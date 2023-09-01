Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner breaks down in tears at custody hearing over lost $11m lifestyle

Christine Baumgartner broke down in tears as she took to the stand. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner broke down in tears as she detailed the couple's former $11 million-a-year lifestyle at a custody hearing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Christine Baumgartner, 49, took to the stand on Thursday for the former couple's two-day hearing to settle custody arrangements for their children.

Ms Baumgartner and Mr Costner announced their plans for divorce earlier this year after 19 years together.

The pair are now seeking joint custody of their three children aged 12, 14 and 15, with legal papers citing unspecified 'irreconcilable differences'.

But Ms Baumgartner was choked back by tears at the stand on Thursday as she claimed her new home does not provide a "comparable lifestyle" for her children.

It comes after she was ordered by a judge earlier this summer to vacate the couple’s $145m mansion by the end of July.

She told those at the hearing that she is asking for more cash to get a house that is "more than a home, it’s an experience", as she went on to describe the details of Mr Costner’s $175m Carpinteria property.

The property is decked out with an infinity pool overlooking the ocean, two guest homes and a chicken coop.

Ms Baumgartner is asking for around $160,000 a month from her soon to be ex-husband in child support payments.

Read more: Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner ordered to vacate his $145m mansion by the end of the month

Read more: Kevin Costner’s estranged wife refuses to leave $145m California mansion after she filed for divorce

Christine Baumgartner broke down in tears on Thursday. Picture: Getty

Her lawyer, John Ridel, claimed the Dances with Wolves star earns more than $1.4m per month in his opening statement.

However, the actor said in his deposition two weeks ago that he wants to pay Ms Baumgartner no more than $60,000 monthly payments, as he put his living expenses at $240,000 a month.

Mr Costner’s team have argued that his income from series hit Yellowstone should not be included in the figure as there is no guarantee of future payments.

According to Ms Baumgartner he earned $11m for the fourth season, and $10m for the fifth.

Ms Baumgartner described the lavish details of their former life together while at the stand on Thursday, as she told of luxurious Christmas parties they held and how they would use their 10-acre plot of land to hold birthday events for their children.

She grew emotional at various points during her testimony - even breaking down in tears at the mention of their ranch in Aspen, Colorado, which led to the jury to break for five minutes.

The pair announced their split after 19 years together. Picture: Getty

Mr Costner reportedly remained impassive through much of the testimony, according to the DailyMail.

In court papers filed on Thursday, the Yellowstone actor accused his soon ex-wife of being romantically involved with Josh Connor, somebody she has described as a “family friend” and denied being in a relationship with.

Previously Ms Baumgartner was asking for $175,000 monthly payments for child support but the figure presented on Thursday was a reduced $161,592, which according to her team is the percentage of income she is legally entitled to under Californian law.

In earlier court filings, Ms Baumgartner said: "My goal has been and continues to be maintaining as much stability for our children as possible, which includes having the proper resources and plan in place so that [I] can establish [a] stable home for them, rather than making temporary and inconsistent housing arrangements."