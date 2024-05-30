Exclusive

'What on earth are they doing?!': Chancellor slams junior doctors' strike before election as 'political football'

30 May 2024, 08:25

Health Secretary questions the timing of the junior doctors strike

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has slammed a planned junior doctors' strike just days before the election accusing them of using the NHS as a 'political football.'

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast an incredulous Jeremy Hunt asked “what on Earth” junior doctors were doing going on strike in the week before a General Election.

"What on Earth are they doing? Choosing to go on strike in the week before a General Election” Mr Hunt said.

A full walkout by junior doctors will start at 7am on June 27 and will end at 7am on July 2 - just two days before the General Election.

He added just one week later they would be able to “sit down and negotiate” with a new government, “whether Conservative or Labour.”

“Why would they go on strike and the week before a General Election if it wasn't political,” Mr Hunt said.

The Chancellor warned the strikes would only damage the NHS.

“I'm afraid it's a political decision and it's only going to be damaging for the NHS,” he told LBC.

Slamming the actions of the striking doctors, Mr Hunt said it was wrong to treat the health service like a political football.

“Why are they causing all this misery if it isn't because they're trying to make a political point ahead of a general election? And personally, I think that is just the wrong thing to do to treat the NHS as a political football.”

Read more: Hunt refuses to rule out new taxes but says Tories' 'direction of travel' is lower taxation

Read more: ‘I will not be intimidated’: Diane Abbott vows to fight General Election despite being ‘banned’ from standing for Labour

Rishi Sunak has 'abdicated his responsibility to negotiate' a pay deal, says BMA representative

Yesterday, Health Sercetary, Victoria Atkins, suggested the strikes have been timed cynically, as was the announcement to coincide with Sir Keir Starmer's NHS announcements.

Ms Atkins told LBC's Ben Kentish: "Is it a coincidence that they have announced this on the day that Labour has their own announcements about health, and my opposite number has apparently committed himself to the 35pc pay demand that the Junior Doctors committee is making?

"The Junior Doctors committee knew full well that Cabinet Office guidance is clear once there is an election underway any government cannot pursue the policies or have the freedom they would outside an election campaign."

The Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast
The Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast. Picture: Alamy

Rishi Sunak said the timing of the announcement by junior doctors to stage a strike during the election campaign, on the same day as Labour pledged to cut NHS waiting lists, "makes it look incredibly political".

The Prime Minister was asked whether the planned walkout is an indictment of his time in office, as he took questions from the media during a campaign visit to Devon.

Mr Sunak said: "Today's action by the junior doctors, on the same day as the Labour Party are having a health day, does slightly ponder the question as to whether this is politically motivated.

"It's hard to escape that conclusion, given the timing and to call a strike in an election campaign, especially as we found a constructive resolution with the remainder of the NHS workforce.

"We started with a million NHS workers under the Agenda for Change deal, including physiotherapist and many others. And most recently, we reached an agreement with the consultant doctors. So it's just the junior doctors that have failed to find a resolution with the Government, and that's in spite of them already being offered a pay deal that is worth on average a 10% increase, a 10% increase already, and we were prepared to keep talking."

The Prime Minister went on to point out that Labour "won't condemn the strikes".

Junior doctors in England will strike from June 27 to July 2 over their long-running dispute over pay.
Junior doctors in England will strike from June 27 to July 2 over their long-running dispute over pay. Picture: Alamy

After the July 4 election was called last week, the British Medical Association (BMA) gave the Government “a final opportunity to make an offer and avoid strikes” but “this opportunity has not been taken up”.

A junior doctors committee co-chairs Dr Robert Laurenson and Dr Vivek Trivedi said: “We made clear to the Government that we would strike unless discussions ended in a credible pay offer.

"For more than 18 months we have been asking Rishi Sunak to put forward proposals to restore the pay junior doctors have lost over the past 15 years – equal to more than a quarter in real terms.

“When we entered mediation with Government this month we did so under the impression that we had a functioning government that would soon be making an offer. Clearly no offer is now forthcoming. Junior doctors are fed up and out of patience.

“Even at this late stage Mr Sunak has the opportunity to show that he cares about the NHS and its workers. It is finally time for him to make a concrete commitment to restore doctors’ pay. If during this campaign he makes such a public commitment that is acceptable to the BMA’s junior doctors committee, then no strikes need go ahead."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lawrence Lau outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts

Hong Kong court convicts 14 pro-democracy activists in national security case

A Shiite Muslim holds a photograph of late Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi

Iran opens registration for presidential election after Raisi’s helicopter death

File image of KLM Cityhopper departing from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport

Witnesses tell of 'hellish noise' as person 'sucked into plane engine' at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport

Breaking
The bodies of Tom Parry, 49, and his son Richie, 12 have been found

Two bodies found in search for father and son, 12, who went missing on walk in Scottish Highlands

The watch firm where Oliver White had been working before he became a victim in a £2.8 raid has said he 'shouldn't have been left alone'.

Watch dealer 'should never have been left alone' in store - as hunt continues for suspects who posed as wealthy clients

A laptop screen showing a computer virus warning

Four arrested as international police operation takes down ransomware networks

Exclusive
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has refused to rule out new taxes.

Hunt refuses to rule out new taxes but says Tories' 'direction of travel' is lower taxation

Israel soldiers drive a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border

Two Israeli soldiers killed in West Bank car-ramming attack

Live
General Election LIVE: Labour vows police boost, Tories dispute plan; Lib Dems target school mental health

General Election LIVE: Labour vows police boost, Tories dispute plan; Lib Dems target school mental health

Faiza Shaheen has been blocked from standing following concerns over a post she allegedly liked on X.

Labour candidate blocked from standing following 'questions over social media posts'

Three adults have been injured and a child is in serious condition after a shooting in Hackney.

Child fighting for life and three adults shot as 'gunman on motorbike' opens fire outside Turkish restaurant in London

Hong Kong Security Law Families

Hong Kong court convicts 14 pro-democracy activists

Diane Abbott has insisted she will fight to stand in the General Election

‘I will not be intimidated’: Diane Abbott vows to fight General Election despite being ‘banned’ from standing for Labour

Junior doctors in England have announced new strike dates ahead of the General Election.

Junior doctors timed strikes days before election to coincide with Labour's NHS announcement, Health Sec suggests

Trump Hush Money

Jury in Trump’s hush money case conclude first day of deliberations

Tom Parry and his son Richie

Father and son, 12, missing after going on hike in Scottish highlands as police issue urgent appeal

Latest News

See more Latest News

Giovanni Pernice

TV bosses break silence on Strictly's investigation into former dancing star Giovanni Pernice
Sexual Misconduct Harvey Weinstein

Weinstein may face new charges, New York prosecutors say

Angela Rayner accuses Tories of using "desperate tactics" after Police drop probe into council house row

Angela Rayner cleared by HMRC following tax row over sale of former council house

People queue to cast their votes at a polling station during general elections, in Cape Town, South Africa

Polls close in South African election seen as their most important in 30 years

Scottie Scheffler was detained by police near the PGA Championship course

World No1 golfer Scottie Scheffler cleared as police drop charges following US PGA Championship arrest
The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft of Singapore Airlines parked after the SQ321 London-Singapore flight that encountered severe turbulence, at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, near Bangkok, Thailand

Rapid changes in gravitational force ‘led to 178ft altitude drop on plane’

Diane Abbott MP addresses a crowd of supporters in Hackney

‘I will not let myself be intimidated’: Diane Abbott insists she will stand for election after being ‘barred’ by Labour
Former Man United star Roy Keane left 'in shock' after allegedly being 'headbutted' through door

Former Man United star Roy Keane left 'in shock' after being 'headbutted' through door at Premier League game
Israel Palestinians

Israeli military says it has seized strategic corridor along Gaza-Egypt border

Jess Phillips speaking to LBC's Andrew Marr

Sunak urged to deselect Liz Truss over appearance on podcast whose founder said he 'wouldn't rape' Jess Phillips

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kensington Palace has reportedly been inundated with get-well-soon cards for the Princess.

Princess Kate has been 'spending more time out and about’ with family as she continues cancer battle
King Charles to plant first seedling from Sycamore Gap tree months after historic tree was felled in act of vandalism

King Charles to plant first seedling from Sycamore Gap tree months after historic tree was felled in act of vandalism
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte will be forced to undertake National Service under Rishi Sunak's bombshell election pledge, reports claim.

Royal children 'to face National Service under Sunak pledge' as new details emerge

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit