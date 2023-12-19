Horrific moment car flips and almost crushes woman and child in shocking crash

The car hit a lamppost and flipped onto the pavement in Olton, Solihull. Picture: Social media

By Ana Truesdale

A car hit a lamppost at a zebra crossing and flipped onto the pavement, almost crushing a woman and child.

A mother and child avoided serious injury after the car flipped up onto a pavement, almost crushing them in Solihull on Saturday.

The car hit a lamppost by a zebra crossing on Warwick Road as a mum and a young girl walked past the road just after 4pm.

The mother managed to move the pushchair out of the way before the car came to a stop in front of them.

Nobody suffered any major injuries. The mother was treated at the scene and the girl and the driver were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A shop worker who witnessed the incident told Birmingham Live: "The mum was in shock and her little girl was only aged around two. We think she had a broken leg. It was a terrible crash."

An ambulance service spokeswoman said: "We were called at 4.11pm on Saturday to a road traffic collision involving a car and two pedestrians on Warwick Road, Solihull. Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"Upon arrival, we found a woman and child who were pedestrians and a woman who was the driver of the car. The driver of the car and the child were assessed and had non-life-threatening injuries.

"The driver received treatment from ambulance staff and both were conveyed to Heartlands Hospital for further assessment.

"A woman who was a pedestrian was assessed and had minor injuries. She received treatment from ambulance staff and did not require further treatment and was discharged at the scene."

West Midlands Police has asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the force quoting 2804 of 16 Dec.