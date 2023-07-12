Welcome to Barbie Land: Fans queue from 4am for glimpse at Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the pink carpet

12 July 2023, 11:22

Barbie fans descend on Leicester Square for UK premiere
Barbie fans descend on Leicester Square for UK premiere. Picture: LBC

By Emma Soteriou

Hundreds of fans have come out in full force to get a glimpse at the stars of the much-anticipated Barbie film on the pink carpet this evening.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are among the Hollywood A-listers set to appear at the premiere in Leicester Square tonight.

The film, which will see Barbie and Ken leave Barbie Land and head to the real world, has drawn a lot of attention in recent months due to its star-studded cast and clever marketing.

And with just days to go before it hits the big screen, the buzz around the film has never been greater.

The queue of fans waiting to get their hands on wristbands on Wednesday snaked back several blocks from the cinema, despite pens for the pink carpet not opening until 5pm.

Hopeful Barbie fans queue for hours in Leicester Square

LBC spoke to some of the mega fans who have been queuing since 4am to watch the film.

Three of those waiting in line were Hareni 21, Anachal, 23, and Madierkshana, 22, who said they were most excited to see Margot Robbie, predicting that she would opt for a black-and-white number.

Margot Robbie at the LA premiere
Margot Robbie at the LA premiere. Picture: Alamy

The lead actress has been taking inspiration from Barbie dolls throughout the promo tour for the film, including 1960's Solo In the Spotlight Barbie, 1985's Day to Night Barbie and 1992's Totally Hair Barbie.

"They killed it with the marketing," Madierkshana said.

Hareni added: "Nowadays kids have so many cartoons to look up to but we, gen z, only really grew up with Barbie."

Read more: Handwritten document found in Aretha Franklin’s sofa is singer's valid will, jury rules

Read more: 'Why am I enslaved to this drink?': Tom Holland reveals he quit alcohol as he 'couldn't be social' without booze

Fans came dressed for the occasion
Fans came dressed for the occasion. Picture: LBC

A group of American students - Nia, 21, Jake, 19, Lyndsey, 19 and Rayma, 21 - were also among those eagerly awaiting first dibs on tickets.

"I think it's fun, I think a lot of the time with films nowadays everything is really serious and intense, this is just a fun movie," Jake said.

"We are going to go, you're going to go with your friends, you're going to be laughing, it is going to be a good time."

"There is so much stress in the world recently that this is something that we can all collectively unite on," Lyndsey added.

Mia Zimmerman travelled from Birmingham to be at the premiere
Mia Zimmerman travelled from Birmingham to be at the premiere. Picture: LBC

Meanwhile, Mia Zimmerman, 18, travelled down from Birmingham on Wednesday morning, getting in line for 6.50am.

"I saw someone say [Margot] is just going to wear a Union Jack dress… I think she might do something regal to for the London vibe," she said.

"[Barbie] is such an icon in every single way because she is about being in touch with your femininity while also being really strong."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The man was said to have been forced to wear a Just Stop Oil t-shirt at Silverstone

'Groom on his stag do' stopped by police at British Grand Prix after friends made him wear Just Stop Oil t-shirt

Mahmoud Abbas

Palestinian president visits Jenin refugee camp after devastating Israeli raid

68 locations are to have banking hubs set up.

More than 60 ‘banking hubs’ set up across UK in bid to tackle demise of high street branches - is your town on the list?

Milan Kundera

Czech writer and former dissident Milan Kundera dies in Paris aged 94

A ship works on the Nord Stream gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea

Traces of explosives found in yacht in Nord Stream sabotage probe, say diplomats

Teacher will walk out again in September

Teachers in England set to strike again in September amid long running row over pay

Million people face £500 a month mortgage hikes, Bank of England warns

Million households face £500 a month mortgage hike, Bank of England warns

Taylor Swift

Ticketmaster halts Taylor Swift ticket sales in France

A paramedic declared Quinn Milburn-Beadle dead rather than trying to perform CPR. Top right, Helen Ray, chief executive of the North East Ambulance Service

North East Ambulance Service issues apology to families in wake of 'cover up' claims

Grieving relatives at the scene of the fatal fire

Four adults and six children killed in Pakistan house fire

Two Chinese SU-30 fighter jets

China sends warplanes and navy ships towards Taiwan in show of force

London could face a water ration, an expert has warned.

‘This is a national crisis’: Water rationing 'imminent' in London as leading environmentalist calls for emergency action

A TV screen in Seoul shows a file image of a North Korean missile launch

North Korea fires ballistic missile after making threat over US ‘spy flights’

Scorching temperatures are sweeping Europe

Europe's Cerberus heatwave claims first life as worker dies in 40C heat and British tourist faints at Colosseum

BBC Headquarters

Fourth person comes forward with allegations against unnamed BBC presenter at centre of 'explicit pictures scandal'

Aretha Franklin

Jury decides Aretha Franklin ‘will’ found under sofa cushions is valid

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak thinks a long-term security deal with Ukraine will "send a strong signal" to Vladimir Putin

In time Ukraine will join NATO and the alliance will be stronger for it

A man died after being found unresponsive in the back of a bin lorry (file image)

Domestic abuse suspect crushed to death after climbing in bin

Search efforts have increased for the missing toddler.

Fears grow French boy, 2, who vanished from grandparents’ garden may have got lost ‘chasing butterflies’
A young man was seen hurling a cat off a quarry in shocking video footage posted online

Shocking moment boy hurls cat off quarry ledge as it plummets hundreds of feet into water

France Notre Dame

Paris crowds watch as oak trusses raised to roof of Notre Dame

Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten walked out of a California prison on Tuesday after serving more than 50 years of a life sentence

Manson family killer Leslie Van Houten released from jail after five decades

South Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea launches ballistic missile toward sea

Senior Tories rebel as Theresa May warns Illegal Migration Bill 'will consign more people to slavery'

'It'll consign more people to slavery': Theresa May leads Tory rebellion calling for concessions on small boats bill
Manson Follower Parole

Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, released from prison

Two of Aretha Franklin's attended court to try and settle a dispute about the late singer's will.

Handwritten document found in Aretha Franklin’s sofa is singer's valid will, jury rules

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duke of York faces having his access to the Balmoral estate affected.

Prince Andrew may be excluded from another royal estate amid ongoing dispute with King Charles over Royal Lodge
Moment self-styled 'assassin' who was encouraged to kill the late Queen by his AI 'girlfriend' was arrested

Moment police swoop on AI-inspired crossbow 'assassin' who plotted to kill The Queen in Windsor Castle
Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Inflation is the "enemy" of mortgages says Treasury Minister

Inflation is the 'enemy' of mortgages says Treasury Minister as they reach highest in 15 years
Tom Swarbrick

'We need to get Ukraine in as soon as possible': Ex-Defence Secretary disappointed by Ukraine's Nato delay
Shelagh Fogart's take on Nato-Ukraine relations

'Nato's at war with Russia but Ukraine is doing all the fighting': Shelagh Fogarty's take on Ukraine-Nato relations
James O'Brien and caller on rising mortgage costs.

We need more social housing 'immediately' as mortgage costs rise, this landlord declares

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire
James was stunned by callers' theory that Brits have gone ‘soft’ and now forgotten how to protest.

James O'Brien enlightened by callers theory that we have now 'forgotten' how to protest

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils
'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick

'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick
James on mural cover-up

'It's not happened in North Korea, it's happened in Kent!': James O'Brien reflects on refugee mural cover-up
Humzah Yousaf's never got a honeymoon phase as First Minister - and he would be forgiven if he was looking for an annulment

Humza Yousaf's first 100 days will feel like a thousand - with his party a basket case and independence far off

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit