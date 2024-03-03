Life-size Captain Tom statue set to be put up for auction starting at 99p after owner fails to sell it for £29,000

3 March 2024, 13:41 | Updated: 3 March 2024, 14:24

Statue of Captain Tom on eBay for £29,000 after it failed to find a permanent public home
Statue of Captain Tom on eBay for £29,000 after it failed to find a permanent public home. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A life-size statue of Captain Tom will be put up for auction if a buyer does not come forward.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Its eBay listing originally had an asking price of £29,000 but was later slashed to £25,000.

Owner Tony Clark has since said he will put the statue up for auction to 'take what he can' if it does not find a new home within the next few weeks.

The Walk of Hope, a 5ft 3in sculpture, shows Captain Tom with his walking frame as if he was still strolling around his garden for NHS Charities Together.

Mr Clark wanted it to be displayed in Captain Tom's native Yorkshire and commissioned artists in Indonesia to make the life-sized statue.

"I’m gutted that I’ve had to put it on eBay. If no buyer comes forward I’ll just have to put it in auction and take what I can," Mr Clark told Metro.

"I’ll just have to put it in there for 99p and see how many bid on it. 

"I would love it to go on public display, but I think it’s more likely to go to a personal collector. I’ll give it another few weeks on eBay but I just want to move on it from now, I want to put it all behind me."

He added: "In my heart of hearts I am still proud of what Captain Tom did and of the statue we made.

"It’s just sad seeing it sitting there gathering dust."

Sculptor Tony Clark with the statue of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore
Sculptor Tony Clark with the statue of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Captain Tom Moore's daughter's company sees £145,000 drop in assets, newly published accounts show

Read More: Captain Tom's family will demolish unauthorised £200k spa building after they failed to lodge appeal

Mr Clark has previously said in an update on a GoFundMe page that he had a "heavy heart" after being unable to engage Captain Tom's family and Bradford Council in locating a place for the statue.

Writing in September 2022, he said: "My wishes are now to draw a conclusion to this and hopefully have a positive outcome. I am left with a bronze statue that needs a permanent site, that is owned by a private business or person.

"This site ideally will be somewhere that the public can access to view, preferably in Yorkshire, better still in Keighley where he was from.

"But I am open to ideas, please contact me if anyone has any suggestions.

"I just want to close this chapter in my life but equally see this piece go somewhere suitable."

The GoFundMe page gives a target of £60,000 to cover the statue's costs, with 10% being donated to The Veterans Charity.

On eBay, the seller describes the likeness as the original piece commissioned in 2020 to commemorate Captain Tom’s "amazing achievements".

The vendor says that "the foundation and family have nothing to do with this piece and will not endorse it either".

Captain Tom Moore
Captain Tom Moore. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Captain Tom's charity boss quits months after bid to oust family

Before its asking price was slashed, an alert from the auction website announced the owner was open to seeing offers below that value.

Captain Tom became a national hero during the first Covid lockdown after raising £38.9million by walking laps of his garden.

After he died, his family continued his fundraising work through the foundation.

The charity is currently under a Charity Commission investigation over possible conflicts of interest, mismanagement and whether the trustees fulfilled their legal duties and responsibilities.  

Captain Tom's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore was also involved in a saga due to the planning application drama surrounding a spa pool block at their home.

The family lost an appeal against an order from Central Bedfordshire Council to remove the Captain Tom Foundation Building, and it was demolished earlier this month.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Air strike damage

Mother loses infant twins and husband in Israeli air strike

Benjamin Netanyahu

Cracks widen in Netanyahu’s government as top political rival heads to US talks

Scandinavian Airlines plane

Medical plane carrying Norway’s king departs Malaysia

Migrants crossing the Channel in a dinghy (file photo)

Girl, 7, drowns in northern France as boat attempting Channel crossing capsizes

Missing plane anniversary

Malaysia may renew search for flight MH370 one decade on

Destroyed building

Infant found dead in rubble of apartment building destroyed in Russian attack

Train fares have increased

Train fares rise by almost 5% as passengers 'punished' despite cancellations being among highest levels in 10 years

The government will announce £800m in tech reforms to help slash NHS backlogs and cut police admin in next week's budget.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt plays down chances of tax cuts as he says upcoming Budget will be 'prudent and responsible'

Doctors stage protest

Doctors stage massive demo in Seoul against medical school admissions policy

Shehbaz Sharif

Shehbaz Sharif elected as Pakistan’s prime minister

Queen Camilla is taking some time off from her royal duties

Prince William and Princess Anne to step up as Queen Camilla 'jets off on holiday' in break from holding down royal fort

Researcher in sea

Coral researchers study how Hawaiian wildfire affected ‘foundation of life’

Satellite image of ship

Ship sinks in Red Sea days after Houthi attack

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump wins caucuses in Missouri and Idaho and sweeps Michigan convention

The Government will announce £800m in tech reforms to help slash NHS backlogs and cut police admin in next week's budget.

Hunt's AI revolution: Budget to add £800m of new tech to slash NHS backlog and free up police time

Post Office boss Nick Read demanded a £1million pay packet while subpostmasters affected by the Horzion scandal went without compensation, reports claim.

Post Office boss 'demanded £1m pay packet' as bullying probe continues at scandal-hit company

Latest News

See more Latest News

Election 2024 Trump

Trump takes another step towards nomination after Missouri and Michigan wins

Truck Dangling Bridge

US driver rescued after crash leaves lorry dangling over side of bridge

California Blizzard

Blizzard leaves thousands of homes without power in California and Nevada

Texas Wildfires

Texas firefighters battle strong winds in bid to control huge blaze

Train Derailment Pennsylvania

Train carriages scattered along riverbank after Pennsylvania crash

Musk Vs OpenAI

US lawyers who won case against Musk seek 5.6 billion dollars of Tesla shares

Israel Palestinians

Israel ‘signed on’ to Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal

Wrecked building

Seven killed in Russian drone strike on Ukrainian port city

Three US planes have dropped more than 30,000 meals into Gaza after aid agencies warned of a worsening humanitarian situation in the warzone.

US airdrops 30,000 meals into Gaza after more than 100 Palestinians were killed trying to get to aid convoy
Protesters gathered outside Barclays

Pro-Palestine protesters gather for day of action across UK after Rishi Sunak warned of extremists taking over marches

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate will not return to her public duties until Easter

Royal aides slam 'madness of social media' as speculation over Kate's health continues

Sarah Ferguson has been told her cancer does not appear to have spread.

Sarah Ferguson 'hugely relieved' as doctors say skin cancer ‘doesn’t appear to have spread’ following examination
Prince William visited Wrexham to mark St David's Day on Friday.

'That's why I don't work behind a bar!': Prince William pulls St David's Day pint and takes shot during Wrexham visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit