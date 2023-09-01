Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner breaks down in tears at custody hearing over lost $11m lifestyle

1 September 2023, 08:27 | Updated: 1 September 2023, 08:28

Christine Baumgartner broke down in tears as she took to the stand.
Christine Baumgartner broke down in tears as she took to the stand. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner broke down in tears as she detailed the couple's former $11 million-a-year lifestyle at a custody hearing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Christine Baumgartner, 49, took to the stand on Thursday for the former couple's two-day hearing to settle custody arrangements for their children.

Ms Baumgartner and Mr Costner announced their plans for divorce earlier this year after 19 years together.

The pair are now seeking joint custody of their three children aged 12, 14 and 15, with legal papers citing unspecified 'irreconcilable differences'.

But Ms Baumgartner was choked back by tears at the stand on Thursday as she claimed her new home does not provide a "comparable lifestyle" for her children.

It comes after she was ordered by a judge earlier this summer to vacate the couple’s $145m mansion by the end of July.

She told those at the hearing that she is asking for more cash to get a house that is "more than a home, it’s an experience", as she went on to describe the details of Mr Costner’s $175m Carpinteria property.

The property is decked out with an infinity pool overlooking the ocean, two guest homes and a chicken coop.

Ms Baumgartner is asking for around $160,000 a month from her soon to be ex-husband in child support payments.

Read more: Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner ordered to vacate his $145m mansion by the end of the month

Read more: Kevin Costner’s estranged wife refuses to leave $145m California mansion after she filed for divorce

Christine Baumgartner broke down in tears on Thursday.
Christine Baumgartner broke down in tears on Thursday. Picture: Getty

Her lawyer, John Ridel, claimed the Dances with Wolves star earns more than $1.4m per month in his opening statement.

However, the actor said in his deposition two weeks ago that he wants to pay Ms Baumgartner no more than $60,000 monthly payments, as he put his living expenses at $240,000 a month.

Mr Costner’s team have argued that his income from series hit Yellowstone should not be included in the figure as there is no guarantee of future payments.

According to Ms Baumgartner he earned $11m for the fourth season, and $10m for the fifth.

Ms Baumgartner described the lavish details of their former life together while at the stand on Thursday, as she told of luxurious Christmas parties they held and how they would use their 10-acre plot of land to hold birthday events for their children.

She grew emotional at various points during her testimony - even breaking down in tears at the mention of their ranch in Aspen, Colorado, which led to the jury to break for five minutes.

The pair announced their split after 19 years together.
The pair announced their split after 19 years together. Picture: Getty

Mr Costner reportedly remained impassive through much of the testimony, according to the DailyMail.

In court papers filed on Thursday, the Yellowstone actor accused his soon ex-wife of being romantically involved with Josh Connor, somebody she has described as a “family friend” and denied being in a relationship with.

Previously Ms Baumgartner was asking for $175,000 monthly payments for child support but the figure presented on Thursday was a reduced $161,592, which according to her team is the percentage of income she is legally entitled to under Californian law.

In earlier court filings, Ms Baumgartner said: "My goal has been and continues to be maintaining as much stability for our children as possible, which includes having the proper resources and plan in place so that [I] can establish [a] stable home for them, rather than making temporary and inconsistent housing arrangements."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nick Gibb said he would be happy to see his young relatives go to school

I'd let kids sit under propped-up classroom ceilings despite fears of school concrete collapse, minister claims

Ecuadorean prison

Bombings and hostage-taking inside prisons underline Ecuador’s fragile security

Marcus Aurelius statue

Statue believed to depict Marcus Aurelius seized in looting probe

The Junior Doctors strike action is timed to coincide with the Conservative Party conference in October

Junior doctors strikes timed to 'target' Tory party conference - BMA representative reveals to LBC

Vigil for pregnant woman

Video of police fatally shooting pregnant black woman to be released

The boy was shot on Thursday morning.

Schoolboy, 11, faces life-changing injuries after being shot in woodland as man, 54, arrested

Asia Typhoon

Residents of Hong Kong and southern China take cover from Super Typhoon Saola

A fresh wave of train strikes are lined up for this weekend.

Rail misery on final weekend of school summer holidays amid fresh wave of strikes - full list of services affected

Mongolia Pope

Pope Francis arrives in Mongolia amid strained relations with Russia and China

Many of the new Ulez cameras have been damaged or are missing

One in four new Ulez cameras already 'damaged or stolen' only days after expansion

Sarina Wiegman dedicated her award to the Spanish team

England women's football coach Sarina Wiegman praises Jenni Hermoso amid kissing dispute with Spain chief Rubiales

A senior NHS executive has warned that patients are losing out amid the doctors' strikes

'Patients are paying the price': Warning as junior doctors and consultants strike together for first time in NHS history

Mick Lynch addressed a crowd of hundreds

'A fight for our communities': Mick Lynch rallies against ticket office closures outside Downing Street

Proud Boys member Zachary Rehl walks towards the US Capitol in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump, on January 6 2021

Ex-Proud Boys leader sentenced to 15 years in prison over US Capitol attack

Ellie Robinson has had to find new accommodation

Student tells of 'kick in the teeth' after being barred from 'luxury' accommodation as migrants move in

Federal Police agents at Federal Police headquarters minutes before the arrival of Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil

Brazil’s Bolsonaro questioned about diamond jewellery and sale of luxury watches

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Watusi bull named Howdy Doody rides in the passenger seat of a car owned by Lee Meyer in Norfolk, Nebraska

Man pulled over for driving with huge bull called Howdy Doody in passenger seat

Police are hunting two men in connection with the attempted abduction of an 11-year-old girl in Bromley on Saturday.

Terrifying moment man 'tries to kidnap girl, 11, in broad daylight' before heroic stranger steps in to save her
It has been reported that Canadian businessman Doug Putman, known for reviving the HMV music and gaming stores is said to be considering putting in a bid to rescue some of the Wilko stores

HMV owner steps in in last-ditch attempt to save Wilko from complete collapse

A mini-heatwave is on the way in the UK

UK to be hotter than Portugal as late summer heatwave arrives with temperatures soaring to 27C
Donald Trump

Donald Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election case

A large, metal X sign is seen on top of the building that housed what was once Twitter in San Francisco

Elon Musk says X will have voice and video calls and updates privacy policy

Nicholas Aina has been given an indefinite hospital order after killing his own mother

Schizophrenic man who believed he was the 'King of Africa' killed his mother for 'cursing him with black magic'
Fire marshals inspect the scene of a deadly blaze in Johannesburg

At least 74 dead as fire rips through rundown building in South Africa

Police investigating a fatal crash in Huddersfield have named the young victim who died in the incident as seven-year-old Jack Rooke.

Boy, 7, who died in horror crash with BMW in Huddersfield named by police after man arrested
The man was caught driving his car down the highway

Man caught driving with huge bull in passenger seat

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has claimed that he had no support for his mental health after his army tour in Afghanistan - despite saying in a 2017 interview that Prince William had encouraged him to get therapy upon his return.

Prince Harry claims he had no mental health support after Afghan tour despite once saying William suggested therapy
The Duke of Sussex opened up in the new docuseries.

Harry reveals he was left 'lying in foetal position' after Afghanistan tour as it triggered 'trauma' about Diana's death
Meghan Markle played Rachel Zane in Suits

Royal Family asked Suits creator to 'rewrite script' so Meghan Markle did not have to say 'sensitive' word

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caroline Flack's mother speaks to Sangita Myska

Caroline Flack's mum 'begged' Met Chief for truth regarding daughter's suicide

Lucy Letby statutory public inquiry

Lucy Letby statutory inquiry must put families at the centre and finally give them answers

Caller brands Grant Shapps appointment 'deeply offensive'.

'It is deeply offensive': Soldier expresses his discomfort at Grant Shapps appointment to Defence Secetary
'How have we ended up with a snake oil salesman as Defence Secretary?' James O'Brien asks

'How have we ended up with a snake oil salesman as Defence Secretary?' James O'Brien asks

Iain Duncan Smith on trade with China.

'We are a country that believes in the rule of law': Sir Iain Duncan Smith gives his views on trade with China
James O'Brien blasts Foreign Secretary James Clevery's visit to China.

'He's there with a begging bowl': James O'Brien on James Cleverly's 'inevitable' visit to China
'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Sadiq Khan's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes

'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Mayor's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes
James O'Brien

'A desiccated poster girl for delusion and denial': James O'Brien reacts to Nadine Dorries' delayed resignation
Caller on ULEZ

'This is the day London's economy will die': Caller vents as ULEZ expansion is implemented

Sangita Myska

'It's just totally disingenuous': Sangita Myska reacts to Braverman's push for police to investigate 'every theft'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit