Exclusive

Cameron: Putin needs to get the message - he's turned Russia a pariah state

28 March 2022, 09:21 | Updated: 28 March 2022, 10:56

David Cameron said Boris Johnson is doing the 'right things' regarding Ukraine and that Putin has made Russia 'a pariah state'
David Cameron said Boris Johnson is doing the 'right things' regarding Ukraine and that Putin has made Russia 'a pariah state'. Picture: LBC

By Asher McShane

Former Prime Minister David Cameron has told LBC Vladimir Putin needs to be sent a message that he has turned his Russia into a pariah state.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, Mr Cameron, who was PM from 2010-2016, said it was vital that the Russian president got the message from government that he had "turned your country into a pariah state and we're going to treat you that way."

He said he sympathised with the "difficult circumstances" that Boris Johnson has faced coming from the Covid-19 pandemic into the war in Ukraine. He said Mr Johnson has a "very difficult job and there has been no respite" between Covid and Ukraine.

Read more: David Cameron opens up to LBC about his mum's 'tragic' Alzheimer's diagnosis

Read more: Sunak 'considers second council tax rebate' as Labour brands Chancellor 'Mr Tax'

He added that Mr Johnson is doing he’s doing "his best in very difficult circumstances and has got my support."

When asked him Boris Johnson was "doing a good job," Mr Cameron said: "On this, he is doing the right things. Giving aid militarily to Ukraine, helping on humanitarian aid, helping on refugees, helping on sanctions. Bringing together the unity of the West. These are the right steps.

"Ultimately we are pursuing the right course."

Last week the government announced a new round of sanctions against Russian "entities and individuals deemed to be "fuelling (Vladimir) Putin's war machine".

Sanctions were levelled at banks, shipping firms and oil tycoons. Mr Johnson also met with NATO leaders in Brussels on Thursday to discuss the conflict in Ukraine, including how to respond if Moscow deploys chemical weapons.

The Foreign Office said a total of 1,000 fresh sanctions have been handed out since the invasion begun, with the new round including Russian billionaire Eugene Shvidler and Galina Danilchenko, who was installed by Moscow as the mayor of occupied Melitopol in south-east Ukraine. They also targeted the step-daughter of Putin's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

Britain's response in particular appeared to be riling Mr Putin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by the state-owned RIA news agency as saying: "As for Mr Johnson, we see him as the most active participant in the race to be anti-Russian.

"It will lead to a foreign policy dead end."

The Prime Minister's official spokesman firmly denied Mr Johnson being "anti-Russian".

"The Prime Minister is among the most active anti-Putin leaders," he said.

"We have no issue with the Russian people and in fact we have seen many bravely protest - not least (jailed opposition leader) Alexei Navalny - against Putin's regime and call on them to cease this war," the spokesman said.

Mr Johnson gave an interview with LBC last week where he said he wants to go after Russia's gold reserves in his bid to tighten the screws on Moscow, saying Putin has already crossed a red line by bombing civilians.

He also praised Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "one of the most extraordinary war leaders of recent times."

Six more banks were among those being sanctioned with asset freezes and travel bans, as was one of the world's largest diamond producer Alrosa, and Polina Kovaleva, the stepdaughter of Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: "These oligarchs, businesses and hired thugs are complicit in the murder of innocent civilians and it is right that they pay the price.

"Putin should be under no illusions - we are united with our allies and will keep tightening the screw on the Russian economy to help ensure he fails in Ukraine. There will be no let-up".

Britain has already sent more than 4,000 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine, including next-generation light anti-tank weapons systems (Nlaws) and Javelin missiles.

It is also supplying and training Ukrainian troops in the use of Starstreak high-velocity anti-air missiles as well as providing body armour, helmets and combat boots.

The Government also announced new support for the International Criminal Court (ICC).

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sir Keir Starmer has said "too many people" are "intolerant" of transgender issues

Starmer grapples with Labour's stance on trans rights and speaks out over 'intolerance'

Exclusive
Sir Keir said there are "practical reasons" that won't allow him housing a Ukrainian refugee.

Sir Keir says he can't offer his home to a Ukrainian refugee for 'practical reasons'

The Duke of Cambridge could have gone further in condemning slavery, Sir Keir Starmer said

William 'could have gone further' in condemning slavery, says Sir Keir Starmer

Denzel Washington and Bradley Cooper stepped in to comfort Will Smith at the Oscars

Moment Denzel and Bradley Cooper calm Will Smith down after he slapped Chris Rock

Exclusive
David Cameron's mother Mary has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

David Cameron opens up to LBC about his mum's 'tragic' Alzheimer's diagnosis

Concert For Ukraine.

Concert For Ukraine: Anne Marie and Paloma Faith join star-studded line up

Will Smith tearfully apologised after smacking Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars

Oscars smackdown: Will Smith apologises after slapping Chris Rock over jibe about wife

Emily Bridges will compete in the female category for the first time in 2022

Team GB stars face losing Olympics place as trans cyclist begins racing in female events

Police have confirmed that no criminal investigation will be launched after sexual offence allegations were made against actor Noel Clarke

Fury as police drop probe into sex harassment allegations against Noel Clarke

Schools are being made to open for 32.5 hours a week

Schools ordered to open for at least 32.5 hours a week so children don't 'miss out'

Rishi Sunak has been branded "Mr Tax" by Labour as they accused him of "acting in his own interest"

Sunak 'considers second council tax rebate' as Labour brands Chancellor 'Mr Tax'

Eglington when he went missing (left) and what he might look like now (right)

Police hunt prisoner who escaped custody in only underwear and socks

The Transport Secretary is set to hold crisis talks with P&O's rival ferry operator

Grant Shapps to hold talks with P&O Ferries' rival operators as UK set for Easter travel chaos
Alexander Temerko speaks to Tom Swarbrick

Top Tory donor who gave party '£1.6m' refuses to detail vetting process

Prince Charles and the Queen at the state opening of parliament three years ago

Charles 'on standby to read Queen's Speech' if monarch is too unwell

Yasmin Begum, 40, was stabbed to death while her children were at school

Pictured: London mum stabbed to death while children were at school as man arrested

Latest News

See more Latest News

Obit-Jeff Carson

Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky demands more courage from the West in helping Ukraine fight
Israel Palestinians

Gunmen kill two people in central Israel attack

Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky says Ukraine would consider neutrality

Virus Outbreak China

Much of Shanghai locked down as mass Covid-19 testing begins

Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader vows to develop more powerful weaponry

Hadera shooting

IS claims double-killing in Israel after second rampage in a week
Naftali Bennett

Israeli leader tests positive for Covid-19

China Plane Crash

Second ‘black box’ found in China Eastern plane crash

Snow falls in Glasgow last month

UK weather: Temperatures to plummet with snow on the way before next weekend

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The 'only way' that the war in Ukraine will end is if the country is successfully divided up, says Rachel

'Only way' Ukraine conflict will end is if Putin divides country up, Rachel Johnson argues
Camilla has called for a nine-to-five school day

Introduce a 9-5 school day, Camilla Tominey argues

Royals 'have been scroungers all their life' and 'should go', caller rages

Royals 'have been scroungers all their life' and 'should go', caller rages
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 27/03 | Watch again

'Blood money': Ukrainian MP slams Sunak's wife for Russian operation

'Blood money': Ukrainian MP slams Sunak's wife for Russian operation
Ukraine refugee influx will make NHS waiting lists longer, caller fumes

Ukraine refugee influx will make NHS waiting lists longer, caller fumes
Ex-Russian PM: Ukraine invasion 'beginning of the end' for Putin

Ex-Russian PM: Ukraine invasion 'beginning of the end' for Putin
Minister doesn't know how long Ukraine refugee process takes

Minister doesn't know how long Ukraine refugee process takes

West must prepare for 'long term degradation' of living standards, ex-army chief warns

West must prepare for 'long term degradation' of living standards, ex-army chief warns
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/03 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police