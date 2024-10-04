Breaking News

Male pedestrian suffers ‘multiple serious injuries’ as car crashes into group of people in Birmingham

Police at the scene in Birmingham. Picture: @sorips

By Asher McShane

Five people have been rushed to hospital after a car ploughed into pedestrians in Birmingham.

The car hit five people after mounting the kerb on Livery Street, Birmingham in the early hours of Friday morning.

One pedestrian suffered multiple serious injuries. The man was rushed to a major trauma centre, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Why is Livery Street cordoned off? pic.twitter.com/gbplOmk8aR — Spiros P (@sorips) October 4, 2024

Four other men were treated for potentially serious injuries and taken to hospital.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews found five patients. The first patient, a male pedestrian, was treated by ambulance crews for multiple serious injuries.

"He was taken to a Major Trauma Centre for further treatment with MERIT travelling on board to continue care en route. Four other men, also pedestrians, were all treated by medics for potentially serious injuries and conveyed to hospital for further treatment.”

Police have not yet issued a statement.

