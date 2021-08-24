Change needed to ensure police can adequately protect women – report

24 August 2021, 00:08

A report has found that women may be being harmed by police not using certain protection measures effectively
A report has found that women may be being harmed by police not using certain protection measures effectively. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Changes need to be made to the way police and courts coordinate their work so that important information about violent cases does not fall through the cracks, a new report by a policing watchdog has found.

The report found that police forces do not always use measures, such as pre-charge bail conditions, effectively to protect women and girls, which may result in victims being harmed or less likely to report a crime in future.

Her Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary, Zoe Billingham, said the police had made "vast improvements" over the past decade in how they respond to crimes, but that sometimes officers were not aware of the powers available to them or they find the processes confusing.

"Ultimately, making sure women and girls are properly protected is not a matter for the police alone," said Ms Billingham.

"A joined-up approach across the police, government, criminal justice system and victim support organisations is urgently needed so that victims do not fall between the gaps."

The report was a joint investigation by the HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS), the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and the College of Policing, and was the result of a super-complaint by the Centre for Women’s Justice against the police.

The report found there were good examples of police using protective measures, which include pre-charge bail conditions, Domestic Violence Protection Notices (DVPNs), Domestic Violence Protection Orders (DMPOs) and non-molestation orders.

But it also found evidence of a lack of understanding within police forces over how and when to use the measures, which harmed women and girls.

Read more: Police hope 'rainbow hate crime cars' will 'give confidence' to LGBT community

Read more: Extinction Rebellion bring central London to standstill as two-week climate protests begin

In one example, a drunk man rang police to say he was at his partner’s address and needed to be arrested.

The call handler noted that the man was subject to pre-charge bail conditions that prevented him from contacting his partner or visiting her address.

However the note was not written in the correct column so officers were not aware of it.

As a result they did not arrest the man at the time and, the next day, he was found strangling the woman and saying he was going to kill her.

In another example, an officer asked for a DVPN to be issued for one man after a woman reported her ex-partner was in her flat and had her keys.

The man was arrested and released, but four days later he assaulted the woman and it was found the DVPN had not been issued because of confusion between the officer seeking the order and the superintendent they asked to authorise it.

Read more: Police issue CCTV appeal for wanted man after Westminster double murder

Read more: UK weather: Brits to bask in temperatures up to 27C in 12-day heatwave

The report concluded that better data collection on the use of the measures would help police determine which measures are most effective in different scenarios.

It also made a number of other recommendations to avoid what it called “unfavourable consequences” for victims that resulted from measures not being used where appropriate.

But Nogah Ofer, solicitor at Centre for Women's Justice, said that the report did not “get to grips with the severity of the problem”.

“Passing yet more legislation won't change women's experiences if powers are not being used,” said Ms Ofer.

“The super-complaint recommendations are welcome, however, they do not get to grips with the severity of the problem or go far enough to ensure that police forces make real changes in practice.”

She said that the recommendations lacked detail and made no mention of under-resourcing, which she called “the elephant in the room”.

"We fear that in five years' time the situation will not be much different to today,” she said.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A total of 828 people attempted to cross the English Channel on Saturday, according to the latest figures from the Home Office

Over 800 migrants intercepted crossing English Channel in new daily record
Boris Johnson will urge G7 leaders to up their support of Afghan refugees and to agree a joint approach to handling the Taliban occupation

Judge Taliban 'by deeds not words': PM calls on G7 to step up support for Afghans
Proud Boys Leader Arrest

Proud Boys leader who burned BLM flag gets five months in jail
McDonalds has become the latest restaurant to be hit by supply chain issues

McDonalds runs out of milkshakes amid disruption to supply chain
Police have issued CCTV footage of Lee Peacock (middle) who they want to speak to in connection with the murders of Clinton Ashmore and Sharon Pickles at two separate addresses in Westminster.

Police issue CCTV appeal for wanted man after Westminster double murder
Afghanistan Italy

US troops step up evacuations out of Kabul but Taliban warns over ‘red line’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'We've been defeated': Iain Dale's searing take on Afghanistan crisis

'We've been defeated': Iain Dale's searing take on Afghanistan crisis
'This is history repeating itself' - Afghan political activist

'Whoever is telling you the Taliban has changed is lying'

Islamic scholar claims Afghan women 'discovered a voice' under Taliban rule

Islamic scholar claims Afghan women 'discovered a voice' under Taliban rule
The Armed Forces Minister was speaking to LBC

Defence Minister warns of 'very real security threat' from Islamic State at Kabul airport
Caller brands Natasha Devon 'upper class' – because of her name

Caller brands Natasha Devon 'upper class' – because of her name
'Dramatically complacent' government damaging UK's place on world stage, Ex-NATO chief

'Dramatically complacent' government damaging UK's place on world stage, Ex-NATO chief

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London