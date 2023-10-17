Captain Sir Tom Moore’s family appeals order to demolish 'unauthorised' spa pool in planning permission row

17 October 2023, 08:24

Captain Sir Tom Moore's family will today appeal the demolition notice.
Captain Sir Tom Moore's family will today appeal the demolition notice. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The family of Captain Sir Tom Moore are set to appeal an order to demolish a spa pool that was added to a building made in his name.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Captain Sir Tom’s daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband, Colin, were granted permission to build a Captain Tom Foundation Building on the grounds of their Bedfordshire home in 2021.

However, a retrospective application for a larger building with revisions, including a spa pool, was rejected by the council in November 2022.

Central Bedfordshire Council notified the family to demolish the “now-unauthorised building”.

Captain Sir Tom’s family have since appealed the notice to the Planning inspectorate and are set to attend a hearing on Tuesday to decide whether it should be demolished or not.

The family will argue that the revised building was “no more overbearing” than the one that was originally granted permission in 2021.

“The subject building is no more overbearing than the consented scheme,” Mr Ingram-Moore’s appeal statement read.

“The view is virtually identical save for a pitch roof being added to the elevational treatment. The heights are the same. As such there cannot be an unacceptable overbearing impact."

Read more: Captain Sir Tom Moore film delayed after daughter admits to pocketing £800,000 raised from his books

Read more: Captain Tom Moore's family says getting rid of their spa pool is not ‘an option’ they’d considered

Captain Tom Moore, with (left to right) grandson Benji, daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and granddaughter Georgia, at his home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, after he achieved his goal of 100 laps of his garden.
Captain Tom Moore, with (left to right) grandson Benji, daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and granddaughter Georgia, at his home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, after he achieved his goal of 100 laps of his garden. Picture: Alamy

The hearing is expected to last one day with a decision published between four to six weeks later.

In the documents submitted for appeal, the family have also said the council had “no grounds supporting the refusal of the retrospective application”.

Sir Tom raised £38.9 million for the NHS at the height of the first national Covid-19 lockdown in April 2020 by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday. He died in February 2021.

The council said its reports "detail harm caused to the setting of the listed building and, in particular, the significant difference between the two schemes that arises from the lack of sufficient public benefit that has been proposed in respect of the unauthorised building".

It also stated that the demolition requirement is not "excessive" and the "size and scale of the unauthorised building" has an adverse impact on the Ingram-Moores' neighbours.

A view of the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, at Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire.
A view of the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, at Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. Picture: Alamy

It comes after it emerged Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter admitted to pocketing £800,000 from books written by the NHS fundraising war veteran.

Responding to allegations about her late father's charity millions, Hannah Ingram-Moore said her father wanted them to keep the profits from his three books: Captain Tom's Life Lessons, One Hundred Steps and his autobiography Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day.

Ms Ingram-Moore said the money made went into Club Nook Ltd - a firm separate to the charity in his name.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Belgium Shooting

Extremist suspected of killing Swedish football fans shot dead by Belgian police

Iran has warned Israel of 'preemptive action'

Iran warns Israel of 'preemptive action' in chilling threat amid fears war with Hamas could escalate into Middle East conflict
Brazil Record Low Amazon

Major Amazon tributary reaches record low as drought takes hold

Israel Palestinians

Israeli air strikes pound Gaza as efforts made to break deadlock on aid

Exclusive
The Met police now takes well over 2 hours to respond to certain 999 calls

Met Police blasted for 'slow' response times as force takes two hours to respond to shoplifting and mugging 999 calls

The mayor of Brussels Phillippe Close said "it would appear that the suspect has been neutralised".

Police shoot suspect at Brussels cafe in manhunt for 'Isis' gunman who killed two Swedish football fans

Wadea Al-Fayoume was stabbed to death. His mother remains in hospital

'Mom, I'm fine': Last words of Muslim boy, 6, stabbed to death as hundreds of mourners gather for funeral

The football match was abandoned after the killings

'ISIS gunman' on the run after two football fans gunned down in streets of Belgium sparking huge manhunt

The patient woke up in the hospital hours later

Woman, in her 50s, who 'woke up hours after being declared dead' dies, police confirm

Belgium Shooting

Belgium raises terror alert to highest level after two shot dead in Brussels

Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday

Joe Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday in show of support in war against Hamas

AP Poll Biden

President Joe Biden to visit Israel and Jordan for talks

Coleen Rooney said she was forced to expose the Wagatha Christie affair

'I wanted it to go away, but I had to battle on': Coleen Rooney says she was forced to expose 'Rebekah Vardy's leaks'

Poland Elections

Poland backs centrist opposition after eight years of nationalist rule

Energy efficiency plans would have helped renters, opposition MPs like Ed Miliband said

'Renters will suffer' because of plans to scrap energy efficiency rules for landlords, opposition MPs claim

Israel Palestinians

Aid stuck at Gaza border as Israeli siege strains hospitals and water supplies

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hollywood Model Maker Auction

Miniature Star Wars X-wing fighter fetches £2.5m at auction

A couple said they cook steak and eggs on their iron to avoid missing TV show

Couple cooks steak and eggs on iron to avoid missing favourite TV show

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith breaks silence on wife Jada Pinkett Smith's comments after she reveals couple separated in 2016
Joe Biden and Donald Trump

Biden campaign launches account on Trump’s Truth Social network

Brussels

Two people killed in shooting in Brussels

Donald Trump

Trump has narrow gagging order imposed by judge in election subversion case

The football match has been abandoned after the killings

Belgium on highest terror alert as two people ‘wearing Sweden football shirts’ shot dead by 'ISIS gunman'
Malcolm Rifkind told Andrew Marr that Israel could not be expected not to send in troops to Gaza

Israel's invasion of Gaza likely 'tomorrow or in next few days', ex-Foreign Secretary tells LBC
World’s Hottest Pepper

Chilli expert scorches his own heat record with the Pepper X

Nick Adderley has been suspended

Northamptonshire police chief suspended after he was pictured wearing his brother’s Falklands War medal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate Middleton watched England beat Fiji

Kate cheers on as England beat Fiji at Rugby World Cup, after William and George watched Wales lose
Harry and Meghan have condemned the conflict

'We stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality': Harry and Meghan join royals in condemning Israel-Hamas war
King Charles, Prince William and Kate have put out statements on Hamas' attack

Kate and William join King Charles in expressing 'profound distress' at Hamas' 'terrorist attack' on Israel

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh and caller Simon

LBC caller details 'disgusting anti-Semitic' act he witnessed, as hate crimes rise in fall out of Israel-Hamas war
Andrew Castle caller on the 'difficult position' Israel is in.

'Whatever it does, it's going to be perceived as the aggressor': Israel is in a 'difficult position' says this caller
JOB and Usman

Israel's current response will only 'strengthen' Hamas by rearing Gazans who seek revenge warns this James O'Brien caller
JOB on deaths in conflict

James O'Brien unpacks the 'controversial' feeling of being 'equally devastated' by Palestinian and Israeli deaths
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari urges FA to 'show leadership' after apparent reluctance to illuminate Wembley Arch in Israeli colours
Tom and caller

'Our family is there': Mother shares heartbreaking experience of being a British Jew during Israel-Hamas conflict
Distraught caller on Israel-Gaza conflict.

'This is a war against Hamas!': Distraught caller wants Israel and Palestine to take down the 'enemy' together
JOB on starmer speech

Keir Starmer is using 'working class as the opposite of having a sense of entitlement', notes James O'Brien
JOB on HS2 promises

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's watering down of 'illustrative' Network North projects funded by HS2 cut
'This is not a good time for antisemitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by antisemitism across the UK after Hamas attack

'This is not a good time for anti-Semitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by Jewish discrimination after Hamas attack

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit