Talented boxer, 16, stabbed to death on London bus 'while bringing flowers to his girlfriend'

Tyler, 16, was stabbed to death on a bus on High Road in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Facebook/Google Maps

By Daisy Stephens

Tributes have been paid to a 16-year-old boxer who was stabbed to death on a bus in east London on Monday.

Tyler Hurley was injured in Chadwell Heath, east London, shortly before 4pm on Monday and taken to hospital in a critical condition.

He died in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the Metropolitan Police said, and a murder investigation was launched. His family have been informed.

The schoolboy was a talented amateur boxer at Romford Boxing Club.

His girlfriend told the Evening Standard he was bringing her flowers to mark the 11th anniversary of her father's death.

"I lost my dad 11 years ago and now I have lost my boyfriend on the same day," she told the paper.

"I'm devastated... he was just the loveliest boy."

Romford Boxing Club have paid tribute to the 16-year-old, posting on Facebook: "So sad to announce the death of former Romford BC and Joes Academy boxer Tyler Hurley

"16 years old so terribly sad

"Thoughts go out to Tyler’s family at this sad time

"RIP TYLER HURLEY

"Words can't describe how we all feel at this time."

So sad to announce the death of former Romford BC and Joes Academy boxer Tyler Hurley 16 years old so terribly... Posted by Romford Boxing Club on Tuesday, March 15, 2022

An 18-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.

Chief Superintendent Paul Trevers said: "Today a young man stabbed in Chadwell Heath has died of his injuries.

"The victim was only 16 years old and I can only imagine his family's anguish at this terrible time. My thoughts are with them, and with all those who have been affected.

"I know how deeply this will be felt in the local community and there will be extra officers patrolling to reassure you and answer your questions. Please do speak to the officers about your concerns - they are there to listen to you and do all they can to help.

"A person has been arrested on suspicion of murder and there will be a full investigation by homicide detectives.

"Violent crime is down across London, but that is no solace to those affected by it. As a police officer I know that we cannot tackle violent crime alone, it needs everyone to work together.

"Whether it is telling police about those who carry weapons or talking to young people about the dangers of knife crime, what we all do can make a difference. It is only with police, partners and our communities together that we can stop this needless loss of life."

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers from the Met’s Specialist Crime (Homicide) said: "We are investigating the tragic death of a teenage boy.

"His family and friends will be broken hearted and desperately trying to understand why this terrible incident occurred.

"This boy’s family deserve to have their questions answered and I am asking anyone who can assist the investigation to show your support for them, by calling police.

"Whether you saw something happening, whether you have any background information that could help, or if you were passing the area at that time and had your dash cam recording, please call.

"You can phone Crimestoppers if you don’t want to give your name, but however you do it, please call and tell us what you know or what you saw. Your information could be vital in giving a family the answers they so desperately need."

Last year a record number of teenagers met violent deaths in London, with 30 homicides recorded by the Metropolitan Police, passing a previous peak of 29 in 2008.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or via Twitter @MetCC quoting the reference CAD 4741/14MAR, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.