Majority of Tory members want Truss to go just weeks after electing her as leader - and Boris to succeed her

A majority of Tory members are against Liz Truss, weeks after they elected her. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A majority of Tory members want Liz Truss to go, just weeks after they elected her as leader of their party.

A new YouGov poll found that 55% of members of want her to walk despite 57% voting in favour of her over Rishi Sunak.

She retains support from just 38% of the party membership – similar polling to when Boris Johnson finally left, when 59% wanted him gone and 36% thought he should stay on.

Mr Johnson is the most popular candidate to replace Ms Truss if the job became vacant, with 32% of members wanting him, followed by Mr Sunak's 23%.

The Prime Minister is trying to battle on after a disastrous start to life at Downing Street, having been elected only on September 5.

She had to tear up her economic policies of hefty tax breaks after markets were spooked by whether the Government could afford them, then sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor just days into his job.

Liz Truss's start to life in No10 has been humiliating. Picture: Alamy

Ms Truss replaced him with Jeremy Hunt who then killed off most of the rest of the economic plan on Monday, leaving questions over whether the Sunak supporter was more in charge than she was, and Tories reportedly plotting to oust her.

Then, as Penny Mordaunt was sent into to bat for her in the Commons instead of answering an urgent question about her sacking her ex-chancellor, Ms Truss decided to suddenly turn up in the Commons – then left after half an hour without saying anything.

She said on Monday evening she had gone "too far and too fast".

YouGov polling has found a majority of Tory members against Ms Truss. Picture: YouGov

"First of all, I do want to accept responsibility and say sorry for the mistakes that have been made," the PM told the BBC.

"I wanted to act, to help people with their energy bills, to deal with the issue of high taxes, but we went too far and too fast.

"I have acknowledged that. I have put in place a new Chancellor with a new strategy to restore economic stability.

"Now what I am focused on is delivering for the public."

Boris Johnson is a favourite for replacing Ms Truss. Picture: Alamy

The Tory leadership election sees MPs whittle down candidates in rounds of voting until two remain, and then they are put to the membership.

However, there has been talk that should Ms Truss be ousted, they would maybe try to circumvent that final round by having the lowest supported of the final two drop out, coronating the remaining candidate as leader.

As it stands, any ousting that did not come from Ms Truss’s own volition would need an intervention from Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbenchers.