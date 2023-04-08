Caitlyn Jenner wades into Nike trans row, slamming 'woke' brand for using trans woman Dylan Mulvaney to sell sports bras

Caitlyn Jenner has hit out at Nike for the advert. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Kit Heren

Caitlyn Jenner has hit out at "woke" Nike for using a transgender woman to promote a range of sports bras.

The American sportswear brand has come under fire for featuring Dylan Mulvaney, a trans woman who has not undergone transition surgery, in a sports bra and leggings campaign. Others have backed Nike for being "inclusive".

But Ms Jenner, 76, a trans woman reality star and former Olympic champion, slammed Nike for the decision to use Ms Mulvaney.

She said: "As someone that grew up in awe of what [Nike co-founder] Phil Knight did, it is a shame to see such an iconic American company go so woke!

"We can be inclusive but not at the expense of the mass majority of people, and have some decency while being inclusive. This is an outrage."

Dylan Mulvaney uses she/they pronouns. Picture: Instagram

Ms Jenner added on Twitter that she didn't blame Ms Mulvaney for doing the deal herself. She said: "A little context…I did a collab with H&M (I have done many athletic brand collabs over the years as a successful athlete). I don’t blame Dylan (smart move)."

The former Olympic champion also said: "EQUALITY > INCLUSIVITY (STOP TRYING TO ERASE WOMEN). The differences between men and women are real and are a good thing! It doesn’t make trans ppl a bad thing, either.

"Why is it so black and white with the RADICAL RAINBOW MAFIA?!"

Nike said: "You are an essential component to the success of your community.'We welcome comments that contribute to a positive and constructive discussion.

"Be kind. Be inclusive. Encourage each other. Hate speech, bullying, or other behaviors that are not in the spirit of a diverse and inclusive community will be deleted."

It comes after an LBC caller said she didn't understand why some people were offended by the advert.

Kate said to Andrew Castle on Friday: "Well didn't we start out originally when J.K. Rowling said 'wear what you like, dress how you like' and now we're at the point where we're being told we can't dress how we like?"

Andrew responded: "Oh, you can wear what you like."

Kate replied: "Well we can't can we because someone has put an Instagram post up of a trans woman wearing a Nike bra and suddenly-"

Andrew said: "No it's more than that Kate. This is a big-time campaign put out by a major corporate - I believe the biggest sports brand in the world - and they're using a trans woman to advertise clothing for women and some women are offended."

READ MORE: Starmer vows trans rights won't override women's rights under Labour as he urges end to 'toxic divide'

Andrew went on to ask Kate why she thought this might be seen as insulting to others.

Kate said: "I have absolutely no idea.

"At the end of the day, there are hundreds of other Nike adverts with women in them. Can they just not look at the one with the trans women in it and just look at the one with a cis woman in it, or does the trans women cancel out all the cis women?

"How many trans women vs how many cis women does it have to be?"

Kate continued: "So I'm a size 34G, do I not wear a bra, can I walk topless down the street then if I'm a man, as everybody keeps saying to me?

"Can I pop into Tescos without a top on, is everyone going to be ok with that?"

READ MORE: Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf