Charlie Hebdo terror attacks: 14 found guilty of being accomplices

16 December 2020, 15:56 | Updated: 16 December 2020, 16:43

The 2015 Charlie Hebdo attacks left 17 dead
The 2015 Charlie Hebdo attacks left 17 dead. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Fourteen people have been found guilty of being accomplices to the Islamist gunmen who launched deadly terror attacks against the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in 2015.

Three terrorists killed 17 people during two linked shootings that targeted the offices of Charlie Hebdo on 7 January 2015 and a Jewish supermarket a couple of days later.

On Wednesday, a court in France reached a verdict that found 14 people were guilty of having links to those gunmen.

They include Ali Riza Polat, who is accused of being central to those shootings.

Eleven of the people convicted were present in court for the outcome, while the other three were tried in absentia.

All three attackers, brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi, plus Amedy Coulibaly, were killed during shootouts with the police.

12 people died when gunmen stormed the offices of the magazine in revenge for its publication of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad.

Another five people died in a separate attack on the supermarket a few days later.

