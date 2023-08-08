Number of bus routes slashed by half since 2011, as Labour brands 'staggering' cuts 'vandalism against communities'

8 August 2023, 06:41

Bus routes have been slashed
Bus routes have been slashed. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The number of bus routes running in England has dropped by nearly half in just 12 years, Labour has claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The "staggering" cuts have seen the number of bus routes fall from 17,394 in the 2010/2011 financial year to 8,781 this year, according to the opposition party.

The government said Labour's figures were "misleading" and didn't tell the whole story.

More than 2,000 routes have been slashed since 2021/2022 alone. The West Midlands has been the hardest hit out of all the English regions.

Louise Haigh, Labour's shadow transport secretary, said: "The staggering decline in local bus services under this Government is nothing short of vandalism against our communities.

Read more: Sadiq Khan reveals orbital 'Superloop' bus network around London suburbs

Read more: Sadiq Khan slams brakes on plans to axe London bus routes

Bus routes have been cut by almost half
Bus routes have been cut by almost half. Picture: Alamy

"Millions of people rely on these essential services, but they are being left without a voice as routes are cut back year after year.

"Labour's plans will put passengers first by allowing communities to take back control over their bus services."

In response, a DfT spokesperson said: "It's misleading to equate these figures directly with changes in the number of bus routes, when the Government has invested £3.5 billion since 2020 to back our buses.

"Our recent £500 million boost is capping fares until the end of November 2024 and protecting routes into 2025, helping people save money on travel and improving transport connections to grow the economy."

Louise Haigh slammed the cuts
Louise Haigh slammed the cuts. Picture: Alamy

The DfT added that a number of factors have led to the lower number of bus routes identified by Labour, such as operators merging routes and Traffic Commissioners no longer managing the registration process for some areas.

Transport minister Richard Holden said: "This is just another cynical attempt by Labour to distract the British people from their appalling record on public transport.

"In Labour-run London, Sadiq Khan has increased bus fares by almost 6% and under the last Labour government bus fares rose more quickly than under the Conservatives, increasing costs for hardworking families.

"While Labour's fare hikes are discouraging bus use, the Conservatives are backing bus users by capping fares at £2 on over 5,000 bus routes and delivering record investment into our bus sector, keeping prices down as we halve inflation and grow the economy."

Richard Holden hit back at Labour
Richard Holden hit back at Labour. Picture: Alamy

Labour has pledged to give all local transport authorities more powers to choose routes and reduce fares. These are currently only available to metro mayors.

Labour also wants to lift the ban on publicly-owned bus companies being created.

raham Vidler, chief executive of the Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT), a trade association representing the bus and coach sector, said: "Bus remains the nation's most popular type of public transport and passenger numbers are increasing year-on-year by over 10%.

"But bus operators are facing challenging economic conditions with industry costs up by 17% over the last year, according to CPT research.

"Against this backdrop, we have been clear the 21-month bus funding settlement from Government is not sufficient to save every service.

"Operators and local authorities continue to work closely together to run buses where people want to go and to minimise the impact of any service changes."

Alice Ridley, of pressure group Campaign for Better Transport, said: "Buses keep people and communities connected and are crucial to the economy.

"To prevent further cuts and grow the network back to the level needed, the Government must change the way buses are funded and replace the multiple and competitive funding sources with a single, long-term funding pot."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

South Korea Asia Storm

Tens of thousands of Scouts evacuated as typhoon approaches South Korea

Late August should finally bring some sunshine

Exact date 33C heatwave will hit UK after weekend of wet and windy weather

Liz Truss has submitted her honours list

Two people 'reject Liz Truss honours nomination', as ex-PM puts forward 14 people after being in power for just 49 days

Music Suga BTS Military Enlistment

K-pop star Suga becomes third BTS member to begin military service

Breaking
DJ Casper has died aged 58

Cha Cha Slide creator DJ Casper dies aged 58 after kidney and liver cancer battle

A man has died after a stabbing near Finchley Central

Man knifed to death on busy North London road just yards from Finchley Central as police hunt attacker

Migrants who refuse to get on board the boat face losing government support

Migrants who refuse to board Bibby Stockholm barge 'face losing government support'

Mystery as firefighters were ‘blocked’ from getting to blaze at ‘UK’s wonkiest pub’ – as cops probe ‘intruders’ at scene

Mystery surrounds 'UK's wonkiest pub' fire with access 'blocked' during blaze as police prob 'intruder' claims

Donald Trump carrying an umbrella

Judge dismisses Trump defamation case against writer who won sex abuse lawsuit

Jonnnie Irwin

Jonnie Irwin takes son for 'last ever' ride to nursery amid TV star's terminal cancer struggle

'Crooked' lawyers for migrants will face life in prison

'Crooked' lawyers who help small boats migrants lie to 'game immigration system' face life in prison

Tory Lanez Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion describes daily suffering after Tory Lanez shooting

Severe Weather

Two dead and 1.1 million without power in eastern US storms

Media interviewed neighbours of the man and woman involved in the alleged kidnapping.

Wife 'held captive' for 12 years in ‘torture room’ found with signs of broken bones and shaved head as husband arrested

Niger Coup

US diplomat says Niger coup leaders refused to allow her to meet president

Ukrainian flag flying over Kyiv

Russian missile strikes hit eastern Ukraine, killing five and injuring 31

Latest News

See more Latest News

Iain Dale

Bibby Stockholm is 'a death trap', warns fire safety expert as first 15 migrants board controversial barge
Composite image showing Tory Lanez on the left and Megan Thee Stallion on the right

Tory Lanez’s father pleads for mercy at Megan Thee Stallion shooting sentencing

Composite image showing Tory Lanez on the left and Megan Thee Stallion on the right

Tory Lanez’s father pleads for mercy at Megan Thee Stallion shooting sentencing

Sandra Bullock's partner, Bryan Randall, has died aged 57.

Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dies, aged 57, after 'three-year' battle with ALS

Tou Thao and his lawyer

Former officer sentenced to nearly five years for role in George Floyd’s death

The initial tranche of 15 people boarded the barge which is moored in Portland.

Charity lawyers ‘block’ transfer of 20 migrants onto Bibby Stockholm as barge labelled ‘inhumane’ amid first boarding
Callum Rycroft, 12, has been named and pictured after the incident.

'A beautiful happy soul': Boy, 12, killed in M62 hit-and-run pictured as family pay tribute
Cyprus Wildfires

Multinational force fights stubborn wildfire in Cyprus

The Exorcist director William Friedkin has died aged 87

William Friedkin, director of The Exorcist and The French Connection, dies aged 87

'Hank the Tank' has escaped euthanasia due to her popularity.

Mischievous 227kg burglar bear named ‘Hank the Tank’ with appetite for human food captured after year-long chase

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The royal pair are reportedly in talks about a multi-million pound film with similarities to Harry's tragedy

Harry and Meghan to produce new Netflix film about character who loses a parent to a car crash
The royal pair are reportedly in talks about a multi-million pound film.

Harry and Meghan to produce multi-million Netflix film as royal pair buy rights to £3m novel with 'gripping' themes
Meghan Markle appears to have been snubbed on her 42nd birthday

Meghan Markle snubbed by royals who refuse to send birthday wishes as expert says they are 'fed up' with her

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

'People are starving, people aren't eating, kids are going hungry', says this emotional Shelagh Fogarty caller
Iain Dale

‘This is a very expensive way to be cruel’: Green Party Spokesperson takes aim at Bibby Stockholm barge
Virgin Atlantic

Wife of Virgin Atlantic pilot details 'horrendous' working conditions, with many suffering 'fatigue' and 'insomnia'
The Tories are "gaslighting us" says caller

'They gaslight us!': Sangita Myska caller says the Conservatives are 'on target' to 'destroy' the NHS
James O'Brien says NHS privitisation is "at the heart of neoliberalism"

James O'Brien fears “Thatcherism” is at the heart of a new NHS privatisation move

Shelagh and Caller Greg on Ulez

Ulez expansion delay has 'cost lives' says this frustrated Shelagh Fogarty caller

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops
Tom Swarbrick on mortgages

It would be 'manifestly unfair' to use taxpayers' money to subsidise mortgages, Tom Swarbrick says
James and heckler

'A liar': Riled publican who heckled Rishi Sunak at beer festival says the PM's 'no better than his predecessors'
'Hyperbolic discounting' fuels climate inaction says James O'Brien caller

Eco-activists should share 'practical steps' not glue themselves to roads, this caller explains

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit