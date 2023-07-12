Next come the thunderstorms! Met Office warns heavy rain could batter the UK as Brits long for return of summer

12 July 2023, 12:53 | Updated: 12 July 2023, 13:01

Thunderstorms could be about to hit the UK, the Met Office has warned.
Thunderstorms could be about to hit the UK, the Met Office has warned. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Brits are being warned thunderstorms could be around the corner for parts of the UK – with no sign of summer weather returning yet.

Thunderstorms and heavy showers may be about to hit the UK in a new forecast issued by the Met Office.

In the forecast, they told Brits to brace themselves for the potential arrival of thunderstorms as “unsettled” conditions are expected to continue over the coming days – and potentially spill over into the weekend.

It comes after the UK has been battered by showers in recent weeks, in stark contrast to June's sweltering heat.

The northwest of England, Northern Ireland and parts of northern Scotland are expected to be among the regions most heavily affected by the potential storms.

Despite the heavy showers and looming thunderclouds, temperatures still look to average at around 23 degrees across the country.

“The UK is predominantly under the influence of low-pressure, which is continuing a showery regime, with some potentially heavy and thundery showers possible at times through the week,” Chief Meteorologist Andy Page of the Met Office said.

“While not everywhere in the UK will experience the heaviest downpours, it will remain an unsettled and relatively cool period, in stark contrast to the heat we experienced in June.”

Read more: 'Groom on his stag do' stopped by police at British Grand Prix after friends made him wear Just Stop Oil t-shirt

Read more: Welcome to Barbie Land: Fans queue from 4am for glimpse at Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the pink carpet

The change in weather is being chalked up to a shift in the jet stream, which is a core of air currents above the Earth’s surface.

And the Met Office said they can’t rule out the potential of more weather warnings in the near future either, as Brits remain hopeful the sun will return in time for the school summer holidays next week.

Met Office Meteorologist and Presenter Alex Deakin also said: “What we’re seeing with the jet steam is this shift more towards being directed towards the UK from the southwest, which is helping to push low pressure systems towards the UK.

“Ahead of the weekend, the jet steam is looking to be relatively strong and, as well as bringing a period of some more persistent rain for many, it’s also bringing some strong winds and continuing this fresh period of weather.”

It comes after the UK experienced a lengthy heatwave in June, with countless days of scorching heat.

For the upcoming weekend, the Met Office added: “Low-pressure through the weekend is likely to shift from the southwest towards the northeast, bringing some persistent rain for many as it moves across the UK. There’s a chance warnings may need to be issued closer to the time, once the track of the system is more clearly defined in the forecast.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas visits the Jenin refugee camp

Palestinian president visits Jenin refugee camp after devastating Israeli raid

Hamish Harding was one of five victims killed on OceanGate's Titan submersible

'I still can't get laid': Stepson of British billionaire killed on Titan sub moans he can't get a date despite inheritance money
An Indonesian patrol ship inspects the Iranian and Cameroon-flagged vessels

Indonesia seizes Iranian tanker over suspected illegal oil transfer

Wallace insisted Ukraine has achieved a great milestone at this summit by getting a clear statement from the alliance that Kyiv’s rightful place is in NATO.

'We're not Amazon': Ben Wallace says Ukraine could show more 'gratitude' over contributions from West

El Niño has returned

El Niño returns: Rare weather event behind scorching temperatures set to hit UK

Exclusive
Carol Vorderman told James O’Brien that Jonny Mercer's wife has been ‘harassing me for months’

Carol Vorderman says she’s been ‘harassed for months’ online by Johnny Mercer’s wife after ‘anti-Tory’ storm

Greta Thunberg, right, and other activists demonstrate outside the European Parliament in Strasbourg

EU politicians back major plan to protect nature and fight climate change

Volodymyr Zelenskyy with world leaders at the Nato summit

Plan unveiled to bring Ukraine 'closer' to Nato alliance as world leaders hold talks in Lithuania

Displaced people gather at a refugee camp near El-Fashir in the Darfur region of Sudan

More than 3.1 million people displaced by Sudan conflict, says UN

The man was said to have been forced to wear a Just Stop Oil t-shirt at Silverstone

'Groom on his stag do' stopped by police at British Grand Prix after friends made him wear Just Stop Oil t-shirt

Barbie fans descend on Leicester Square for UK premiere

Welcome to Barbie Land: Fans queue from 4am for glimpse at Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the pink carpet

68 locations are to have banking hubs set up.

More than 60 ‘banking hubs’ set up across UK in bid to tackle demise of high street branches - is your town on the list?

Milan Kundera

Czech writer and former dissident Milan Kundera dies in Paris aged 94

A ship works on the Nord Stream gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea

Traces of explosives found in yacht in Nord Stream sabotage probe, say diplomats

Teacher will walk out again in September

Teachers in England set to strike again in September amid long running row over pay

Million people face £500 a month mortgage hikes, Bank of England warns

Million households face £500 a month mortgage hike, Bank of England warns

Latest News

See more Latest News

Taylor Swift

Ticketmaster halts Taylor Swift ticket sales in France

A paramedic declared Quinn Milburn-Beadle dead rather than trying to perform CPR. Top right, Helen Ray, chief executive of the North East Ambulance Service

North East Ambulance Service issues apology to families in wake of 'cover up' claims

Grieving relatives at the scene of the fatal fire

Four adults and six children killed in Pakistan house fire

Two Chinese SU-30 fighter jets

China sends warplanes and navy ships towards Taiwan in show of force

London could face a water ration, an expert has warned.

‘This is a national crisis’: Water rationing 'imminent' in London as leading environmentalist calls for emergency action
A TV screen in Seoul shows a file image of a North Korean missile launch

North Korea fires ballistic missile after making threat over US ‘spy flights’

Scorching temperatures are sweeping Europe

Europe's Cerberus heatwave claims first life as worker dies in 40C heat and British tourist faints at Colosseum
BBC Headquarters

Fourth person comes forward with allegations against unnamed BBC presenter at centre of 'explicit pictures scandal'
Aretha Franklin

Jury decides Aretha Franklin ‘will’ found under sofa cushions is valid

Rishi Sunak thinks a long-term security deal with Ukraine will "send a strong signal" to Vladimir Putin

In time Ukraine will join NATO and the alliance will be stronger for it

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duke of York faces having his access to the Balmoral estate affected.

Prince Andrew may be excluded from another royal estate amid ongoing dispute with King Charles over Royal Lodge
Moment self-styled 'assassin' who was encouraged to kill the late Queen by his AI 'girlfriend' was arrested

Moment police swoop on AI-inspired crossbow 'assassin' who plotted to kill The Queen in Windsor Castle
Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Inflation is the "enemy" of mortgages says Treasury Minister

Inflation is the 'enemy' of mortgages says Treasury Minister as they reach highest in 15 years
Tom Swarbrick

'We need to get Ukraine in as soon as possible': Ex-Defence Secretary disappointed by Ukraine's Nato delay
Shelagh Fogart's take on Nato-Ukraine relations

'Nato's at war with Russia but Ukraine is doing all the fighting': Shelagh Fogarty's take on Ukraine-Nato relations
James O'Brien and caller on rising mortgage costs.

We need more social housing 'immediately' as mortgage costs rise, this landlord declares

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire
James was stunned by callers' theory that Brits have gone ‘soft’ and now forgotten how to protest.

James O'Brien enlightened by callers theory that we have now 'forgotten' how to protest

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils
'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick

'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick
James on mural cover-up

'It's not happened in North Korea, it's happened in Kent!': James O'Brien reflects on refugee mural cover-up
Humzah Yousaf's never got a honeymoon phase as First Minister - and he would be forgiven if he was looking for an annulment

Humza Yousaf's first 100 days will feel like a thousand - with his party a basket case and independence far off

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit