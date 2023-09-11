CCTV issued in hunt for suspects after stab victim dies 'in front of his mother' in Brixton's Angell Town

CCTV has been issued of two men being sought by police. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

Detectives investigating the murder of a 21-year-old who was knifed to death in London have released CCTV of two suspects fleeing the scene.

Ronaldo Scott was fatally stabbed by two men who jumped out of a car and chased him in a daylight attack in Brixton on the Angell Town estate on Monday September 4.

Mr Scott staggered to a playground near his house but died in front of his mother, witnesses said.

CCTV from the scene shows two men, dressed in black with black face coverings, running away after the attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn who is leading“Please know that you don’t have to speak directly to us - there are two ways you can provide us with information and footage that is important for our investigation without giving us your details.

Police issued CCTV of two men, clad in black, who they want to trace. Picture: Metropolitan Police

“You can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously. They will not pass your details onto us and they are not part of the police – they are completely independent.

the investigation said: “We know there are more people that we still haven’t heard from and we really need those people to get in touch.

Met Police release CCTV as part of Ronaldo Scott murder appeal

“If you saw, or have heard anything since, no matter how insignificant you might think it is, at the very least your information could add certainty to details that we haven’t yet confirmed.

Ronaldo Scott's death will be 'be felt throughout the community'. Picture: Metropolitan Police

“I know that some people don’t want to speak to the police and I understand why. You may be frightened or have had problems or a bad experience with police in the past.

“You can submit video footage from mobile phones, CCTV camera’s, doorbells or dash-cams or information via this link for the investigation - Public Portal (mipp.police.uk). You can do this anonymously or choose to submit your details and we will not contact you if you don’t want us to.”

Mr Scott, known by the street name of Skengroy, was stabbed multiple times.

Borough Commander for Lambeth and Southwark, Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh added: “Another young man has lost his life to knife crime, and my thoughts at this time are with Ronaldo’s family, friends and our local community.

“I know that the local community will be hurting about the loss of another young man.

“Officers from my Community Engagement team will be conducting patrols in the local area, so local people can expect to see more officers in uniform. Please speak to these officers if you have any concerns.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact us ‘X’ @MetCC. Please quote CAD3184/04SEP. To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.