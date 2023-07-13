First Cerberus, now Charon: Brits' holiday warning as next 'hellish' heatwave strikes Europe, with temperatures hitting 47C

13 July 2023, 21:46

Another deadly heatwave is set to hit Europe
Another deadly heatwave is set to hit Europe. Picture: Getty/EU

By Kit Heren

A second deadly heatwave is set to hit Europe, with the continent already scorched by a dangerous Saharan blast this week.

British tourists have been warned about "significant" risks to life in multiple European cities, as the Cerberus anticyclone, named after the three-headed hound in Dante's Inferno, forced temperatures into the late 40s Celsius.

But even after that burst of sweltering heat dies down, a fresh patch of extreme hot weather called Charon - named after the ferryman to the underworld in Greek myth - is set to pass into southern Europe.

Temperatures are set to rise to 43C in Rome and up to 47C in the Italian island of Sardinia next week.

It comes after land temperatures - how hot the ground is to touch - topped 60C in parts of southern Spain on Thursday.

People jump into sea to cool off as the heatwave grips Istanbul
People jump into sea to cool off as the heatwave grips Istanbul. Picture: Getty

Spain, Italy, Greece and Turkey are among the European countries affected by the extreme weather event. Multiple European cities have been forced to issue red alert warnings by the heat.

A red alert warning means heat “would indicate significant risk to life for event the health population”, according to the Met Office.

“A red warning would be issued in conjunction with and aligned to a red NSWWS Extreme Heat warning. Several impacts would be expected across all sectors with a coordinated response essential.”

A man distributes water amid the heatwave in Spain
A man distributes water amid the heatwave in Spain. Picture: Getty

Despite the warnings, European tourist hotspots have been rammed with holidaymakers this week.

Hundreds of people were spotted queuing to see the Acropolis in Athens amid the scorching heat on Thursday.

A number of people queuing for the tourist attraction were sent to hospital as a precaution after rescue workers attended the area.

Read more: Retail sales boosted by warm June weather

Read more: Exact date hot UK weather will return as Met Office issues warning for strong winds and torrential rain

Read more: Next come the thunderstorms! Met Office warns heavy rain could batter the UK as Brits long for return of summer

Temperatures rose to unbearable levels as tourists crammed the hotspot.
Temperatures rose to unbearable levels as tourists crammed the hotspot. Picture: Getty

While the heatwave is expected to affect much of mainland Europe, the UK is not anticipated to be hit by the scorching temperatures.

The heatwave, which is expected to last for two weeks, has resulted in the death of one person since its arrival, after a 44-year-old collapsed due to the heat and later died in hospital.

“We are facing an unbearable heatwave,' Italian politician Nicola Fratoianni said.

“Dying from the heat is unthinkable - we should be taking measures to avoid tragedies like this in the hottest hours of the day.”

The local authorities have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel and alcohol to reduce risks.

Tourists refresh themselves with water from a fountain in Rome
Tourists refresh themselves with water from a fountain in Rome. Picture: Getty

Such heatwaves in recent years have intensified global fears about climate change, as climate activists call for urgent action amid the growing temperatures.

“How many more summers will we have to go through before we begin to convince ourselves of the fact that the rise in temperatures may not be a sporadic extraordinary event at all, but rather an irreversible process that has in fact already begun,” Italian immunologist Mauro Minelli told the Leggo newspaper.

Europeans have been urged to stay hydrated and watch for signs up sunstroke, which include vomiting and fainting, as the temperatures continue to climb.

“The world just had the hottest week on record, according to preliminary data,” the World Meteorological Organization said in a statement.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said that "the situation we are witnessing now is the demonstration that climate change is out of control".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Politics

Thousands protest against Netanyahu government outside US offices in Tel Aviv

Legislators push each other as a brawl breaks out in Kosovo’s parliament in Pristina

Brawl erupts in Kosovo parliament during PM’s speech

Prince William with the little boy

Adorable moment young fan desperate to see Prince William does not recognise him - and asks him when prince will arrive

UN Sudan

ICC prosecutor ‘investigating alleged new war crimes in Sudan’

Breaking
Major Hollywood actors are to strike as part of the industrial action.

Film stars walk out on Oppenheimer premiere as largest Hollywood shutdown in 40 years launched

The Swan Inn has faced backlash over some of its rules.

'Bizarrely draconian’ pub faces backlash for ban on mobile, swearing and workwear, as only ‘well-behaved kids welcome’

Heartstopper (Netflix)

Hungary fines bookstore chain over LGBT+ novel Heartstopper

Andrew Tate Florida Lawsuit

Andrew Tate sues Florida woman over human trafficking case

Rohan Kanda was murdered by Pradjeet Veadhasa and Sukhman Shergill

'If there is a God, he will show you justice': Tearful mum of boy, 16, killed in mistaken identity warns teen murderers

British and Chinese flags flying together

China has penetrated 'every sector' of the UK's economy, Parliamentary committee warns

Rishi Sunak offered public sector workers pay rises ranging between five and seven per cent

Independent pay review board recommendations agreed by government - but don't hold your breath long term!

Nick Gibb refused to say where the money for teachers' pay rises would come from

Schools minister refuses to tell LBC how teachers' pay rise will be funded - but insists school budgets are unaffected

Zimbabwe Iran

Iranian president welcomed in Zimbabwe with anti-West songs

Exclusive
Rishi Sunak announced public sector pay rises on Thursday

'Complete fallacy' to say there is no money for higher pay rise, BMA chairman tells LBC, as he warns more strikes ahead

Tonight with Andrew Marr on Thursday

Andrew Marr: Squeezing foreigners isn't enough, so how are public sector pay rises going to be funded?

Major General Ivan Popov has been dismissed

Top general’s dismissal reveals new crack in Russian military leadership

Latest News

See more Latest News

Biden Reporter

US ‘serious about prisoner exchange’ for reporter held in Russia

Earns Delta

Delta soars to record 1.8 billion dollar profit as holidaymakers pack planes

Britain's best local restaurants revealed

Britain's best local restaurants revealed for each region - is there one close to you?

Rescue workers in Athens have been assisting tourists amid the deadly temperatures.

Cerberus heatwave to climb to 48.8C across Europe as tourists in Athens taken to hospital amid ‘deadly’ temperatures
Guatemala Elections

Guatemala election authority raided after confirming poll results

The unsold OceanGate sub, main image - and the doomed Titan, top right which claimed the life of Stockton Rush and four others

Original OceanGate sub on sale for $800k - as interview reveals CEO Stockton Rush hoped for deep sea mining operations
Temperatures are expected to hit as high as 49C in some European countries this summer

Brits abroad given booze warning as Europe heatwave sees temperatures soar to 49C

Millions of public sector workers will get a pay rise, the government has announced

'Disingenuous': BMA chairman slams 6% pay offer as No10 insists 'no more talks will take place'
Finland US Nordic Leaders’ Summit Biden

Biden says Nato is ‘more united than ever’ as he celebrates new member Finland

The Duchess of York opened up about Prince Andrew's handling of grief on a podcast.

'The grief comes in tidal waves': Sarah Ferguson reveals Prince Andrew is 'lonely' after parents' deaths

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Dele Alli has been backed by Prince William

'Brave and inspirational': Prince William backs footballer Dele Alli after he reveals he was sexually abused aged six
The Duke of York faces having his access to the Balmoral estate affected.

Prince Andrew may be excluded from another royal estate amid ongoing dispute with King Charles over Royal Lodge
Moment self-styled 'assassin' who was encouraged to kill the late Queen by his AI 'girlfriend' was arrested

Moment police swoop on AI-inspired crossbow 'assassin' who plotted to kill The Queen in Windsor Castle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

Tories' ‘heartlessness’ will see them 'wiped out' at next general election, asserts Shelagh Fogarty
James O'Brien correctly predicts former PM's excuse for delay in handing over mobile phone to Covid-29 Inquiry.

'You couldn't make it up!': James O'Brien correctly predicts Boris Johnson's excuse for delay in handing over COVID Whatsapps
This is only the tip of the iceberg’: Chemical weapons expert banned from government event receives apology

'These things need scrutiny': Defence expert banned from government event receives apology but demands more
Inflation is the "enemy" of mortgages says Treasury Minister

Inflation is the 'enemy' of mortgages says Treasury Minister as they reach highest in 15 years
Tom Swarbrick

'We need to get Ukraine in as soon as possible': Ex-Defence Secretary disappointed by Ukraine's Nato delay
Shelagh Fogart's take on Nato-Ukraine relations

'Nato's at war with Russia but Ukraine is doing all the fighting': Shelagh Fogarty's take on Ukraine-Nato relations
James O'Brien and caller on rising mortgage costs.

We need more social housing 'immediately' as mortgage costs rise, this landlord declares

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire
James was stunned by callers' theory that Brits have gone ‘soft’ and now forgotten how to protest.

James O'Brien enlightened by callers theory that we have now 'forgotten' how to protest

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit