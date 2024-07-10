Heartbreaking final tweet 'about breakup' shared by racing commentator's daughter just days before she was killed

LIVE: Manhunt launched as three women murdered in Hertfordshire

The final tweet ‘about break-ups’ that was shared by a racing commentator’s daughter days before she was killed. Picture: Hertfordshire Police/Facebook

By Emma Soteriou

The heartbreaking final tweet about break-ups that was shared by one of the victims of a triple crossbow killing has been revealed.

Police and paramedics were called to the Hunt family home on Ashlyn Close in Bushey on Tuesday evening.

They attended following reports that three women had been found with serious injuries - the wife and two children of horse racing commentator John Hunt.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, all three died at the scene.

Police are now hunting for 26-year-old Kyle Clifford, who is believed to be an ex-boyfriend of Mr Hunt's 25-year-old daughter, Louise.

She was discovered with her sister, Hannah, 28, and mother Carol.

Just days before the incident Louise had shared a tweet praising "women who leave" for having the "strength" to choose themselves.

I admire women who leave. idgaf if you left after the 1st time or the 12th time I admire that shit! idgaf if ppl was calling you dümb for 11 years but in the 12th year you decided you was done. it takes ALOT of strength to break a tie. it takes ALOT of self love to choose yo self — d$ (@Flexxprincee) July 3, 2024

Louise ran a dog grooming business out of their home.

A customer posted a tribute on the firm’s Facebook page. Caren Barnett wrote: “No words can describe the loss I feel after today’s horrific news.

"You were so loved and Scooby adored you… you built up an amazing business and were always so kind and gentle. May you RIP with your sister and mum xxx”

Hertfordshire police and crime commissioner Jonathan Ash-Edwards said: "My thoughts are with the family and friends of the women who have been shockingly killed in this terrible incident in Bushey.

"It will no doubt send shockwaves through the local community and across Hertfordshire.

"I am being kept updated by the police and I urge the public to support the police with any information about the whereabouts of the named suspect."

Police make statement after three women were killed in Bushey

Chief Supt Simpson said the three murders were believed to be "targeted".

He told reporters: "Our overarching objective today is to protect public safety and to locate Kyle Clifford, who is wanted in connection with the murder of the three women in what we believe is a targeted incident.

"We have extensive police resources deployed to various locations in north London and also the Bushey area.

"The manhunt also involves armed police officers and specialist search teams responding at pace in the wake of what has been a horrific incident involving what is currently believed to be a crossbow, but other weapons may also have been used."