'New low for sportsmanship': Chinese player leaves court in tears after opponent erased ball mark on disputed line call

19 July 2023, 15:36

The incident caused the opponent play to have a panic attack
The incident caused the opponent play to have a panic attack. Picture: social media/Tennis TV
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A Hungarian tennis player has been slammed after erasing a ball mark from a controversial line call made by the umpire in the Budapest Open.

Hungarian tennis player Amarissa Toth was playing Zhang Shuai - a former world No.22 - when the contested line call took place.

The Chinese tennis star's shot appeared to land on the line, but the ball was called out, prompting protests from Ms Shuai.

A row ensued, with Ms Shuai arguing with the umpire for several minutes as Ms Toth began to laugh.

Eventually, the match carried on, though disagreement over the call continued even after another point was played.

The tournament's supervisor was then brought onto the court, with Ms Toth eventually erasing the mark left by the ball with her foot.

Ms Shuai, incensed, screamed: "Wait, wait, wait, keep the mark! What are you doing? Why would you do that?"

Though Mr Shuai won the game, she remained upset by the decision, deciding to retire from the match.

She was in floods of tears as she made the decision and was assessed by health officials as she appeared to suffer a panic attack.

In any case, Ms Toth celebrated her victory as Ms Shuai continued to complain on social media.

"All efforts on practice was wrong, because when you wanted hitting closer to the line, even touched the line still OUT," Shuai said.

"I love you guys and all girls who supporting me and standing (by) my side."

