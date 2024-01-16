Rat-shaped hole in Chicago sees rodent-crazed visitors flock to the windy city after photo goes viral

16 January 2024, 12:37

The 'Chicago rat hole' has become an unlikely tourist attraction
The 'Chicago rat hole' has become an unlikely tourist attraction. Picture: @WinslowDumaine/X
Sukhmani Sethi

By Sukhmani Sethi

A ‘rat-hole’ in Chicago has seen visitors flocking to the windy city to make a pilgrimage to see the spot where a rodent-shaped mark pitted into the pavement after going viral on social media.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The strange ‘rat-hole’ was posted to X by local artist and comedian Winslow Dumaine earlier this month, prompting people to travel to Roscoe Village in Chicago to see the rodent-shaped silhouette for themselves.

The post shows a photo of a shallow imprint, which has been filled with rainwater, in the shape of a splayed-out rat that looks as if it's been splatted against the concrete.

Visitors have left offerings to the rat hole with a myriad of bizarre offerings such as coins, small trinkets, including a fake rodent, and even a tiny bouquet.

The hole has been at the centre of furious sleuthing over its origins, as people trade their theories on how the imprint got there, with some even questioning if the hole is rat-shaped at all.

Read more: Fujitsu exec apologises for 'miscarriage of justice' and says firm has 'moral obligation' to compensate Horizon victims

Read more: Italian woman with dairy allergy is killed by tiramisu ‘made with milk’ after dining at fast food restaurant in Milan

“That definitely looks more like a squirrel than a rat to me,” one Reddit user commented. “And I say this as somebody who has been bitten by a squirrel.”

“Naw... it's a squirrel... I live in Roscoe Village and we've done research... It's a squirrel...,” another agreed.

“You can tell by the foot prints next to it.”

The post was captioned by Mr Dumaine, who is seen grinning as he crouches down next to the famous mark, which read: “Had to make a pilgrimage to the Chicago Rat Hole.”

The viral post has captured the curiosity of thousands of social media users and has gained more than five million views and a whopping 136,000 likes so far.

The Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce has also taken part in the rat craze that has taken over the city.

“We could not resist the urge to give into the hype,” they said in a Facebook post.

“From Remy to Mickey Mouse, rodents have a special place in the heart of pop culture. The Roscoe Village "Rat Hole" is no exception.”

“This little guy deserves to live out his fame by name!” they added.

The hole is believed to be from a rat having the misfortune of falling on wet concrete before either decaying over time or being removed.

The imprint has been a hot topic of debate in the neighborhood for more than a decade, but the story behind the rat hole has never been confirmed.

It's not clear if the rodent survived, with people remaining divided by compelling evidence on either side suggesting that there was no obvious trail leading away from the imprint while others say there are small paw-like markings nearby. The mystery continues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Logo of the Shell oil company at the entrance to a petrol garage London UK

Shell suspends shipping through Red Sea, report says

Dylan Thomas, left, has been charged with the murder of William Bush

Housemate of heir to £230m pie fortune 'stabbed to death repeatedly in neck and body' in Cardiff killing

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at the World Economic Forum

Zelensky lashes out at Putin and urges Davos forum’s support for Ukraine’s fight

Footballer Cody Fisher was stabbed to death in a "planned act of retribution," a court heard

Footballer stabbed to death inside a nightclub on Boxing Day in 'planned act of retribution', murder trial hears

Harry and Meghan's biographer takes swipe at late Queen over revelations in new royal biography

Harry and Meghan's biographer breaks silence over Lilibet name row with swipe at late Queen

Workers clear a snow-covered pavement in Des Moines, Iowa

Dangerously cold weather in US closes schools and grounds flights

These are the postcodes where cold weather payments have been triggered.

Full list of 284 postcodes where cold weather payments have been triggered as Brits face freezing temperatures

Prince Harry could release a sequel to Spare, Buckingham Palace fears

Buckingham Palace fears Prince Harry will release sequel to bombshell memoir Spare after he 'leaves out key events'

Goldman Sachs' London HQ

Goldman Sachs profits jump 51% but full year reflects difficult period for bank

The vessel that was carrying Iranian-made missile components bound for Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Arabian Sea

US military seizes Iranian missile parts bound for Houthi rebels

Kandice Barber has been banned from teaching forever

Paedophile teacher Kandice Barber banned from teaching indefinitely after having sex with pupil, 15, in field

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia, whose brother has been charged with drugs offences.

Humza Yousaf's brother-in-law arrested over man's fall from flat window

Tourists are evacuated by a military helicopter

Stranded tourists evacuated after multiple avalanches trap 1,000 people in China

Election 2024 Trump

Trump wins Iowa caucuses at the outset of the Republican presidential campaign

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant

Fukushima nuclear plant operator has no safety concerns after January earthquake

Fujitsu Europe director Paul Patterson has apologised to sub-postmasters as he appeared before MPs.

Fujitsu exec apologises for 'miscarriage of justice' and says firm has 'moral obligation' to compensate Horizon victims

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson has joined Tory rebels ahead of Rishi Sunak's flagship Rwanda bill

Boris Johnson backs Tory rebels ahead of high-stakes showdown with Rishi Sunak over Rwanda bill
Syrians look at damage to an abandoned medical facility hit by Iranian missiles in Talteta

Iraq recalls ambassador and summons Iran charge d’affaires over strikes in Irbil

New locations for Wilko stores have been revealed after the brand was saved in a £5m rescue deal

Wilko set for comeback with ‘bigger and better’ return to the high street as locations of new stores revealed
Snow and ice warnings are in place across the UK

Arctic freeze sweeps UK: Schools close and commuters hit by travel chaos as snow and ice warnings issued in -15C blast
Anna Bellisario died after eating what she thought was a vegan tiramisu

Italian woman with dairy allergy is killed by tiramisu ‘made with milk’ after dining at fast food restaurant in Milan
Firefighters evacuate residents in Belford Roxo, Brazil

At least 12 dead as Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state hit by heavy rain and flooding

France Reunion Storm

Cyclone causes flooding in Mauritius after battering French island of Reunion

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning

China blasts Philippines president for congratulating Taiwan election winner

A Mexican bride spent her wedding day in handcuffs last month after she and her soon-to-be husband were charged with a massive extortion scheme involving drug cartels

Bride in handcuffs on her wedding day after Mexican anti-cartel police swoop outside church but groom flees
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani speaks at the World Economic Forum

Qatari premier warns of massive destruction and says ‘Gaza is not there anymore’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A new biography of King Charles has given an insight into the final days of the late Queen and Harry and Meghan

From Queen's fury over Lilibet to Her Majesty's final moments: What we've learned from King Charles’ new biography
A new portrait of the King has been unveiled.

King's portrait for public buildings, including councils, schools and courts, unveiled in £8m scheme
The Queen said 'the only thing I own is my name and now they've taken that', according to reports.

Queen was so upset by naming of Lilibet she told aides ‘the only thing I own is my name, and now they’ve taken that’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit