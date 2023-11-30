Last people smuggler in operation linked to deaths of 39 migrants in Essex lorry jailed for seven years

30 November 2023, 17:15

Caolan Gormley was convicted of an offence linked to the deaths of the 39 Vietnamese migrants
Caolan Gormley was convicted of an offence linked to the deaths of the 39 Vietnamese migrants. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The final member of a people-smuggling gang linked to the deaths of 39 men, women and children in a lorry has been jailed for seven years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Caolan Gormley, 26, was part of a plot to bring migrants into the UK from Europe three times in October 2019.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison on Thursday, having been found guilty of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration on Monday.

Across one of the trips he was involved in, which failed, some of the migrants ended up being taken on the run overnight on October 22-23, which resulted in the deaths of the 39 Vietnamese people in the lorry. The dead migrants were found in a lorry park near Purfleet in Essex on the morning of October 23.

Gormley, a haulage boss, had denied being involved, and claimed he thought he was smuggling alcohol into the UK, rather than trafficking people.

Read more: People trafficker jailed for more than 12 years - after 39 Vietnamese migrants died in a lorry container

Read more: Essex lorry deaths: Ronan Hughes pleads guilty to manslaughter of 39 migrants

The 39 Vietnamese victims of a people smuggling plot
The 39 Vietnamese victims of a people smuggling plot. Picture: Getty

Eleven people have been convicted over the migrants' deaths.

Prosecutor Ben Holt had earlier told the court how the migrants were charged £10,000 per person for the journey into the UK, exploiting the victims' desperation.

They were loaded into a lorry on mainland Europe, which was loaded onto the back of a lorry and then unloaded once it arrived in the UK.

Gormley was recruited by ringleader Ronan Hughes and sent his driver Christopher Kennedy to do the job.

The haulage boss was involved in three trips, overnight on October 10 to 11, a run on October 14 to 15 that French authorities scuppered, and October 18 to 19, just a few days before the deaths.

Caolan Gormley
Caolan Gormley. Picture: Alamy

On Thursday, Judge Richard Marks KC sentenced Gormley to seven years in prison.

The judge said the defendant had "succumbed to temptation and greed" when he got involved in the "extremely lucrative business" of smuggling migrants.

Referring to the tragedy of October 23, he said: "But for those deaths, I have no doubt whatsoever that this illegal importation of illegal immigrants would have continued, as would your involvement."

He noted ringleader Ronan Hughes had twice tried to call Gormley shortly after the bodies were discovered in the back of a lorry container in the early hours of October 23 to let him know what had happened.

Judge Marks told Gormley: "You had built up a good business and were working hard and making good money, but when approached by the ringleader in all of this, Ronan Hughes, succumbed to temptation and greed."

The judge said Gormley had claimed he was being paid up to £3,500 per load of migrants but the evidence showed they were paying up to £22,500 each.

He added that even though Gormley's involvement was short-lived, he had been drawn into "a sophisticated and profitable conspiracy, which was well-planned and well-organised" for financial gain.

File photo dated 23/10/19 of police activity at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after 39 bodies were found inside a lorry container on the industrial estate.
File photo dated 23/10/19 of police activity at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after 39 bodies were found inside a lorry container on the industrial estate. Picture: Alamy

Migrants on the first trip were seen jumping out of a lorry on the first trip by residents near Orsett in Essex.

Mr Holt told jurors: "The other trip was thwarted by customs officials in France. Remarkably, the driver on that occasion - Kennedy - was effectively given a slap on the wrists and told to go on his way. The migrants were similarly allowed to go.

"Tragically, some of those migrants would end up in the lorry part of the 39 men, women and children who died during the night (of) October 22 and 23."

On that fatal night, the driver Maurice Robinson picked up a container at Purfleet docks and found all 39 people, aged between 15 and 44, dead.

Robinson was told by Hughes to "give them air quick" but not let them out. The driver called his boss Hughes before dialling 999.

Giving evidence in his own trial, Gormley said he was taking a break at a truck stop in Cheshire, on his way to deliver racehorse bedding to Cambridge when he spoke to Hughes.

He said: "He called me the night before and I was returning the call. I remember when he answered he sounded different, panicked, making no sense at all. It was just mumbo jumbo. He was making zero sense."

At 3.46pm, Gormley got a text from his mother in Co Tyrone asking if the truck in the news belonged to one of Hughes's brothers.

He replied: "Don't know and neither do u (sic)."

Gormley told jurors he was trying to stop his mother from "gossiping" because she works in a doctors' surgery and thought there might be "repercussions".

He described his "total disbelief this had happened", adding: "I was just shocked, to be honest."

A memorial to the 39 people who died
A memorial to the 39 people who died. Picture: Alamy

Later the same day, Gormley dumped the burner phone he used to talk to Hughes.

Gormley was asked why he denied "to the bitter end" being the owner of that phone when police interrogated it.

He said: "I lied about it because I didn't want to confess (to) a crime I had committed in relation to alcohol smuggling.

"I had contacted Ronan Hughes on the phone. At that time the news had come out about what happened with the 39 dead and I didn't want any affiliation with that."

Gormley also told jurors he had no reason to question Kennedy's explanation for being caught with migrants in his lorry on October 14.

He said: "Kennedy said he stopped at the supermarket to buy alcohol and cigarettes on his way to the crossing. At that time he was actually covering his tracks for what had happened.

"He just said they must have got in the trailer while he was in the shop. It's a very hot spot for migrants in the Calais area. It's very common. I had no reason not to believe his account."

James O'Brien Caller: The government needs to change its rhetoric on migrants

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "For more than four years, we have never lost sight of the far-reaching impact the events of October 2019 have had – here in Essex and, most acutely, in Vietnam, where families still live with this tragic loss. Today, our thoughts remain with them.

“The journey of those 39 people began 8,000 miles away. It was a journey they thought would bring them hope and a better life in the UK.

“Tragically, that was not to be and on 22 October 2019, the 39 men, women and children aged between 15 and 44 were loaded into the back of a lorry in northern Europe. That lorry was then loaded onto a cargo ship bound for Purfleet in Essex.

“Each one of them husbands and wives, mothers and fathers, sons and daughters.

“Our priority has always been to ensure that those directly involved in the tragic journey overnight between 22 and 23 October are caught, prosecuted and ultimately punished.

“The people who were part of this international network were ruthless in their financial greed – their behaviour and their actions are reprehensible. They have shown no regard for the law and, most importantly, the value of human life.

“Gormley was not a direct participant in the fatal journey, but it has always been clear to us that he was a key part in the wider conspiracy to traffic vulnerable people into the UK. He received payment to traffic and exploit people who were desperate – and who had paid significant sums.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Matt Hancock gave evidence on Thursday.

Matt Hancock insists he is 'no liar' as he blames 'toxic culture' in No10 for Covid failings

Palestinians line up for food in Rafah, Gaza Strip

Tough talks ahead as Gaza ceasefire holds with more hostages freed

Opec sign

Opec+ says Brazil is joining global coalition of oil producers

Mia Schem was released today, with her mother Keren filmed reacting in joy

Baying mob screams at two female hostages released by Hamas, as young captive's mother sobs in joy

Jamie Lynn Spears exited the I'm A Celebrity jungle on medical grounds

Jamie Lynn Spears speaks out after I'm A Celebrity exit after departing jungle on 'medical grounds'

Donald Trump

Gag order barring Trump from maligning court staff in fraud trial reinstated

The caller is heard saying, “I don't think there's anything you can do for her, I really don't think there is."

'Blood on her legs and back': Desperate 999 call made by dog walker who found Brianna Ghey’s body after stabbing

Rescuers work at the scene of a building damaged by shelling in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, on Thursday

Russian missile strikes in Ukraine bury families in rubble

Palestinians ride bicycles by destroyed buildings in Gaza City on Wednesday

Truce in Gaza extended but talks over remaining Hamas hostages could get tougher

The Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles as they welcomed the Crown Prince and Princess of Sweden at Windsor Castle today

Kate and William are all smiles as they welcome Swedish Royals amid ongoing Omid Scobie race row

Andrew Marr has paid tribute to Alistair Darling after he died aged 70

'We were lucky to have him': Andrew Marr's tribute to Alistair Darling after former Chancellor dies aged 70

The cruise, due to depart Istanbul on 30 November, was cancelled because the company failed to buy a ship

Three-year cruise cancelled as company admits it did not buy ship after customers sold homes for £300k tickets

A Met Police officer tasered a 10-year-old girl

Moment police officer tasers 10-year-old girl carrying garden shears, as PC is cleared of gross misconduct

Facebook's Meta sign at the company's headquarters

Fake Facebook accounts shut down by Meta were ‘primed to polarise voters’

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, front, attends the plenary session of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe

Lavrov faces western critics at security meeting and walks out after speech

A 600 mile 'wall of snow' is set to bury Brits

Brits to be buried in '600-mile wall of snow' as Scandinavian freeze sweeps the UK with up to 10cm set to fall

Latest News

See more Latest News

Thai hostages who were freed from Hamas observe a minute's silence upon their arrival at Suvarnabhumi International Airport

Families reunite with 17 Thai hostages freed by Hamas

Alistair Darling has died aged 70

Former chancellor and veteran Labour politician Alistair Darling dies aged 70

Shane MacGowan has died

The Pogues star Shane MacGowan dies at 65 days after being sent home from hospital as he battled brain condition
Fire consumes an area next to the Transpantaneira road in the Pantanal wetlands near Pocone, Mato Grosso state, Brazil, on November 15

UN weather agency says 2023 is hottest year on record – with more extremes ahead

An 18-month row over pay, job security and conditions has come to an end, for now

Rail strike threat ends until at least Spring as RMT union votes to accept pay deal

Elon Musk

Musk swears at firms ‘trying to blackmail with money’ and says ‘don’t advertise’

King Charles brushed off controversy in his COP28 meeting with Nigeria’s president

King Charles says he’s 'alright… just about' as he brushes off Omid Scobie Endgame row

Mr Scobie said he was 'frustrated' with the name appearing in the Dutch edition of the book

Omid Scobie says he is as 'frustrated as everyone else' after royals in racism storm named in Dutch version of Endgame
Elon Musk

Musk swears at firms ‘trying to blackmail with money’ and says ‘don’t advertise’

The banking district in Frankfurt, Germany

Inflation in Europe falls to 2.4%

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan have been accused by Palace insiders

Palace insiders accuse Harry and Meghan after names of royals 'who asked about Archie's skin colour' leaked
Omid Scobie doubles down amid race row insisting he didnt name the royals at the centre of the scandal

Omid Scobie doubles down on race row and insists he didn't name royals at centre of racism claims
Kate fears a Christmas showdown with Harry and Meghan

Kate fears Christmas showdown if Harry and Meghan 'gatecrash' family celebrations

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit