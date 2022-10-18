Cheating wife who made false rape claims and bombarded husband with abusive vile texts spared jail

Sharon Taylor. Picture: Online

By Fran Way

A cheating wife who made false rape claims against her husband and bombarded him with abusive messages has been spared jail.

Former Independent town councillor Sharon Taylor, 61, vowed to ‘destroy’ her husband David after the break down of their 21-year marriage.

Her vile campaign of abuse began last year after Mr Taylor moved out of their home in Malvern when she admitted to having an affair.

In one month, between March and April this year, she bombarded him with 216 unwanted messages – asking for money and demanding him to do domestic chores around their home.

Taylor even went to the Post Office where he worked and falsely claimed that he had raped her over many years.

The member of staff told her to report the matter to the police but she said she wouldn’t because it would ‘hurt my political career’.

The next day she retracted her statement and said the separation had affected her mental health.

But the messages to Mr Taylor continued and in one nasty text she said ‘I want to destroy you’.

She also threatened him, saying she would call the police and report ‘rape’ if he didn’t quit his job.

She was found guilty of blackmail and stalking charges and on Monday appeared at Worcester Crown Court.

Judge Martin Jackson said: “False allegations of rape are extremely unsettling.

“Threatening to make an allegation that is untrue is a very serious matter.”

Defending, Richard Hull, said she had been going through a mental breakdown and struggled to accept that their marriage was over and that she was ‘deeply remorseful’ for her actions.

She sobbed in the dock as Judge Jackson sentenced her to a total of two years and three months in jail, suspended for two years.

She was also ordered to complete 30 days of rehabilitation, banning her from contacting her husband.

The court heard that the couple are now going through divorce proceedings.