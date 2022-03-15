Chelsea want Middlesbrough cup tie to be played without fans - citing 'sporting integrity'

15 March 2022, 15:40 | Updated: 15 March 2022, 15:53

Chelsea want their FA quarter-final played behind closed doors. Inset: Roman Abramovich
Chelsea want their FA quarter-final played behind closed doors. Inset: Roman Abramovich. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Chelsea FC has demanded Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final at Middlesbrough should be played behind closed doors, citing "sporting integrity".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes the Government blocked the Blues from selling tickets for the match after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by Downing Street because of his political ties to Russia.

Chelsea has been issued a strict operating licence.

Middlesbrough dismissed the request from the club as "both bizarre and without any merit whatsoever", adding the mention of "sporting integrity" was "ironic in the extreme".

According to Politico, a senior government source said Chelsea "should spend less time worrying about having a few thousand fans at one game, and focus on moving their club into the hands of someone who isn't linked to a warmonger".

READ MORE: Chelsea's bank account frozen by Barclays as Abramovich sanctions leave club in turmoil

READ MORE: Downing St tells Chelsea fans Abramovich sanctions are response to 'brutal assault on Ukraine'

Under the sanctions Abramovich must not profit in the UK, with Chelsea blocked from selling any more tickets in the terms of their new licence.

The club has held talks with the Government but this has failed to yield a softening on the ticket stance.

Now, Chelsea has asked for no fans to be allowed to attend Saturday's match at the Riverside Stadium.

A statement said: "It is important for the competition that the match against Middlesbrough goes ahead, however it is with extreme reluctance that we are asking the FA board to direct that the game be played behind closed doors for matters of sporting integrity.

"Chelsea FC recognises that such an outcome would have a huge impact on Middlesbrough and its supporters, as well as our own fans who have already bought the limited number of tickets that were sold before the licence was imposed, but we believe this is the fairest way of proceeding in the current circumstances."

Middlesborough responded: "All concerned are well aware of the reasons Chelsea have been sanctioned and that this has nothing to do with Middlesbrough Football Club.

"To suggest as result that MFC and our fans should be penalised is not only grossly unfair but without any foundation.

"Given the reasons for these sanctions, for Chelsea to seek to invoke sporting "integrity" as reason for the game being played behind closed doors is ironic in the extreme.

"We currently await formal notification from the FA of the next steps but rest assured MFC will resist Chelsea's actions in the strongest terms."

Politico reported that a senior government source said: "We are working around the clock to enable Chelsea to continue operating as a club in the interests of the fans.

"This statement threatening Middlesborough and the rest of the football league shows they do not seem to understand the seriousness of the situation they are in, being owned by an entity that has been sanctioned because of links to a person responsible for appalling acts in Ukraine.

"We are not opposed to Chelsea having fans at games in the long run, but we will not allow money from ticket sales to flow to a sanctioned entity.

"Chelsea should spend less time worrying about having a few thousand fans at one game, and focus on moving their club into the hands of someone who isn't linked to a warmonger."

An FA spokesperson said: "We are aware of Chelsea FC's request to play their Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final tie against Middlesbrough FC behind closed doors. The matter will be discussed at the Professional Game Board meeting tomorrow."

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham was being grilled by a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee at the time the news broke about Chelsea's request.

Pushed for a response from the parliamentary panel, he said: "When we step back and look at what the Government is trying to achieve with the sanctions on Mr Abramovich, it's clearly to put pressure on Mr Putin.

"I don't believe the intention is to prevent Chelsea fans going to games or away fans to come to Stamford Bridge. It's incredibly complicated to put a sanction in place at short notice and that will all need working through.

"I think the end-state will be something where the Government lends a licence to allow fans to go to games. I think that hasn't been possible in time for this weekend."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kyiv has been locked down as Russia intensifies attacks on the city

Locked-down Kyiv: Klitschko orders curfew from 6pm after Russians renew assault on capital

Dmitry Medvedev is among those targeted in a fresh wave of UK sanctions

UK targets former Russian president in fresh wave of 370 sanctions against the country

A ban of same-sex marriage in Bermuda is constitutional, a UK Court has ruled.

Outrage as UK Court blocks same-sex marriage for Bermuda and Cayman islands

Tyler, 16, was stabbed to death on a bus on High Road in Chadwell Heath

Talented boxer, 16, stabbed to death on London bus 'while bringing flowers to his girlfriend'
Countess Alexandra Tolstoy said she believes Putin is a 'psychopath'.

'Narcissistic psychopath': Putin is capable of nuclear war, says Countess Alexandra Tolstoy
Jake Davison was referred to an anti-terror scheme before going on his killing spree in Plymouth

Plymouth mass shooter Jake Davison reported to anti-terror cops by his own mum

Star Hobson's mother Frankie Smith (left) has had her eight-year jail sentence increased

Mother of murdered toddler Star Hobson has 'unduly lenient' jail term increased

Peer blocked from taking part in debate after 'falling asleep' in House of Lords

Peer blocked from taking part in debate after 'falling asleep' in House of Lords

Fox News cameraman (far left) has died after his vehicle was struck in Kyiv. Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall (right) has been injured and remains in hospital.

Cameraman killed and Brit reporter in intensive care after Russians open fire near Kyiv

Mr Verhofstadt criticised the PM for the few refugees that had so far been helped in escaping Ukraine

'He's not doing a good job': Guy Verhofstadt slams Boris over Ukraine crisis

Exclusive
Guy Verhofstadt speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

Brexit 'a loss for the world' and EU Parliament would welcome UK back, Verhofstadt says

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been given her passport back, fuelling hopes she could be freed

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe given British passport back amid reports she could be freed

The vetting process during recruitment is being reviewed.

Police recruits found to cheat on their partners should be 'dangerous red flag'

Nuclear war 'possible' and could only be 'a few steps away', says former RAF chief

Nuclear war 'possible' and 'could only be a few steps away', warns former RAF chief

Foreign Office minister James Cleverly has told LBC that the UK's message to China's president Xi Jinping is that Vladimir Putin's war is 'illegal and must not be supported'.

'Illegal war must not be supported': UK's message after China 'willing' to help Russia

Boris Johnson has said the West must stop relying on Russia for energy.

Boris urges West to end 'addiction' to Russian energy ahead of trip to Saudi Arabia

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sri Lanka protests

Sri Lanka protesters take to streets of capital amid ongoing economic crisis
France Eiffel Tower

Eiffel Tower grows another 20ft thanks to new antenna

Sky over Valencia

Skies turn orange as dust from Sahara dumped on Spain

Kyiv shelling

European leaders to visit Ukrainian capital as Russian barrage continues
Russia Ukraine War

Evacuations under way from besieged city of Mariupol

Japanese-US military drills

Japan-US marine combat drills held amid fears over Chinese and Russian activity
Image of the gunman

US police arrest man suspected of stalking and killing homeless people
US-Chinese talks

China says it is ‘impartial’ on Ukraine and denies aiding Russia
Firefighters tackle a blaze at an apartment building

Kyiv under fire as European leaders visit in show of support

German Airport

Air traffic across Germany disrupted due to walkouts

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jeremy Hunt rejects idea £400M Iran payment linked to Nazanin release

Jeremy Hunt rejects idea £400M Iran payment linked to Nazanin release
Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response
'I don't want London to be gridlocked': Andrew Marr and Sadiq Khan clash over cycle lanes

'I don't want London to be gridlocked': Andrew Marr and Sadiq Khan clash over traffic
Elon Musk’s offer of single combat ‘a civilised solution’ on another day of chaos

Elon Musk's offer of single combat 'a civilised solution' on a day of surreal news
Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals

Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals
Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/03 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/03 | Watch again

'What should fans do if their club is bought by dodgy foreign money?'

'What should fans do if their club is bought by dodgy foreign money?'
Camilla Tominey moved by boy ready to 'put Nerf guns away' and house a Ukrainian refugee

Camilla Tominey moved by boy ready to 'put Nerf guns away' and house a Ukrainian refugee
Former Gulf War hostage urges govt to 'pull out all the stops' to house Ukrainians

Former Gulf War hostage urges government to 'pull out all the stops' to house Ukrainians

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police