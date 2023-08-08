Breaking News

Cha Cha Slide creator DJ Casper dies aged 58 after kidney and liver cancer battle

8 August 2023, 07:23 | Updated: 8 August 2023, 08:10

DJ Casper has died aged 58
DJ Casper has died aged 58. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

DJ Casper, who created the Cha Cha Slide, has died aged 58.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Willie Perry JR's wife Kim announced he had died after a battle with kidney and liver cancer.

"They diagnosed me in 2016 with two kinds of cancer, which is renal and Neuroendocrine, which is kidney and liver," he had told ABC 7 in Chicago.

"They went in to try to do surgery, and they found out the kidney was connected to the main artery, so they decided not to do it and just treat it."

The Chicago native also spoke about how he had struggled to eat with his illness, which he was diagnosed with in 2016.

"I used to weigh 236 pounds, and I think I'm about 60 pounds less," he said previously.

Mr C The Slide Man - Cha-Cha Slide (Official Video)

"If you know me, you know I'm not going to stop. I'm going to continue to go. I'm going to continue to go until I can't go."

The performer, who also performed under the stage name Mr C The Slide Man, was best known for the Cha Cha Slide, a line dance song where he would instruct people how to move throughout.

Read more: Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dies, aged 57, after 'three-year' battle with ALS

The song was released in 2000 but endures as a classic "cheesy" song in nightclubs and bars.

It spent five weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and got to number one of the UK Singles Chart in 2004.

DJ Casper has died aged 58
DJ Casper has died aged 58. Picture: DJ Casper has died aged 58

DJ Casper invented it as an aerobics routine for his nephew and claimed he would get asked to perform it at parties in Chicago.

It was picked up by one of the city's radio stations before Universal Records got hold of it and released it.

"When I first did it, I did it as an aerobic exercise for my nephew at Bally's," Casper said.

Read more: William Friedkin, director of The Exorcist and The French Connection, dies aged 87

"From there, it just took off. I have one of the biggest songs that played at all stadiums: hockey, basketball, football, baseball; they played it at the Olympics.

"It was something that everybody could do."

He even referenced his smash hit in a posthumous statement via ABC 7.

"Anybody that's going through cancer, know that you have cancer and cancer does not have you. So, keep on doing the Cha Cha Slide," he said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

South Korea Asia Storm

Tens of thousands of Scouts evacuated as typhoon approaches South Korea

Late August should finally bring some sunshine

Exact date 33C heatwave will hit UK after weekend of wet and windy weather

Liz Truss has submitted her honours list

Two people 'reject Liz Truss honours nomination', as ex-PM puts forward 14 people after being in power for just 49 days

Music Suga BTS Military Enlistment

K-pop star Suga becomes third BTS member to begin military service

A man has died after a stabbing near Finchley Central

Man knifed to death on busy North London road just yards from Finchley Central as police hunt attacker

Migrants who refuse to get on board the boat face losing government support

Migrants who refuse to board Bibby Stockholm barge 'face losing government support'

Mystery as firefighters were ‘blocked’ from getting to blaze at ‘UK’s wonkiest pub’ – as cops probe ‘intruders’ at scene

Mystery surrounds 'UK's wonkiest pub' fire with access 'blocked' during blaze as police prob 'intruder' claims

Donald Trump carrying an umbrella

Judge dismisses Trump defamation case against writer who won sex abuse lawsuit

Bus routes have been slashed

Number of bus routes slashed by half since 2011, as Labour brands 'staggering' cuts 'vandalism against communities'

Jonnnie Irwin

Jonnie Irwin takes son for 'last ever' ride to nursery amid TV star's terminal cancer struggle

'Crooked' lawyers for migrants will face life in prison

'Crooked' lawyers who help small boats migrants lie to 'game immigration system' face life in prison

Tory Lanez Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion describes daily suffering after Tory Lanez shooting

Severe Weather

Two dead and 1.1 million without power in eastern US storms

Media interviewed neighbours of the man and woman involved in the alleged kidnapping.

Wife 'held captive' for 12 years in ‘torture room’ found with signs of broken bones and shaved head as husband arrested

Niger Coup

US diplomat says Niger coup leaders refused to allow her to meet president

Ukrainian flag flying over Kyiv

Russian missile strikes hit eastern Ukraine, killing five and injuring 31

Latest News

See more Latest News

Iain Dale

Bibby Stockholm is 'a death trap', warns fire safety expert as first 15 migrants board controversial barge
Composite image showing Tory Lanez on the left and Megan Thee Stallion on the right

Tory Lanez’s father pleads for mercy at Megan Thee Stallion shooting sentencing

Composite image showing Tory Lanez on the left and Megan Thee Stallion on the right

Tory Lanez’s father pleads for mercy at Megan Thee Stallion shooting sentencing

Sandra Bullock's partner, Bryan Randall, has died aged 57.

Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dies, aged 57, after 'three-year' battle with ALS

Tou Thao and his lawyer

Former officer sentenced to nearly five years for role in George Floyd’s death

The initial tranche of 15 people boarded the barge which is moored in Portland.

Charity lawyers ‘block’ transfer of 20 migrants onto Bibby Stockholm as barge labelled ‘inhumane’ amid first boarding
Callum Rycroft, 12, has been named and pictured after the incident.

'A beautiful happy soul': Boy, 12, killed in M62 hit-and-run pictured as family pay tribute
Cyprus Wildfires

Multinational force fights stubborn wildfire in Cyprus

The Exorcist director William Friedkin has died aged 87

William Friedkin, director of The Exorcist and The French Connection, dies aged 87

'Hank the Tank' has escaped euthanasia due to her popularity.

Mischievous 227kg burglar bear named ‘Hank the Tank’ with appetite for human food captured after year-long chase

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The royal pair are reportedly in talks about a multi-million pound film with similarities to Harry's tragedy

Harry and Meghan to produce new Netflix film about character who loses a parent to a car crash
The royal pair are reportedly in talks about a multi-million pound film.

Harry and Meghan to produce multi-million Netflix film as royal pair buy rights to £3m novel with 'gripping' themes
Meghan Markle appears to have been snubbed on her 42nd birthday

Meghan Markle snubbed by royals who refuse to send birthday wishes as expert says they are 'fed up' with her

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

'People are starving, people aren't eating, kids are going hungry', says this emotional Shelagh Fogarty caller
Iain Dale

‘This is a very expensive way to be cruel’: Green Party Spokesperson takes aim at Bibby Stockholm barge
Virgin Atlantic

Wife of Virgin Atlantic pilot details 'horrendous' working conditions, with many suffering 'fatigue' and 'insomnia'
The Tories are "gaslighting us" says caller

'They gaslight us!': Sangita Myska caller says the Conservatives are 'on target' to 'destroy' the NHS
James O'Brien says NHS privitisation is "at the heart of neoliberalism"

James O'Brien fears “Thatcherism” is at the heart of a new NHS privatisation move

Shelagh and Caller Greg on Ulez

Ulez expansion delay has 'cost lives' says this frustrated Shelagh Fogarty caller

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops
Tom Swarbrick on mortgages

It would be 'manifestly unfair' to use taxpayers' money to subsidise mortgages, Tom Swarbrick says
James and heckler

'A liar': Riled publican who heckled Rishi Sunak at beer festival says the PM's 'no better than his predecessors'
'Hyperbolic discounting' fuels climate inaction says James O'Brien caller

Eco-activists should share 'practical steps' not glue themselves to roads, this caller explains

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit