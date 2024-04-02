Free 15 hours of childcare expands to two-year-olds as Rishi Sunak insists he is delivering on pledge

2 April 2024, 11:56 | Updated: 2 April 2024, 12:00

The first parents in England have benefitted from 15 hours of taxpayer-funded care for two-year-olds.
The first parents in England have benefitted from 15 hours of taxpayer-funded care for two-year-olds. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Emma Soteriou

Rishi Sunak has insisted he is delivering on his childcare plan as the first parents in England begin to benefit from 15 hours of taxpayer-funded care.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The PM said the plan would "build a brighter future for families and help to grow our economy", but Labour has said that families will struggle to access places.

The policy, which came into effect on Monday, is the first phase of a plan to expand funded childcare for working parents.

Officials said the number of parents taking up places will initially be in the "thousands" but that is expected to grow by "tens of thousands" in the coming weeks.

The offer will be extended to working parents of all children older than nine months from September this year, before the full rollout of 30 hours a week a year later.

The government has said it is confident that the childcare sector is ready to deliver the offer and make sure parents have the childcare they need.

Read more: Three children wounded after youngster, 13, goes on gun rampage in Finnish school before being held by police

Read more: Photography firm apologises for 'upset caused' after children with complex needs omitted from school photo

Gillian Keegan on extended childcare 'teething troubles'

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: "Some people may not get their first choice or they may not have the particular place they want but we – or local authorities more precisely - are making sure all over the country that there’s a sufficient number of places within their area.

"Now, of course, you’ll get some teething troubles but this is a demand led system and we're already delivering this for more than a million working families.

She added: "You’ll always find one parent that hasn’t got the place they want – that’s fair enough – but when you’ve got millions of families and 150,000 this week who are getting access to places, in the big picture, we’re aware that sufficiency of places is highly important."

Mr Sunak said: "Last year we promised the biggest ever expansion in childcare provision this country has ever seen, and today we are delivering on our plan with 15 hours of free childcare for parents with two-year-olds.

"We want to give working families the peace of mind that they will be supported and our full expansion will save parents £6,900 a year, helping to build a brighter future for families and help to grow our economy."

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari is joined by Education Secretary Gillian Keegan | 02/04/24

But Labour published a dossier about "childcare chaos" including testimonials from parents and nurseries across England.

Some parents complained of high costs and extra fees to pay, while others reported 18-month waiting lists at some nurseries.

One nursery warned that it could be "forced to go bust" under the government's expanded offer.

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said: "After 14 years of Tory failure, it will be Labour who get on with the job and finally deliver the much-needed childcare for parents."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Syria Israel

Israel accused of strike on Iranian consulate in Syria

Gaza World Central Kitchen Explainer

Ships to leave Gaza with 240 tons of undelivered aid, Cyprus says

Vontae played in 10 NFL seasons for several teams such as the Miami Dolphins (2009-11), Indianapolis Colts (2012-17) and Buffalo Bills (2018).

Former NFL star player found dead at Florida mansion aged 35

Three people died in the avalanche

Teenager among three dead after avalanche hits Swiss ski resort

Finland School Shooting

Child killed and two others injured in Finland school shooting

Weather maps have revealed when snow is set to hit the UK again.

Map shows exact date and time ‘340-mile’ snow blast to hit UK with freezing temperatures forecast across country

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian drones strike Russian factories more than 1,200km away

Ultravox bassist Chris Cross (l) has died. Ultravox (r)

Ultravox star who co-wrote iconic 80's hit Vienna dies aged 71

The women left in two cars; one was a dark blue 4x4 and the other was a dark coloured VW Golf.

Pub exposes six women who 'dine-and-dashed' after racking up £140 bill on food and drink

Fans and friends of the star have called the incident "horrifying", "disgusting" and "horrendous".

TV star left 'devastated' after beloved family dog shot and killed by food delivery driver

Richard Burrows has been arrested after 27 years on the run

One of Britain's most wanted men arrested at Heathrow Airport after 27 years on the run after 'child sex charges'

Finland School Shooting

Three children wounded after school shooting in Finnish city

The brothers could make up after King Charles' and Princess Kate's "very serious illnesses", says one royal commentator.

William & Harry may finally end feud after Royal Family cancer shocks

Donald Trump

Trump’s gag order expanded after social media posts about judge’s daughter

Exclusive
A Met Police officer told a Jewish woman that swastikas 'need to be looked at in context'

Why Didn’t They Know?! Met Police told to "Get Back To School" after Swastika Shame

Three children were injured in the attack.

Child gunman, 12, kills one classmate and wounds two others in rampage at Finnish school before being held by police

Latest News

See more Latest News

Team GB has faced backlash over the redesign.

Outrage as Team GB unveils ‘diverse’ Union Jack redesign in pink and purple - weeks after England football shirt row
The pair have reportedly demanded a review.

Fresh agony for families of British backpackers murdered in Thailand 10 years ago as killers demand review
Israel Palestinians

Gaza medical officials say Israeli strike kills four foreign aid workers

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump posts £140 million bond to avert asset seizure

South Korea Koreas Tensions

South Korea says North Korea fired a missile into its eastern waters

Syria Israel

‘Revolutionary Guards killed’ in airstrike on Iran’s consulate in Damascus

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip. File image from March 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

British volunteer among seven aid workers killed in airstrike after delivering food to displaced Palestinians in Gaza
Adidas bans Germany football fans from buying number 44 kit over resemblance to Nazi symbol

Adidas bans Germany football fans from buying number 44 kit over resemblance to Nazi symbol
Obit Barbara Rush

Barbara Rush, who co-starred with Frank Sinatra and Paul Newman, dies aged 97

Easter holiday causes traffic congestion on the M5 between junctions 15/16 and 17

Easter travel chaos continues as drivers face 'nearly double' journey times heading home after bank holiday weekend

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles greets well-wishers

‘I’m doing my best’: King Charles speaks to well-wishers on surprise Windsor walkabout after Easter Sunday service
King Charles and Queen Camilla in Windsor this morning

Smiling King Charles in good spirits as he makes first major public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Princess Kate drew inspiration from Queen Elizabeth

Princess Kate’s emotional cancer reveal ‘was inspired by major Queen Elizabeth speech’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit