Geri Halliwell's husband Christian Horner set to be cleared of misconduct after 'inappropriate behaviour' allegations

Christian Horner. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Geri Halliwell's husband Christian Horner is set to be cleared of misconduct after facing 'inappropriate behaviour' allegations.

Red Bull Racing's parent company Red Bull GmbH announced that Horner was under investigation on February 5.

It followed an accusation of "inappropriate behaviour" by a female colleague. Horner denies the claim.

The Red Bull team principal is due to arrive in Bahrain for the first race of the season on Wednesday.

A verdict on whether he will remain in his role is expected to follow.

Christian Horner, who is married to Geri Halliwell, has said he wants the investigation into his alleged behaviour to be concluded as soon as possible. Picture: Getty

Speaking earlier in the month, Horner said: "It's business as usual. Obviously, I fully deny any accusations that have been made against me but of course I'll work with that process, which I hope is concluded in the near future.

"I can't comment on what that process consists (of). I'm confident obviously in the process and working with the process and deny absolutely any allegations being made. I just continue to work within that process until it's concluded."

Lewis Hamilton was the latest of the F1 drivers to speak out over the controversy.

He called the imminent verdict on Horner's future an "important moment for the sport to make sure that we stand true to our values".

"We always have to do more to try to make the sport and the environment for people to work in feel safe and inclusive," said Hamilton as he addressed the controversy for the first time ahead of Saturday's curtain raiser in the Gulf kingdom.

"Any allegations have to be taken very seriously.

"We don't know everything that has gone on but it needs to be resolved because it is hanging over the sport.

"It will be interesting to see how it is dealt with, and the effect that it may or may not have on the sport moving forward.

"It is a really important moment for the sport to make sure that we stand true to our values."

Christian Horner denies the allegations against him. Picture: Getty

Horner has been Red Bull team principal since they entered F1 19 years ago and is the longest-serving boss on the grid.

During that period, he has overseen seven drivers' world championships and six constructors' titles.

Red Bull have dominated the sport in recent seasons and last year won 21 of the 22 races, with Max Verstappen setting a new record for 10 consecutive victories.

Addressing the investigation, Verstappen said: "He (Horner) is very important otherwise he wouldn't have been in that position for such a long time.

"If your team boss disappears for one of two races, for whatever reason, not much is going to happen because everybody is in their role.

"Then things will start to be different if one of the leaders is not there anymore, but we are not thinking like that.

"We trust the process and we have to see what the outcome will be. Besides that, everyone is focused on what happens on track and we are in a good mood to get going again."

