Outcry after 'homeless people's tents dumped in bin lorry' after encampment outside hospital broken up

10 November 2023, 20:28 | Updated: 10 November 2023, 20:33

Camden Council workers appearing to dump tents
Camden Council workers appearing to dump tents. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

Camden Council workers have been seen seemingly throwing tents belonging to homeless people in the back of a waste disposal truck.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A video posted online by homeless charity Street Kitchen sparked outrage, as footage showed outsourced council workers picking up the tents from the pavement outside University College Hospital and putting them in the back of a bin lorry.

Hospital bosses said rough sleepers camped outside a building for immunocompromised patients had been moved on by police because of public health concerns.

Camden Council said it was investigating the incident, with the local authority's leader saying she was "deeply concerned".

Councillor Pat Callaghan added: "Nothing is more important to us than the welfare, safety, and rights of every person who is experiencing homelessness.

"Our outreach team, Routes off the Streets, have been working hard to offer support to every person sleeping rough in Camden, including access to accommodation and a range of other services.

"I'm also concerned that our contracted waste operator has been engaged in this operation and I will be personally looking into why this has happened."

Streets Kitchen pledged in response to "distribute as many tents as we can get our hands on".

Police said they had issued an order that allowed them to keep a person out of a designated area for up to 48 hours.

Officers said: "Met officers worked with University College London Hospital and other partners in response to concerns about approximately ten tents near the entrance to the hospital in Huntley Street, NW1.

"One person was arrested for breach of a S35 dispersal order having refused to comply with the police direction to relocate from the area. He has been taken into police custody.

"Appropriate support is being provided by partner organisations to those affected."

The hospital said that some homeless people had been moved on because of health concerns, as they were sleeping outside a wing for patients with very weak immune systems.

"Following public health concerns, the police have helped to relocate some people sleeping outside the Grafton Way Building, a hospital treating immunocompromised patients," a spokesperson said.

The hospital said it was committed to helping homeless people, including through a programme that tests "thousands of homeless patients a year for serious illness."

London is expected to be cold on Friday night, with temperatures set to drop as low as 4C.

It comes after Home Secretary Suella Braverman said rough sleeping was a "lifestyle choice" said she would restrict homeless people from using tents, although there is no suggestion the Camden incident is related to her comments.

Latest News

Police stand guard at the Cenotaph

Cenotaph to have round-the-clock police guard as part of 2,000-strong Armistice Day ‘ring of steel’
Ava-May Littleboy (l) and funfair owner Curt Johnson (r)

Funfair owner jailed after girl, three, flung 20ft ‘like a cannon’ & killed in trampoline explosion
A man was caught beating his dog with a shovel

Horrifying moment dog owner beats his pet in the face with a shovel

Boy wounded in airstrike

Israeli forces strike near hospitals as troops push further into Gaza

Hotel workers at a rally in Las Vegas

Threat of strike on Las Vegas Strip over as union agrees deal with hotel owners

Katie Tidmarsh has been jailed for life

Foster carer who murdered one-year-old baby she planned to adopt jailed for life

Xi Jinping and Joe Biden

Biden and Xi agree to meet amid heightened tensions between US and China

Police are investigating the clip that has emerged online.

Counter-terror investigation launched into deepfake of Sadiq Khan backing pro-Palestine protest on Armistice Day
The thief laughed as he walked off with the pensioner's money.

Shocking moment 'cowardly' crook steals £1,100 from disabled pensioner on mobility scooter in broad daylight
Police were called to Salford on Friday morning after a woman was found with stab wounds.

Murder investigation launched after woman, 35, knifed to death in front of her children in Salford home

