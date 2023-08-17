Breaking News

Chat show host Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Asher McShane

Broadcaster and chat show host Sir Michael Parkinson has died at the age of 88.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A statement from Sir Michael's family said: "After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family.

"The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve."

In 2013 the presenter revealed he was receiving radiotherapy treatment for prostate cancer.

He said he got the all-clear from doctors two years later.

He became a household name interviewing high-profile celebrities including Muhammad Ali, Sir Billy Connolly, Sir Elton John and Dame Helen Mirren among others. Sir Michael said boxer Muhammad Ali was his favourite ever interview.

He was made a CBE in 2000 and was knighted in 2008.

More follows