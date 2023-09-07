Captain Tom Moore's daughter made £70K in salary and expenses while donations for father's charity slumped

Captain Tom Moore and his daughter. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Captain Tom Moore's daughter made around £70,000 in salary and expenses while donations for her father's charity dropped.

Hannah Ingram-Moore earned a salary of £63,750 until last year and was paid expenses of £7,602, accounts published for the Captain Tom Foundation revealed.

But at the same time, the charity's income for 18 months was less than half the figure for the previous 12 months.

It went from £1,096,526 in the year up to the end of May 2021 to £402,854 in the 18 months from June 2021 to November last year.

Ms Ingram-Moore and her husband have been under fire in recent months for the way the charity was allegedly run.

The Charity Commission is looking into "concerns about the charity's management, including about the charity's independence from the family of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore and businesses connected to them".

A report claimed the Charity Commission's intervention had "a massive adverse impact on the charity and our ability to raise new funds".

Hannah Ingram-Moore. Picture: Alamy

The Ingram-Moore family has also been criticised recently for building an unauthorised spa pool complex.

Ms Ingram-Moore and her husband told planners they wanted to build an L-shaped office for The Captain Tom Foundation at their £1.2million home.

But they instead constructed a 'C-shaped' 50ft by 20ft pool house complete with changing rooms, showers and toilets.

The couple are now appealing the order and defended the structure in planning documents.

Mr Ingram-Moore said: "The subject building is no more overbearing than the consented scheme.

"The view is virtually identical save for a pitch roof being added to the elevational treatment. The heights are the same. As such there cannot be an unacceptable overbearing impact."

A view of the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore. Picture: Alamy

Captain Tom became a household name as he walked laps of the Bedfordshire home during the coronavirus lockdown and raised millions for NHS Charities Together.

He was later knighted but died after contracting coronavirus in early 2021.

The Captain Tom Moore Foundation was set up on 5 May 2020 but is not funded with the money that Captain Tom raised for the NHS.