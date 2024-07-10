Heartbreaking final tweet 'about breakup' shared by racing commentator's daughter just days before she was killed

10 July 2024, 15:59

LIVE: Manhunt launched as three women murdered in Hertfordshire

The final tweet ‘about break-ups’ that was shared by a racing commentator’s daughter days before she was killed
The final tweet ‘about break-ups’ that was shared by a racing commentator’s daughter days before she was killed. Picture: Hertfordshire Police/Facebook

By Emma Soteriou

The heartbreaking final tweet about break-ups that was shared by one of the victims of a triple crossbow killing has been revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police and paramedics were called to the Hunt family home on Ashlyn Close in Bushey on Tuesday evening.

They attended following reports that three women had been found with serious injuries - the wife and two children of horse racing commentator John Hunt.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, all three died at the scene.

Police are now hunting for 26-year-old Kyle Clifford, who is believed to be an ex-boyfriend of Mr Hunt's 25-year-old daughter, Louise.

She was discovered with her sister, Hannah, 28, and mother Carol.

Just days before the incident Louise had shared a tweet praising "women who leave" for having the "strength" to choose themselves.

LIVE: Manhunt launched for suspect 'armed with crossbow' as mum and two daughters murdered

Read more: Victims of triple crossbow killing are wife, 61 and daughters, 25 and 28, of racing commentator

Louise ran a dog grooming business out of their home.

A customer posted a tribute on the firm’s Facebook page. Caren Barnett wrote: “No words can describe the loss I feel after today’s horrific news.

"You were so loved and Scooby adored you… you built up an amazing business and were always so kind and gentle. May you RIP with your sister and mum xxx”

Hertfordshire police and crime commissioner Jonathan Ash-Edwards said: "My thoughts are with the family and friends of the women who have been shockingly killed in this terrible incident in Bushey.

"It will no doubt send shockwaves through the local community and across Hertfordshire.

"I am being kept updated by the police and I urge the public to support the police with any information about the whereabouts of the named suspect."

Police make statement after three women were killed in Bushey

Chief Supt Simpson said the three murders were believed to be "targeted".

He told reporters: "Our overarching objective today is to protect public safety and to locate Kyle Clifford, who is wanted in connection with the murder of the three women in what we believe is a targeted incident.

"We have extensive police resources deployed to various locations in north London and also the Bushey area.

"The manhunt also involves armed police officers and specialist search teams responding at pace in the wake of what has been a horrific incident involving what is currently believed to be a crossbow, but other weapons may also have been used."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Four activists were arrested in Parliament Square this morning.

Just Stop Oil activists arrested as they cover Parliament Square in orange paint

The wife and two daughters of racing commentator John Hunt were killed at their Hertfordshire home

‘Triple crossbow killer’s’ brother jailed for life in 2018 for murdering moped rider who crashed into his car

Starmer has said his age restrictions for the Lords should not reflect on Joe Biden

Delay candidacy decision until after Nato, former House Speaker Pelosi tells Biden, as Starmer defends President

The wife and two daughters of racing commentator John Hunt were killed at their Hertfordshire home

Former soldier ‘armed with crossbow’ wanted for murder of racing commentator's wife and two daughters

Police continue to hunt Kyle Clifford, who is wanted in connection with the murder of John Hunt's family.

What we know so far as police continue manhunt for triple murder suspect Kyle Clifford

Simon Harris confirmed that Tori Towey has been released

Air stewardess freed after being 'detained for attempted suicide' in Dubai following 'attack at home'

The wife and two daughters of racing commentator John Hunt were killed at their Hertfordshire home

Victims of triple crossbow killing are wife, 61 and daughters, 25 and 28, of racing commentator

Starmer has said his age restrictions for the Lords should not reflect on Joe Biden

Starmer says new Lords retirement age of 80 ‘shouldn’t reflect’ on Biden ahead of first meeting with US president

Euros fever is reaching fever pitch in Dortmund, where tonight's semi-final will take place

Euros excitement reaches fever pitch as England prepare to take on the Netherlands in crucial semi-final in Dortmund

Sir Keir is facing calls for clarity over when his government will boost defence spending

Keir Starmer arrives at NATO summit, as Tories demand to know when government will boost defence spending

The incident took place near a Shell petrol station

Police officer mown down with stolen Mercedes, as man arrested for attempted murder and abduction

Live
Police in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, Hertfordshire

LIVE: Manhunt launched for suspect 'armed with crossbow' as mum and two daughters murdered in Hertfordshire

Police halted the search for Jay Slater after three weeks.

Mountaineer enlisted to help find Jay Slater reveals three major issues hampering search

Gareth Southgate celebrates England's victory against Switzerland at Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate in line for knighthood - even if England lose Euro 2024 semi-final clash

Exclusive
Luke Pollard said the MoD hadn't always spent money wisely

MoD hasn’t always spent money wisely, minister says, as he pushes back defence budget decision at NATO summit

Police are hunting Kyle Clifford who they believe may be armed with a crossbow - after three women from the same family were killed on Ashlyn Close, Bushey

Manhunt launched for suspect ‘armed with crossbow’ after three women killed in triple murder at Hertfordshire home

Latest News

See more Latest News

The school is dealing with an ongoing outbreak of infections but health bosses say the deaths may not be related

Two children aged five and six die at Liverpool school battling stomach bug outbreak

Musicians want to make touring the EU easier

Musicians renew calls for EU deal as government tells LBC it wants to make touring Europe easier
Carla Bruni-Sarkozy faces witness tampering charges in her husband's illegal campaign finance case

Carla Bruni faces witness tampering charge over ex-French president husband Nicolas Sarkozy's corruption case
Captain Tom raised millions for charity

Captain Tom book staff believed 'significant donation' would be made to charity, before family received £800,000 profit
Keir Starmer has flown to the NATO summit

Keir Starmer urges NATO to ‘unite’ to 'Trump-proof Ukraine aid' ahead of US election

Tori Towey is stuck in Dubai

Air stewardess 'trapped in Dubai and charged with attempted suicide' after being 'attacked at home'
Joe Biden confirmed NATO will send “dozens” of air defence systems to Ukraine

Biden declares Ukraine 'can and will' stop Putin as he confirms NATO will send 'dozens' of air defence systems to Kyiv
Zackary Blades (L) was thrown out of his car seat and into the opposite carriageway of the A1 motorway

Drunk-driver who killed baby at 141mph tells police 'mistakes happen' after arrest

Ms Braverman attacked the flag at the National Conservatism conference in Washington DC on Monday

Suella Braverman attacks Progress Pride flag as she blames 'liberal' Tories for election defeat
Sir Keir Starmer will kick back a key decision on when Britain will spend more cash on defence

Keir Starmer to kick back defence spending decision at NATO summit in first foreign visit as Prime Minister

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate at Wimbledon last year

Wimbledon officials reveal back-up plan if Princess Kate cannot attend finals presentation

King Charles has sent his and his family's "heartfelt condolences" to the people of the Caribbean

King Charles 'profoundly saddened' by Caribbean Hurricane Beryl as destruction claims lives of 10 people
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be donating privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Prince William and Kate donate money to victims of Hurricane Beryl after storm tears through south-east Caribbean

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit