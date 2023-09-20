Radio host Chris Evans gives major health update after revealing skin cancer diagnosis last month

20 September 2023, 19:13 | Updated: 20 September 2023, 19:16

The radio host gave listeners with a major health update.
The radio host gave listeners with a major health update. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Broadcaster Chris Evans has given a major health update after he announced his cancer diagnosis last month.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The radio host, 57, announced on his show last month that doctors had given him a melanoma diagnosis.

He told his listeners that he was thankful that the condition had been discovered in the extremely early stages and that he hoped to make a full recovery.

Speaking on air on Wednesday, Chris revealed he is now officially cancer free after he underwent surgery last week.

He said surgeons have since given him the all-clear.

Chris said the melanoma was first found on his leg by his masseur, which was eventually identified as malignant by a dermatologist.

Read more: Radio host Chris Evans reveals he has been diagnosed with skin cancer

Read more: Jonnie Irwin reveals cancer is ‘on the move again’ as he shares his frustration over wait for scans

Chris first revealed he had skin cancer in August.
Chris first revealed he had skin cancer in August. Picture: Alamy

"And so, at quarter-to-four last Thursday, I had cancer, and at quarter-to-five, I didn't," he told the show. "And I just found that out last night.”

Revealing the news, Chris urged listeners with cancer symptoms to get themselves checked out as he stressed how vital an early diagnosis can be.

Chris had another skin cancer scare in 2019, saying he underwent tests after finding marks on his body just before Christmas.

He said at the time: "I went and had a few marks on my body inspected by a skin expert before Christmas and she said, ‘You need to come and see me again, just because of your complexion’.”

He was advised to have his skin checked once a year.

He was also given the all clear after a prostate cancer scare in 2015.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rishi Sunak announced a major change in the government's net zero policy on Wednesday

Labour 'would reverse Rishi's Net Zero u-turn,' Shadow Environment Secretary confirms

South Africa Pistorius Parole Explainer

New court documents show how Oscar Pistorius may have been wrongly denied parole

Galaxy British Book Awards 2007 – London

John Grisham and George RR Martin among 17 authors suing OpenAI for ‘theft’

Yemen

Saudi Arabia praises ‘positive results’ after Yemen’s Houthi rebels’ peace talks

A murder investigation is underway after a stabbing in Jubilee Park, Bromley

Murder investigation launched after stabbing in south east London

France UNESCO

Unesco adds First World War remembrance sites to heritage registry

Rishi Sunak today unveiled his 'watered-down' net zero plans

Why has it taken the Tories four years to be honest about the cost of Net Zero?

More bank branches are set to close down.

Four major banks to shut 36 more branches in another blow to UK high street - is your local going?

Children sleep in a shelter during shelling in Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh

Ceasefire deal agreed following fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, officials say

Tesco said the move was part of a trial

Now Tesco shoppers are forced to show their receipts before leaving the store - joining Sainsbury's and Aldi

Rishi Sunak weakened the government's Net Zero pledges and announced a delay to the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars

PM's green 'U-turn' as he delays ban on sale of new petrol and diesel cars - but there's a boost for boiler upgrades

Biden

Biden says US Israeli relations are ‘ironclad’ in first meeting with Netanyahu

Coastal areas were found to have more people living to a 100 years.

Living around coastal areas in the UK more likely to increase your lifespan

Health

Italy Iran Protests Anniversary

Iran passes stricter headscarf law days after protest anniversary

The Tesco paella sandwich has offended Spanish police

Stirring the pot: Spanish police's 'heresy' warning over Tesco paella sandwich on World Paella Day

Biden Climate Corps

Biden launches major New Deal-style climate programme

Latest News

See more Latest News

Strikes will hit commuters once again in September and October

Exact dates commuters will be hit by rail strikes in September and October

Quavo-Gun Violence Prevention

Quavo steps up advocacy against gun violence after nephew Takeoff’s death

Cindy Crawford calls out Oprah years later claiming she treated her like a "chattel" in old interview.

Cindy Crawford blasts Oprah for demanding she show off her body when she was 20

Katy Perry sells her music catalogue for £180million as ex-husband Russell Brand faces serious sexual assault allegations

Katy Perry sells music catalogue for £180million as ex-husband Russell Brand faces serious sex assault allegations
The cyclists enjoyed a pleasant chat with King Charles before heading on their way

Moment cyclists bump into King Charles while out riding on Balmoral estate

The Marina Abramovic exhibition starts on Saturday

Visitors to Royal Academy exhibition have to squeeze past naked actors just to get in

Donald Trump Jr suggested his father had died in a hacked tweet

Donald Trump Jr hacked with wild posts including claims his dad has died and North Korea about to get 'smoked'
Charles was welcomed to France by Macron

Red white and bleu: French and British planes fly overhead as King Charles begins three-day visit to France
Debris was scattered in the sky after a tornado swept through a city in eastern China

Tornadoes kill 10 people in eastern China

A man uses the Airbnb smartphone app

Airbnb says it is cracking down on fake listings and has removed 59,000 in 2023

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate laughed as she tried on a lifejacket on a visit to a Naval base

Giggling Kate tries on lifejacket as she gets stuck into new role on visit to Navy base

The man was arrested in the Royal Mews, near Buckingham Palace

Man, 25, arrested at Royal Mews next to Buckingham Palace after climbing over wall in early hours
Meghan and Harry posed with restaurant staff during their night out after attending the Invictus Games

Inside Prince Harry's 39th birthday at traditional German restaurant in Dusseldorf as Invictus Games draws to a close

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rishi Sunak's net zero speech shows he has 'found a target to attack and people to defend', says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rishi Sunak has found a ‘target to attack’ in net zero 'U-turn' but risks alienating others
JOB

Rishi Sunak's weakening of Net Zero policies is his 'stupidest intervention' to date, asserts James O'Brien
The joint doctors strike on Wednesday is 'a moment in history', Andrew Marr said.

Andrew Marr: First ever joint doctors' strikes are an ‘immensely worrying’ moment in history that will cause ‘real harm’
Brook House

Sangita Myska links attitude of political leaders to 'toxic culture' revealed at immigration removal centre
James O'Brien appalled by proposal that doctors could be forced of picket lines

James O'Brien appalled by doctors set to be 'forced off picket lines'

Ben Kentish and Danny Blanchflower

'Incompetent clown': Economics Professor lambasts Liz Truss' Institute for Government speech
Nick Ferrari/Tulip Siddiq HS2

'Shrouded in secrecy': Labour's Shadow Economic Secretary insists they cannot commit to HS2 without knowing full costs
Sangita and Labour MP

'Why won't Labour commit to ending it!': Sangita Myska grills Labour MP over House of Lords reform
'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10

'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10
Nick Ferrari speaks to best friend of Joanna Brown

Best friend of mother bludgeoned to death by pilot husband expresses fear to Nick Ferrari over his release

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit