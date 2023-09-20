Radio host Chris Evans gives major health update after revealing skin cancer diagnosis last month

The radio host gave listeners with a major health update. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Broadcaster Chris Evans has given a major health update after he announced his cancer diagnosis last month.

The radio host, 57, announced on his show last month that doctors had given him a melanoma diagnosis.

He told his listeners that he was thankful that the condition had been discovered in the extremely early stages and that he hoped to make a full recovery.

Speaking on air on Wednesday, Chris revealed he is now officially cancer free after he underwent surgery last week.

He said surgeons have since given him the all-clear.

Chris said the melanoma was first found on his leg by his masseur, which was eventually identified as malignant by a dermatologist.

Chris first revealed he had skin cancer in August. Picture: Alamy

"And so, at quarter-to-four last Thursday, I had cancer, and at quarter-to-five, I didn't," he told the show. "And I just found that out last night.”

Revealing the news, Chris urged listeners with cancer symptoms to get themselves checked out as he stressed how vital an early diagnosis can be.

Chris had another skin cancer scare in 2019, saying he underwent tests after finding marks on his body just before Christmas.

He said at the time: "I went and had a few marks on my body inspected by a skin expert before Christmas and she said, ‘You need to come and see me again, just because of your complexion’.”

He was advised to have his skin checked once a year.

He was also given the all clear after a prostate cancer scare in 2015.