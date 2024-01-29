Camilla returns to Charles' bedside as he 'extends hospital stay following prostate surgery'

Charles has extended his hospital stay. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Camilla has returned to King Charles' bedside after he extended his hospital stay following prostate surgery.

Charles had the operation on his enlarged prostate on Friday at the private hospital the London Clinic.

The King underwent a corrective procedure after being diagnosed with the benign condition.

He was initially only expected to stay at the hospital on Friday and Saturday night, but has since extended his stay and is said to have cancelled all of his meetings for a month.

Camilla was driven into a side entrance of the private central hospital at 2.10pm on Monday as the King continued his recovery.

Queen Camilla arrives at the London Clinic in central London. Picture: Alamy

"It is understood that Charles would only stay in hospital for longer than two nights if there was some kind of unexpected issue," a source told the Sun.

"The extra stay is entirely precautionary but has nevertheless reportedly caused some unease.

"It’s now expected Charles will have to avoid public jobs for at least a month on medical advice.

"But knowing the King, he will try to keep some private audiences and insist on keeping on top of his paperwork."

The Queen, who previously said that Charles was "fine", visited her husband three times on Saturday, including once for a full hour at 6pm. She was with him twice on Friday and Saturday.

Camilla is said to have told "workaholic" Charles to "slow down". He carried out 516 engagements last year.

The London Clinic. Picture: Alamy

The King arrived at the hospital on Friday morning, having been driven away from Clarence House in London just after 8.30am on Friday.

Buckingham Palace said: "The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment.

"His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness".

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales is back home in Windsor after undergoing abdominal surgery in the same hospital. Kate is not expected to carry out official engagements until after Easter.

"She is making good progress," a statement from Kensington Palace said.

"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.

"The Wales family continue to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."