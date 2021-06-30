Canada: Heatwave linked to sudden deaths as new temperature records set

30 June 2021, 08:16

People cool off in the frigid water of Lynn Creek in North Vancouver
People cool off in the frigid water of Lynn Creek in North Vancouver. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

A sweltering heatwave that has settled over western Canada for several days is believed to be a contributing factor in dozens of sudden-death calls received by police in the Vancouver area, authorities have said.

Vancouver’s police department has responded to more than 65 sudden deaths since the heat wave began on Friday, causing them to redeploy dozens of officers and plead with the public to only call 911 in emergencies as heat-related emergencies deplete frontline resources and delay response times.

"Vancouver has never experienced heat like this, and sadly dozens of people are dying because of it," said Sgt Steve Addison.

"Our officers are stretched thin, but we're still doing everything we can to keep people safe."

He said that on a typical day Vancouver police respond to between three and four sudden-death calls, and that the “vast majority of these [extra] cases are related to the heat.”

Temperatures in the Vancouver area reached just under 32C (90F) on Monday, but the humidity made it feel close to 40C (104F) in areas that are not near water, Environment Canada said.

The record-breaking heatwave could ease over parts of British Columbia, Yukon and the Northwest Territories by Wednesday, but any reprieve for the Prairie provinces is further off.

Ingrid Jarrett, CEO of the British Columbia Hotel Association, said residents in parts of the Lower Mainland, Victoria and the Okanagan region have been booking air-conditioned rooms so they can continue working and also get some sleep.

Read more: Jubilant England fans take to streets of London to celebrate win over Germany

Read more: 74% of children held in London prisons awaiting trial are black, LBC investigation finds

Environment Canada said the weather system shattered 103 heat records across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon and the Northwest Territories on Monday.

Those records include a new Canadian high temperature of 47.9C (118F) set in Lytton, British Columbia, smashing the previous record of 46.6C (116F) set in the same village a day earlier.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Oli London described their surgery in a video

Influencer Oli London undergoes surgery because they 'identify as Korean'
In prison potentially vulnerable, even innocent children can be exposed to hardship and hardened criminals

74% of children held in London prisons awaiting trial are black, LBC investigation finds
Labour will demand the Government acts to keep pupils in school

Covid rules: Find a way to keep children in class, Labour demands as 375,000 miss out
The UK has been reducing its use of coal power in favour of renewables

Coal power will no longer be used in UK from October 2024, government confirms
The deadline to apply for residency under the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS) passes on June 30

Calls for law change to protect EU citizens in UK after post-Brexit residency deadline
England fans in Piccadilly Circus on Tuesday evening

Jubilant England fans take to streets of London to celebrate win over Germany

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari put the minister on the spot

Furious Nick Ferrari challenges minister over 'wholly unfair' business travel rules
Caller takes pride in England footballers taking knee but not in them singing national anthem

Caller takes pride in England footballers taking knee but not in them singing national anthem
Over the past couple of days LBC has placed much attention on the subject of the Government's Covid-19 isolation rules for schoolchildren.

How LBC highlighted the Covid bubble issue in schools

'Teachers worry herd immunity is being trialled with school kids'

'Headteachers fear herd immunity is being trialled with pupils', says school think tank
Kate Green hits out at 'interfering' Williamson over school phone ban

Kate Green hits out at 'interfering' Williamson over school phone ban
Caller says Chris Whitty harassment is 'what being a woman is like!'

Caller says Chris Whitty harassment is 'what being a woman is like!'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London