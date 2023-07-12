Welcome to Barbie Land: Fans queue from 4am for glimpse at Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the pink carpet

Barbie fans descend on Leicester Square for UK premiere. Picture: LBC

By Emma Soteriou

Hundreds of fans have come out in full force to get a glimpse at the stars of the much-anticipated Barbie film on the pink carpet this evening.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are among the Hollywood A-listers set to appear at the premiere in Leicester Square tonight.

The film, which will see Barbie and Ken leave Barbie Land and head to the real world, has drawn a lot of attention in recent months due to its star-studded cast and clever marketing.

And with just days to go before it hits the big screen, the buzz around the film has never been greater.

The queue of fans waiting to get their hands on wristbands on Wednesday snaked back several blocks from the cinema, despite pens for the pink carpet not opening until 5pm.

Hopeful Barbie fans queue for hours in Leicester Square

LBC spoke to some of the mega fans who have been queuing since 4am to watch the film.

Three of those waiting in line were Hareni 21, Anachal, 23, and Madierkshana, 22, who said they were most excited to see Margot Robbie, predicting that she would opt for a black-and-white number.

Margot Robbie at the LA premiere. Picture: Alamy

The lead actress has been taking inspiration from Barbie dolls throughout the promo tour for the film, including 1960's Solo In the Spotlight Barbie, 1985's Day to Night Barbie and 1992's Totally Hair Barbie.

"They killed it with the marketing," Madierkshana said.

Hareni added: "Nowadays kids have so many cartoons to look up to but we, gen z, only really grew up with Barbie."

Fans came dressed for the occasion. Picture: LBC

A group of American students - Nia, 21, Jake, 19, Lyndsey, 19 and Rayma, 21 - were also among those eagerly awaiting first dibs on tickets.

"I think it's fun, I think a lot of the time with films nowadays everything is really serious and intense, this is just a fun movie," Jake said.

"We are going to go, you're going to go with your friends, you're going to be laughing, it is going to be a good time."

"There is so much stress in the world recently that this is something that we can all collectively unite on," Lyndsey added.

Mia Zimmerman travelled from Birmingham to be at the premiere. Picture: LBC

Meanwhile, Mia Zimmerman, 18, travelled down from Birmingham on Wednesday morning, getting in line for 6.50am.

"I saw someone say [Margot] is just going to wear a Union Jack dress… I think she might do something regal to for the London vibe," she said.

"[Barbie] is such an icon in every single way because she is about being in touch with your femininity while also being really strong."