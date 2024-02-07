Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner faces lawyer grilling amid claims allegation 'focuses on work culture'

Christian Horner has denied the accusation against him. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Formula One's Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner is due to be grilled by a lawyer over allegations against him - as it was claimed they focus on his approach to work.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Horner denies the accusation of "inappropriate behaviour" levied against him by a female member of staff.

Red Bull has launched an independent investigation and the 50-year-old will be quizzed by a lawyer on Friday.

Reports have suggested the accusations against Horner, who is married to Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, are focused on management style.

Read more: Geri Halliwell's husband Christian Horner under investigation at Red Bull F1 team over 'inappropriate behaviour'

A source in Formula One told The Sun: "Christian had concerns about her conduct and made it clear he was unhappy.

"She went on to make a complaint about his 'controlling' behaviour, which detonated this crisis for the team."

The paper was also told one source believed the drama could be a bid to destabilise Horner amid an alleged power struggle at Red Bull Racing.

That's despite recent success that has seen Max Verstappen claim successive driver's championships in a car that no other team has been able to compete with.

Read more: Geri Halliwell in 'floods of tears' as husband Christian Horner faces Red Bull investigation over 'inappropriate behaviour'

The struggle is said to have played out since Dietrich Mateschitz, Red Bull's co-founder and Horner's ally, died in 2022.

F1 bosses were in a meeting in London on Monday as their phones buzzed with the news of the allegation.

Horner told them he knew what their messages said and denied the claim. There are suggestions the timing was not a coincidence.

The session with a lawyer will take place in the UK on Friday. Red Bull Racing has its headquarters in Milton Keynes.

Both Horner and the woman who has accused him have not been suspended.

"It's an awkward situation but it's unavoidable until the air is cleared and this matter is resolved," a different source said.

A spokesperson for Red Bull Racing said: "It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."