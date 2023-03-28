Hunt relaunched for killer who broke Carol Clark’s neck 30 years ago as 'significant' details emerge

Carol Clark's body was found in the undergrowth in a dockland area. Picture: Gloucestershire Police

By Kit Heren

Detectives have reopened an investigation into the death of a woman who was found in some bushes by a canal after being strangled and suffering a broken neck, following the emergence of "new and significant" information.

Carol Clark, 32, was discovered by Sharpness Docks on the Bristol Channel in Gloucestershire on March 28, 1993.

Bristolian Ms Clark had last been seen getting into a car there at around 11.30pm on March 26, two days earlier.

She was wearing a black baseball cap, brown leather jacket, blue denim mini skirt, black polo neck jumper and a plain blue T-shirt.

Her body was found close to the water by police dogs, about 25 miles from her home. The murderer has never been found, despite a wide scale investigation.

Carol Clark was killed in 1993. Picture: Gloucestershire Constabulary

Gloucestershire Constabulary said on Tuesday that they had found "new and significant" information, although they could not reveal more details for fear of compromising the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Usher said it was "an encouraging development and one which has all my officers more determined than ever to find Carol’s murderer.

He added: "But I still need the public’s help. Carol lived and worked in a very close-knit community and it’s likely that some people with information about what happened to her remained silent, perhaps through fear or misplaced loyalty.

"In the time that’s passed since, allegiances and loyalties will have changed though, so I’m asking those people to search their consciences once again, 30 years after her death, to look at her photo, to think about the impact this continues to have on her loved ones, and help bring the culprit to justice.

Ms Clark's body was found by the Gloucester and Sharpness Canal. Picture: Gloucestershire Police

“And I still want information from anyone who may have seen something near the spot where Carol was found to come forward if they recall anything. The location was overlooked by the Severn Way and on the weekend Carol was found it was the 200th anniversary celebrations of the British Waterways, so it would have been very busy, with foreign-registered vessels in the dock.

"Maybe you were there at the time but travelled back home without hearing about the case until now. Whatever the reason, if you were there and now recall something please report it.

DCI Usher said his thoughts remained with Ms Clark's family.

They said: "We are aware that the investigation into Carol’s death is being re-opened based on new evidence and that new enquiries are being pursued. We hope that this investigation will allow us some closure.

An aerial view of where Ms Clark was found. Picture: Gloucestershire Constabulary

The dockland area where Ms Clark was found. Picture: Gloucestershire Constabulary

"We are being updated by police family liaison officers, and ask for our privacy to be respected at this time."

