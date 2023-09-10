Terror suspect Daniel Khalife to appear in court today charged with escaping custody at HMP Wandsworth

Khalife has been charged after breaking out of prison. Picture: Alamy/Handout

By Chay Quinn

Terror suspect Daniel Khalife will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court today - having been charged with escaping custody at HMP Wandsworth.

Khalife, 21, is charged with escaping custody on September 6 while on remand at Wandsworth pending trial at the Old Bailey, contrary to common law.

He was arrested on a towpath near Rowdell Road, Northolt on Saturday, after being on the run for four days.

Undercover police pulled the ex-soldier off a bicycle and wrestled him to the floor just before 11am.

A plain-clothes officer shouted “Don’t move or we’ll shoot” after catching the 21-year-old, who responded by laughing and winking at passers-by, according to the Sun.

He had been riding the bicycle on a canal towpath around ten miles away from HMP Wandsworth in Greenford.

Khalife's escape sparked an urgent manhunt. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Dressed in a t-shirt, shorts and trainers, Khalife also had with him a sleeping bag, change of clothes, bottle of water and a cool bag appearing to contain food.

Cops are now believed to be hunting down any potential accomplices that may have helped the former soldier escape.

Two guards at Wandsworth have been suspended following the incident, according to the Mail.

They are understood to have both been involved in overseeing the exit of the Bid Food catering vehicle - which Khalife is believed to have climbed under to break out - from the prison grounds.

Khalife is believed to have used strapping to attach himself to the bottom of the van before vanishing on Wednesday morning.

He had been working in the kitchen of the Category B prison when he made his escape.

The Met released this image of the delivery van. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Met chief Sir Mark Rowley previously said that the jailbreak was carefully planned ahead of time and not opportunistic.

Sir Mark told Nick Ferrari that Khalife's escape was "clearly pre-planned".

"The fact he could strap himself onto the bottom of the wagon, there’s obviously some logistics involved.

"Just to work out a prison escape, and how you can do the logistics of it and get the right equipment, and how you’re going to do it, it’s unlikely to be something you do on the spur of the moment."