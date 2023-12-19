Horrific moment car flips and almost crushes woman and child in shocking crash

19 December 2023, 14:11

The car hit a lamppost and flipped onto the pavement in Olton, Solihull.
The car hit a lamppost and flipped onto the pavement in Olton, Solihull. Picture: Social media

By Ana Truesdale

A car hit a lamppost at a zebra crossing and flipped onto the pavement, almost crushing a woman and child.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A mother and child avoided serious injury after the car flipped up onto a pavement, almost crushing them in Solihull on Saturday.

The car hit a lamppost by a zebra crossing on Warwick Road as a mum and a young girl walked past the road just after 4pm.

The mother managed to move the pushchair out of the way before the car came to a stop in front of them.

Car flips and narrowly missing mother and child in Olton

Nobody suffered any major injuries. The mother was treated at the scene and the girl and the driver were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Shocking moment thief rams car owner into a brick wall while making getaway

Read more: Boots to close more stores in 2024 before 300 locations shut for good - is your local pharmacy on the list?

A shop worker who witnessed the incident told Birmingham Live: "The mum was in shock and her little girl was only aged around two. We think she had a broken leg. It was a terrible crash."

An ambulance service spokeswoman said: "We were called at 4.11pm on Saturday to a road traffic collision involving a car and two pedestrians on Warwick Road, Solihull. Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"Upon arrival, we found a woman and child who were pedestrians and a woman who was the driver of the car. The driver of the car and the child were assessed and had non-life-threatening injuries.

"The driver received treatment from ambulance staff and both were conveyed to Heartlands Hospital for further assessment.

"A woman who was a pedestrian was assessed and had minor injuries. She received treatment from ambulance staff and did not require further treatment and was discharged at the scene."

West Midlands Police has asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the force quoting 2804 of 16 Dec.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Shona Robison made the announcement during her Budget statement at Holyrood

Thousands of people face income tax hike in Scotland as SNP creates new tax band for those earning over £75,000

He was found guilty of murder on Friday 15 December after a two-week trial at Derby Crown Court.

'Monster' who murdered 'bubbly' ex-girlfriend and dumped her near M1 motorway jailed for minimum of 17 years

Israel Palestinians

Dozens of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on southern Gaza

A coastguard helicopter flying near magma on a hill near Grindavik

Volcano erupts in Iceland weeks after thousands evacuated from town

Elephants in Hwange National Park

At least 100 elephants die in drought-stricken Zimbabwe park

The bartender prepared the drinks but realised there was no salt to accompany the tequila shots, which is a key component of the popular drink.

Tiger Tiger nightclub fined £120,000 for using caustic soda instead of salt with tequila shots

Exclusive
Wes Streeting has said it's time for a new debate on assisted dying

Time for new debate on assisted dying, says Wes Streeting as Dame Esther Rantzen reveals Dignitas plan

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin hails Russia’s military performance in Ukraine and vows to achieve goals

It is understood that Ms Batty did not converse with anyone else on the campsite and that her background was a mystery to the others residing there.

Music in the mystery: Alex Batty's mother left behind red guitar and didgeridoo before vanishing from French campsite

Kidnapped Colin Armstrong, 78, and girlfriend Katherine Paola Santos

Millionaire British businessman kidnapped by gunmen in Ecuador as police question his girlfriend

Strong winds are expected before a White Christmas

'Danger to life' warning as 80mph winds to sweep UK causing travel chaos ahead of white Christmas

Alec Baldwin was filmed in a confrontation with pro-Palestine protesters.

'Shut the f*** up': Alec Baldwin clashes with pro-Palestine protesters in New York

Police are searching for Clare Marshall

Specialist police team scour River Tay after woman goes missing in Perth

Rescuers work at a collapsed house in Kangdiao

At least 127 people killed after earthquake in north-western China

Exclusive
A caller shared his story after Dame Esther Rantzen revealed her decision to join Dignitas

'Most awful thing ever': Ex-cop tells of mother's Dignitas death as Esther Rantzen reveals assisted dying plan

Crowds defied official calls to stay away from the volcano

Fears of air disruption after Iceland volcano erupts and Reykjavik flight delayed - but '2010 event was different'

Latest News

See more Latest News

8 in 10 dentists are not accepting new adult patients in England.

'Slow death' of NHS dentistry as 80% of clinics stop taking new patients - is your practice affected?
Madonna has revealed was in an induced coma for 48 hours

Madonna reveals she was in an induced coma for 48 hours after lung and kidney failure

The government has issued new guidance for pupils that question their gender

Teachers should not be forced to use pupils' new pronouns, schools told in government trans guidance
The war in Ukraine isn’t improving, the world is simply choosing to move on, writes Araminta Gow

The war in Ukraine isn’t improving, the world is simply choosing to move on...

Dame Esther Rantzen (l) and with her daughter Rebecca Wilcox (r)

'I’d ground her plane to Dignitas but it’s her choice, she doesn’t want to die like dad', Esther Rantzen’s daughter says
Rescue workers search a collapsed house in a village in Gansu, China

At least 118 killed by devastating China earthquake as rescuers battle sub-zero temperatures
Gillian Keegan (l) head up the Department for Education, which which is due to publish trans guidance

'Parents first' in government's new transgender guidance as teachers 'do not have a duty' to let pupils change gender
People queue to enter the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts, where activist publisher Jimmy Lai’s trial is taking place, in Hong Kong

Hong Kong court begins second day of activist publisher Jimmy Lai’s trial

Wildlife officials release five grey wolves onto public land in Grand County

Colorado releases wolves in controversial reintroduction plan

The Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem claimed there are no Christians or churches in Gaza.

No Christians in Gaza, claims Jerusalem deputy mayor after Israeli army kills two women at church

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The launch of the website is said to have "blindsighted" the late queen.

Harry and Meghan still using 'Sussex Royal' title online despite pledge to stop

William and Kate are reportedly considering not sending future king Prince George to Eton College and instead educating their first-born at his mother's alma mater Marlborough College.

William and Kate to buck tradition by 'not sending Prince George to Eton College'

In her message Kate will say: "Christmas is a time when we come together and celebrate the birth of a newborn baby.

Kate to introduce her carol service by thanking those helping babies and young children 'feel safe, valued and loved'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit