Philippines Deadly Fire

15 killed in clothing factory fire in the Philippines

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has claimed that he had no support for his mental health after his army tour in Afghanistan - despite saying in a 2017 interview that Prince William had encouraged him to get therapy upon his return.

Prince Harry claims he had no mental health support after Afghan tour despite once saying William suggested therapy
The Duke of Sussex opened up in the new docuseries.

Harry reveals he was left 'lying in foetal position' after Afghanistan tour as it triggered 'trauma' about Diana's death
Meghan Markle played Rachel Zane in Suits

Royal Family asked Suits creator to 'rewrite script' so Meghan Markle did not have to say 'sensitive' word

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caroline Flack's mother speaks to Sangita Myska

Caroline Flack's mum 'begged' Met Chief for truth regarding daughter's suicide

Lucy Letby statutory public inquiry

Lucy Letby statutory inquiry must put families at the centre and finally give them answers

Caller brands Grant Shapps appointment 'deeply offensive'.

'It is deeply offensive': Soldier expresses his discomfort at Grant Shapps appointment to Defence Secetary
'How have we ended up with a snake oil salesman as Defence Secretary?' James O'Brien asks

'How have we ended up with a snake oil salesman as Defence Secretary?' James O'Brien asks

Iain Duncan Smith on trade with China.

'We are a country that believes in the rule of law': Sir Iain Duncan Smith gives his views on trade with China
James O'Brien blasts Foreign Secretary James Clevery's visit to China.

'He's there with a begging bowl': James O'Brien on James Cleverly's 'inevitable' visit to China
'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Sadiq Khan's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes

'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Mayor's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes
James O'Brien

'A desiccated poster girl for delusion and denial': James O'Brien reacts to Nadine Dorries' delayed resignation
Caller on ULEZ

'This is the day London's economy will die': Caller vents as ULEZ expansion is implemented

Sangita Myska

'It's just totally disingenuous': Sangita Myska reacts to Braverman's push for police to investigate 'every theft'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit