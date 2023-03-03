Headteacher of top grammar school sacked after sending parents list of striking teachers' names

Charlotte Jordan has been fired. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

The headteacher of one a top grammar schools has been fired after sharing a list of striking teachers with parents.

Charlotte Jordan of King Edward VI Five Ways grammar school in Birmingham, left on Tuesday because of "a data breach related to industrial action", the school said.

The incident has been relayed to the information commissioner, which investigates data breaches, King Edward bosses added.

Ms Jordan had been headmistress since September 2021, according to her LinkedIn, and was previously deputy head.

She is thought to be only the second female head in the "highly selective" school's 140-year history.

Charlotte Jordan. Picture: LinkedIn

A parent at the school told the MailOnline: "It is a huge surprise. She was just settling in as the head teacher and now there will be a further period of instability.

"She clearly made a mistake but probably thought the parents had a right to know."

Teachers who are members of the National Education Union have been striking in recent weeks over pay and conditions.

A spokesperson for the school said: "Mrs Charlotte Jordan will be leaving her role as Headmistress of King Edward VI Five Ways School on Tuesday 28 February 2023.

"The school's Governing Body has communicated this news to staff, parents, and pupils at Five Ways. We thank Charlotte for her leadership and contribution to the school and the wider Foundation.

Teachers have been on strike over several days in recent weeks. Picture: Getty

"We have appointed an experienced Interim Headteacher, who until recently was leading a Foundation school, to see the school through the next few months until permanent arrangements are made.

"The Academy Trust's investigation into the data breach at King Edward VI Five Ways School related to industrial action earlier this month is ongoing.

"The Information Commissioner's Office has been informed of the breach, and we are investigating the breach in line with the ICO's timescales.'

A spokeswoman for the ICO said: "People have the right to expect that organisations will handle their personal information securely and responsibly.

"If an individual has concerns about how their data has been handled, they should raise it with the organisation first, then report them to us if they are not satisfied with the response."

Ms Jordan said: "I am sorry but there is nothing I can say about this at the moment."